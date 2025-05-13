Share this postSeemorerocks The Trump-Netanyahu dogfight: A clash of colossal egos beginsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Trump-Netanyahu dogfight: A clash of colossal egos beginsRobin WestenraMay 13, 20252Share this postSeemorerocks The Trump-Netanyahu dogfight: A clash of colossal egos beginsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareThis was one of the best analyses I have heard. Listen to Sharmine Narwani2Share this postSeemorerocks The Trump-Netanyahu dogfight: A clash of colossal egos beginsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share