I spent a painful hour or so watching the Trump- Harris debate and in the end gave up so egregious was the pile-up against Donald Trump so it was literally a case of Trump debating 3 liberals at the same time.

I don’t think that a true statement passed Harris’ lips in the whole debate so that by comparison Trump, who is not always the most fact-based person on the planet came out as a voice of truth.

But in today’s world none of that matters. Truth is on permanent holiday while everything is just impressions. My reaction to the whole charade was very similar to Seth Holehouse, Man in America, who thought that people would just lap up the lies.

Here is an example of the exchange.

But confirmation of what Trump said about Springfield, OH was always there

Confirmation came in in a matter of hours or minutes

https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1833657991708459438

But, as we know, facts don’t matter. Kamala Harris and her handlers take their lessons from Josef Goebbels.

Overall, my response is very similar to this from Ukrainian journalist in exile in Russia, Diane Panchenko:

I cannot but agree wholeheartedly Russia MFA spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova

https://www.rt.com/russia/603832-trump-harris-debate-titanic/

After my ordeal I felt quite downcast and the most pessimistic I have felt (if that’s even possible).

The truth is that what we collectively call the Deep State (along with the international “Rules-based Order) will not ALLOW Donald Trump to become POTUS.

They will try every trick in the book to cheat their way back into office and Trump will end up in a jail cell on trumped-up charges (apologies for the pun) and America will end up in full-blown tyrranny that will make the Biden years seem like a golden age.

If Trump wins I fail to see how he can prevail against the Swamp. The leftist media, the bureaucrats that really rule the roost - the Deep State - will still be in place and if Donald Trump tries to achieve what is needed there will be huge trouble - and who knows, even civil war.

This is a very dark scenario but that was what was going on in my head yesterday.

Am I to take comfort in the following?

https://wltreport.com/2024/09/11/president-trump-wins-undecided-voters-after-debating-kamala/?s=09

Right now, I’m with Maria Zakharova and Diane Panchenko.

If you haven’t already seen it and you feel masochistic by all means watch the entire spectacle.

I have a project in mind which means far more than that so I will leave the American political circus behind.