Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that World War Three has already begun in a new form, accusing the West of provoking global conflicts to maintain its dominance and weaken Russia. Speaking at the “Territory of Meanings” forum, Lavrov alleged that NATO’s actions in Ukraine, along with previous Western interventions in the Middle East, marked the start of a broader confrontation aimed at Russia’s strategic defeat. He claimed that Moscow is now fighting alone against the collective West and warned that Germany and other NATO members are preparing for direct military engagement with Russian forces. Lavrov also said the United States and European Union are …

Canadian Prepper interviews Paul Craig Roberts.

Roberts has said the same about Putin in the past.

I’m not sure if I go along with the Paul Craig Roberts/Canadian Prepper view

⚡ALERT: “Theres Nothing to Negotiate” a BIGGER WAR is Coming

Iran made a grave miscalculation and it may lead to their destruction. todays guest is Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, former Reagan advisor.





