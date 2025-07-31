From James Corbett

From Age Verification to Digital ID - New World Next Week

SOURCES :

Story #2: Age Verification Becomes Mandatory On Porn Sites In the UK, Gradually In France

https://archive.md/Zvw4J

Reddit Starts Verifying Ages of Users In the UK

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj4ep1znk4zo

Australia Wants To See Your Papers Before You Press Play

https://reclaimthenet.org/australia-wants-to-see-your-papers-before-you-press-play

Ireland’s New Age Check System Kicks In and Seeks to Stop Children Accessing ‘Adult’ Video

https://archive.md/3ejhu

Five EU States to Test Age Verification App to Protect Children

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/five-eu-states-test-age-verification-app-protect-children-2025-07-14/

Court Rules Mississippi’s Social Media Age Verification Law Can Go Into Effect

https://apnews.com/article/mississippi-social-media-lawsuit-age-verification-2e040118ee51f3852bc99f8f213c861d

Ohio Passes Age Verification Law for Adult Content Sites

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202507/ohio-passes-age-verification-law-for-adult-content-sites

Interview 1949 – UK Censorship and the Future of BitChute with Ray Vahey

https://corbettreport.com/uk-censorship-and-the-future-of-bitchute/

Mexico Moves Closer to Biometric ID – Will The People Comply?

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/mexico-biometric-curp/

AUSTRALIA

Coming soon to Australia. It has nothing to do with online safety.

https://x.com/QBCCIntegrity/status/1950747297316241544

Australia is quietly abandoning one of its most sacred inheritances: the right to speak freely. In its place, we are building a society where public discourse is policed, dissent is tracked, and criticism is treated as a threat. All of this is done in the name of ‘safety’ but paid for by you, the taxpayer.

Meanwhile, the signs of a creeping surveillance state are everywhere: banks interrogate you for withdrawing your own money, digital identity trials loom on the horizon, and lawful online dissent is being swept into the bureaucratic net under the guise of ‘harm prevention’.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2025/07/free-speech-vs-surveillance-in-the-digital-age/

The Coalition has demanded an investigation into eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant after she proposed a radical regulation of search engines, which will impact every Australian.

Shadow Minister for Communications Melissa McIntosh MP said the “remit of the eSafety Commission without adequate safeguards is now in question” after her latest push to regulate search engines.

“Requiring adults to log in to an account to browse the internet is taking the eSafety Commissioner's power to a new level which needs to be scrutinised,” Ms McIntosh said.

Shadow communications minister Melissa McIntosh has called for an investigation into the eSafety Commissioner. Picture: NewsWire / Damian Shaw

“The voices against the code cannot be ignored and whilst the intent is to protect young people from harms it is essential that this is balanced with a person’s right to privacy and protection of their personal freedoms.

“The eSafety Commissioner is not an elected official, subject to the scrutiny of Parliament.

“Mechanisms to protect kids from cyberbullying, predatory behaviour and inappropriate material, such as the social media age minimum, will be put in place come December. But this new internet search code will encroach on the daily lives of adults, is onerous and a step too far.”

Ms McIntosh also accused the Labor government of misleading Australians before the election by promising YouTube would be excluded from the ban.

Today, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Communications Minister Anika Wells broke that pledge.

“The Albanese Labor Government can change a Minister, but they cannot hide the fact they deliberately misled the public at the last election by promising to keep YouTube out of the social media age minimum,” Ms McIntosh said.

“The Prime Minister says he’s a man of his word, yet he continually says one thing and does another with broken promises on cutting power prices, housing targets, secret plans for higher taxes, and new social media bans.

“The Prime Minister and the Labor government reaffirmed YouTube’s exemption before the election. They gave YouTube an iron-clad guarantee they would remain exempt. It makes you question what has really changed behind the scenes in the government on this issue, and whether it was an election stunt.”

Ms McIntosh said Ms Inman Grant should be investigated amid concerns of limited oversight.

“The eSafety Commissioner’s remit to develop, regulate and enforce her own policies is raising concerns that require investigation,” she said.

