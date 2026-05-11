Seemorerocks

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Debra's avatar
Debra
10m

More sick pond scum fooking shit up. :-) @openyourmind

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
3h

As if those three less-than-men have any power to create a new world order except in their own little solipsistic imaginations.

I laugh at them.

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