What? How? How can this happen with all the money laundering paperwork you have to sign in NZ to open a new account? And... what exactly is an ENCRYPTED ACCOUNT? How did NZ come to be embroiled in this....?

Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks had two cell phones and used three encrypted accounts overseas to communicate.

The FBI found Crooks’ second cell phone at his home with only 27 contacts, The Daily Mail reported.

Congressman Mike Waltz told Fox News host Jesse Watters that according to an FBI briefing, Crooks had multiple encrypted accounts and said more will come out Monday.

Rep. Waltz said the Trump shooter had the overseas accounts at the same time we heard about the Iranian assassination plot against Trump.

Jesse Watters asked if the two are connected (they aren’t).

The Intel agencies leaked an Iranian assassination plot story to CNN to throw chaos in the camp and distract from Saturday’s Secret Service failures.

Crooks did not work alone.

Police found a cell phone and a bomb detonator next to Thomas Matthew Crooks after a Secret Service sniper fatally shot him on a rooftop outside of Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

“Channel 11′s Nicole Ford also obtained exclusive photos showing the cell phone and transmitter device found next to Crooks moments after a Secret Service sniper shot and killed him.” WPXI reported.

It was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal and CNN that Crooks had explosives in his Hyundai Sonata which was parked next to the rally.

Details about the explosives are not known.

However, according to CNN, investigators found no online search history of Crooks researching how to assemble homemade explosives.

“It’s unclear how Crooks assembled the explosive devices found in his car. Investigators parsing through his online search history haven’t found any indication of him researching how to make home-made explosives, law enforcement officials said.” – CNN reported.

The so-called ‘security lapses’ and circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt against Trump raise questions about how Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to pull everything off by himself.

Crooks reportedly purchased a 5-foot ladder from Home Depot the morning of the assassination attempt.

How did he know he needed a ladder to access a rooftop with a clear line to President Trump? It is unclear if Crooks used the newly-purchased ladder because the one photographed is larger than the one he bought from Home Depot.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

A Secret Service sniper fatally shot Thomas Matthew Crooks after he took several shots at Trump and rallygoers.

The media is trying to paint Crooks as a ‘lone wolf’ and ‘domestic terrorist’ but there is no way he acted alone.