“The eSafety Commissioner is not an elected official, subject to the scrutiny of Parliament. The Government needs to be more transparent with the Australian people.”

A press release from the Coalition also warned: “The code will require search engine providers such as Google, Yahoo and Bing to implement age verification safety settings and require every individual to have an account before they can freely use a search engine”.

“Protecting children from harm is of paramount importance – this will never be up for debate. But this code is going much further.

“Many Australians have raised concerns that the eSafety Commissioner is pushing her scope too far, and the code registered in isolation of any legislative scrutiny or parliamentary oversight will impinge on their privacy and personal freedoms.”

From December 10, all services that meet the definition of “age-restricted social media platform” in the Act, and are not excluded in the rules, will be subject to the social media minimum age law including fines up to $49.5 million.

U-16s will still be able to use YouTube in a logged-out state, but they won’t be able to hold an account.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/coalition-demands-unelected-esafety-commissioner-julie-inman-grant-faces-investigation-and-scrutiny/news-story/54227b35955b573e3c03b5ace635452b

New Zealand

New Zealand is a few step behind other 5-Eye countries, all of which have leftist government.

The government here is all about making money any way they can, including the Gene Technology Bill, any way they can

New Zealand has officially launched a Request For Proposal (RFP) to identify suppliers for a digital credential issuance platform that will be used by the NZ Government Digital Wallet, following advance notice issued last week.

The issuance platform will be managed by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and used by government agencies to issue digital IDs and other credentials stored within the wallet. The wallet itself is part of the NZ Government Mobile App, designed to bring together government services and credentials such as the New Zealand Transport Agency’s (NZTA’s) planned mobile driving license (mDL). The app is expected to go live before the end of 2025.

The digital credentials will be verified by relying parties using the identity verification app NZ Verify, developed by New Zealand’s homegrown digital infrastructure company Mattr.

“This is an exciting opportunity to deliver and operate a nation-changing technology platform that will be the cornerstone in New Zealand’s adoption of Digital Credentials,” says the document, issued on Tuesday

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202507/nz-launches-digital-credential-issuance-platform-tender

A warning from Brian Tamaki

LUXON: DON’T BE A FOOL. THIS COULD BE YOUR FATAL MISTAKE.

New Zealand’s PM Christopher Luxon is being quietly groomed by Aussie PM Anthony Albanese to join him in the world’s most dangerous digital power grab. Albanese is set to push it globally at the UN General Assembly in September, and guess what? Luxon is rumoured to be meeting with him in the coming weeks - to fall in line.

Luxon is weak. Gullible. Easily led. He’s already shown he’ll bow to international pressure. If he signs NZ up to this - it will be his political suicide. This is the kind of betrayal Kiwis don’t forgive. They’re calling it "protection for under 16s online"... But don’t be fooled. This is just the glossy wrapping. Inside is a Trojan Horse of totalitarian control. ******* Here’s What’s Happening in Australia on December 10: Unless you submit to:

Biometric facial scans

Government-issued Digital ID You’ll be locked out of:

Facebook

YouTube

X (Twitter)

Apple & Google Maps

And soon…banking, government services, the entire online world This Digital ID will combine your:

Driver's licence

Healthcare ID

Passport …into one trackable, scannable digital tag. Your every movement. Every action. Live-tracked in real time.

******* THIS IS THE NEXT VACCINE PASSPORT - BUT WORSE. Do you remember the days of:

Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed?

Segregation? Exclusion? Division? Now we’re staring down:

Scanned vs Unscanned

Connected vs Disconnected

Compliant vs Cancelled

This is the Great Digital Divide. Those who refuse to comply will be digitally erased. They say it’s voluntary - for now. But we’ve seen how this game is played. Creeping mandates, social coercion, and full-blown digital dictatorship. This may be the first stage of the Mark of the Beast system. *******

WE MUST DRAW A LINE. Luxon - if you cross this line, you will never come back. You’ll lose the trust of the people forever. NZers must make NOISE NOW - Before we’re silenced by facial scans and digital checkpoints.

https://x.com/BrianTamakiNZ/status/1950622377152585968

United States

WARNING!!! TRUMP ANNOUNCES DIGITAL HEALTH TRACKING WITH BIG TECH!!!

