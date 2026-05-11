THE TORONTO TRINITY: Obama, Carney & Alex Soros Just SEALED THE DEAL For The NEW WORLD ORDER!!
A report from Dan Dicks of Press For Truth
Or watch HERE
Barack Obama, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Alex Soros just held a closed-door summit at the Royal York Hotel while the mainstream media stayed silent.
The New World Order isn’t coming, it’s being activated right now on Canadian soil.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth connects the dots on the secret Toronto meeting that just changed everything.
More sick pond scum fooking shit up. :-) @openyourmind
As if those three less-than-men have any power to create a new world order except in their own little solipsistic imaginations.
I laugh at them.