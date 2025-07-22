BREAKING: Explosive allegations that the FBI is "flagging" Trump in Epstein evidence.

Michael Davis

July, 20, 2025

Trump Past Is Prologue

One of the most confounding things about this whole sick saga is trying to figure out how we got to the point when the scandal broke — when AG Bondi & company so clumsily tried to just make the whole thing go away after stoking the controversy so long.

After all, any sane person had to know about the Trump/Epstein friendship and that raw FBI files would have (at the very least) Trump’s name all over them.

Were FBI Director Patel and his roid rage assistant Dan Bongino blindly ignorant true believers or just playing the MAGA base as fools? Was Bondi duped by Trump or was she in on some plan to dupe the conspiracy theorists?

We may never know the answer to those questions unless one or more of those idiots finally turn on Trump. And there’s a mountain of pressure (financial and personal) for them to tow the line — regardless of how contradictory and insane that line may be.

But, that answer likely comes down to Trump and the simple, shark-like way he always operates. Trump doesn’t play chess, 3D or otherwise. He is wrapped up in so many lies on so many subjects that he simply lies more to get to the next day — even if that lie totally contradicts what he said the day before — or what he said at the beginning of the last sentence.

He’s like a Great White that has to keep moving forward to survive and (to date) he’s never been caught in that net of lies. At least long enough to be dragged to the surface and hoisted on a meat hook on the dock for all to see.

Normal people who have tracked Trump have always been able to see this pattern and it’s at the heart of the decade-long frustration that he’s never been landed.

"He can't stay down with three barrels on him. Not with three barrels he can't."

But, with a loud slice of MAGA influencers on board, that just might be changing. It’s given corporate media permission to cover this story with more veracity than they probably would have. Folks like you and me are doing our part to share stories and throw out more chum. And Democrats can smell the blood in the water.

This has all the markings of a real feeding frenzy.

The Cover-Up Is Worse Than The Crime

For all the shit Trump has survived we find ourselves in a scandal that is adhering to the typical crime and cover-up rules of a traditional political scandal. And that’s not good for the way Trump operates.

None of the Trump goons are ever smart or savvy. And what we’re already seeing is a clumsy cover-up on two fronts — Distraction and Destruction.

Let’s take a look at both.

DISTRACTION 1: Murdoch

The release of the Epstein birthday letter story by Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal is a major escalation of this scandal. You can read my take here.

It adds another level of legitimacy to the scandal and just might represent a final break with the family that helped create and sustain Trump more than any other.

There’s no doubt Murdoch knew what was coming. Like a shark Trump is a simple and easily predicable eating machine. His comically over-the-top 10 BILLION dollar lawsuit was just a way to get through another day.

Trump’s lawsuit is a bluff and Murdoch knows it. And he has no reason to back down like other media corporation have. The case is likely to be thrown out on first glance by a judge. But even if he/she were to allow it to go forward Trump can never allow that to happen.

And an actual trial would put Trump in legal jeopardy that he can’t survive. Not only would Trump be forced into an under oath deposition, but Murdoch would produce all the evidence he has. Trump doesn’t win these cases — he never has. He would be forced to plead the 5th or destroy himself.

There’s no sign Murdoch wants to settle shit. If the case moves forward Trump will find a lame excuse to drop it — and look even more guilty doing so.

Even without a case, if Trump continues the war of words with Murdoch there’s a very good chance that the old man can bring him down. Or at the very least deeply wound him.

The WSJ indisputably holds more damning dirt on Trump.

Murdoch has spent 50+ years destroying people far less filthy than Trump. And Trump knows that better than anyone. The mere fact that Trump filed this lawsuit to simply keep moving forward shows you his current state of desperation.

DISTRACTION 1: Sham Transparency

After claiming to have evidence that would bring down the Dem pedo network, then clumsily trying to say there was nothing there, Trump was forced to direct Bondi to go back to the start, like that middle part never happened.

It’s all a total and obvious scam.

Bondi’s directive to release grand jury information on Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is never going to happen. And they all know it. This is a desperate attempt to buy time and hope the scandal goes away.

Maxwell is in the midst of an appeal and no judge is going to allow for the release of evidence in her case. And even though he’s dead, a judge is still unlikely to do it in the Epstein case. Trump is using this tactic to run out the clock and then claim his hands are tied when a judge — one he’s likely attacking on other fronts — stops any release of evidence.

Beyond that, Trump knows that there is likely little to no evidence related to him in either case. It would be idiotic for prosecutors to bring in other associated co-conspirators into either case. It could only derail them. These cases are about Epstein, Maxwell and victims, end of story.

This distraction may work for a good chunk of the MAGA-Verse, but like someone snapped out of a Vegas hypnotism act, more and more are coming around. Well enough to keep the scandal going like a cancer within his base.

We’re at the point of no return and the Justice Department is sitting on a literal mountain of evidence, which brings us to…

DESTRUCTION & COVER-UP

There has very likely never been some single, smoking gun Epstein file.

But, the evidence gathered by the Justice Department in both cases is massive to the point of hard to comprehend. Credible reports going back to those initial charges of Epstein and Maxwell reported not just reams of documents but hard drives, logs, and countless discs of video evidence.

Reportedly, Epstein had every bedroom equipped with cameras that he used to film his friends — likely in all his properties where the rapes of women and girls happened. As for Maxwell, the FBI got permission from a judge to tap her phones for months gathering evidence.

Just imagine the magnitude of what they have. The MAGA Epstein conspiracy theorists were right all along — other than their blind stupidity that Epstein’s sex trafficking ring was somehow limited to one political party.

Lots of folks online speculate that all that evidence has disappeared or been destroyed. But, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Senator Dick Durbin just sent a bombshell letter to Bondi and the Justice Department that has points to a massive cover-up. He claims to have evidence that Bondi had ONE THOUSAND (that’s not a typo) FBI agents working 24 HOURS A DAY in shifts going through that mountain of evidence and FLAGGING any mention of Trump.

If Bondi was initially naive about Epstein, you could see why she would do a clumsy 180 on releasing anything. And with so many fingers now in the pie it seems almost impossible that she could now go on an evidence destruction spree.

Stalling and evading is one thing — destruction of evidence of this magnitude is another. That goes for Bondi and all those FBI agents.

There’s also a billion-dollar follow the money trail that Senator Ron Wyden is digging into.

Let’s be clear — the magnitude of the Epstein scandal is giant and it involves powerful men on a global scale who have spent years trying to shut it down and save themselves. I don’t know if we will ever know if all the evidence and the true scope will ever see the light of day.

But, I have always believed that Donald Trump is in as deep as anyone else — likely deeper than most who just used Epstein’s services. Sacrificing him to the feeding frenzy could very well be the last line of defense to protect some of the most powerful men in the world.

This global scandal isn’t going anywhere. And that is even more certain by the day for Donald Trump.

And while it might seem insignificant, keeping the pressure on only helps. Keep sharing, reposting, restacking this and any other article, meme, cartoon, rant… whatever. It can only help.