“Age assurance” to monitor your behavior, video history, and account activity to guess your age

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1950719276672802878

REPORT: YouTube just announced a terrifying new system that could link your every online move to your real-world identity, ending internet anonymity forever in the United States.

They’re calling it “age assurance.” But don’t be fooled—this is a full-blown digital ID dragnet. YouTube’s AI now monitors your behavior, video history, and account activity to guess your age. If it flags you as under 18, you’ll be forced to upload a government ID or credit card to stay online.

And it gets worse.

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts just exposed global plans to expand these ID checks to Google Maps, Apple Maps, Bing, and more—all powered by biometric surveillance.

Think face scans and motion tracking—even analyzing how you walk! Apple already holds the patent, designed to verify your identity 24/7 using your body, clothes, and movements.

Once your face is tied to your speech, free expression is over. One wrong word, and they can shut you down with a click.

The digital control grid is already here.

Will you submit—or fight back?

“A Vision for the Future”

Canada

The Canadian federal government is moving forward with plans to establish a nationwide digital ID system for the general public.

The ruling Liberal Party is aiming to usher in the new identity system for all citizens and residents.

However, the move is raising serious concerns about privacy, government overreach, and the erosion of individual freedoms.

In a May 20 statement, Canada’s Department of Social Development announced it had hired outside consultants to help determine whether a digital ID system is necessary.

According to the department, building such a system requires specialized expertise that they do not have in-house.

However, the cost of these consultants has not been disclosed.

In addition, there has been no parliamentary oversight to investigate the contracting process.

This new initiative is part of the government’s push to “streamline” services and replace the approximately 60 different systems currently used to access government services with a single “sign-in portal.”

Globalists advocating for the scheme are arguing that a new digital ID system for be more “convenient” for the public.

The government claims that the digital IDs would offer a “quicker, safer, more secure and more cost-effective way to access government services.”

Digital versions of physical documents, like work permits and boating licenses, would be stored in a “digital wallet.”

Proponents of the scheme also hope to incorporate a payment system so the “wallet” can be used for “digital cash” transactions.

While the government insists that this digital ID system will be “voluntary,” the move toward a centralized system is worrying many.

Although it wouldn’t technically be mandatory to begin with, the system would be required for access to basic services, such as healthcare, banking, and Internet use.

Critics fear it’s a stepping stone to mandatory digital IDs.

Government officials like Prime Minister Mark Carney, a strong advocate for central bank digital currencies, are among those pushing this agenda.

The concern that these systems could be used to exert more control over citizens grows.

The move follows troubling patterns seen under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration.

As early as 2022, Trudeau’s government was accused of trying to gather public support for a national digital ID program.

Trudeau’s government went so far as to conduct secret surveys asking Canadians if they would accept such a system.

Critics, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, have been sounding alarms about the dangers of such a program.

Conservatives are promising to introduce legislation that would specifically prohibit digital IDs in Canada.

Digital ID systems have long been pushed by globalist organizations, including the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN).

The WEF touts digital IDs as solutions for “ease of access” and “security.”

But many fear that the real agenda behind these systems is to centralize control and track citizens in ways that violate their privacy and freedoms.

These concerns are supported by a recent Bank of Canada survey.

The survey found that Canadians are deeply wary of government-backed digital currencies and would likely resist the implementation of such systems.

The growing push for digital IDs is part of a larger trend of increasing government control over personal data and surveillance, disguised as convenience.

With leaders like Carney at the forefront, Canada is at a crossroads.

If citizens don’t stand up for privacy and personal freedom, the nation will fall in line with the globalist agenda of digital tracking and control.

For now, Canadians are left to wonder whether their government’s “voluntary” system will remain voluntary, or if this is the first step toward a government-mandated digital surveillance state.

As the digital ID push continues, it’s clear that the fight for privacy and freedom in Canada is far from over.

United Kingdom

John O’Looney nails it

All new UK cars will have breathalyzers and black box-style recorders under Labour's plans to align with the EU.

European Union