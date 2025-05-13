You know things are changing quickly in the world when your barber gives you an innovative business startup idea involving autonomously driven automobiles. Let me explain.

I got a haircut a few days ago. My barber is in his late 20s or early 30s. He is the son of Italian immigrants to America. His name is Antonio. He knows that I am a podcaster who tracks geopolitical events and technology trends. Antonio always expresses an interest in learning more about what I know. Before I departed for Barcelona to attend Mobile World Congress, Antonio asked me to text videos of technologies on display at the conference.

Anyway, during my last visit to the barber shop where he works, Antonio turned the tables on me. He had information about technology I did not possess. My visits to the barber shop every three weeks for years had sparked an interest in him to pay attention to the trends I was talking about to him.

He told me that Tesla plans to unveil a program in late 2025 to lease Tesla automobiles from owners to form a ride-sharing network. In other words, your Tesla will leave your driveway at night while you are sleeping and make money for you, competing with Uber with human drivers.

You can see where this is going! Eventually, Uber will not need human drivers.

Antonio said he is interested in participating in the Tesla program (although he doesn’t currently own a Tesla). He also said if the first auto makes money for him, he could envision owning a fleet of Tesla vehicles that he leases back to Tesla in a revenue-splitting rid-sharing venture. Antonio is dreaming about owning a fleet of Tesla taxis that work 24/7.

That is my barber talking!

It reminds me of stories about everyday folks in the 1920 buying stock in a new startup company called Radio Corporation of America (RCA) to cash in on the new technology called “radio.” A lot of people got rich on RCA stock.

Here’s what I know about the Tesla Taxi program. If you want to know more, talk to Antonio.

The Tesla Network Vision

Tesla's broader vision involves creating a fleet of autonomous vehicles, including both company-owned and privately-owned cars, to offer ride-hailing services. The network aims to provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional ride-sharing services, leveraging Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.

This initiative represents a significant step toward Tesla's goal of a fully autonomous ride-sharing ecosystem, integrating private vehicle owners into its operational model.

CyberCab Launch Date

Tesla is set to launch its autonomous ride-hailing service, known as the "Cybercab," in Austin, Texas, starting in June 2025. The initial rollout will feature 10 to 20 modified Model Y vehicles equipped with Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

These vehicles will operate under remote supervision, marking a significant step toward fully autonomous transportation.

How the Program Works

Owner Participation: Tesla owners can opt to make their vehicles available to the Cybercab fleet for any duration, from a few hours to several weeks, depending on their personal needs.

Earnings Model: Owners who participate will earn income from their vehicles' ride-sharing activities. Tesla will take a portion of this income to cover operational and maintenance costs, while the majority will go to the vehicle owner.

Integration via App: The process is designed to be user-friendly, with owners able to manage their vehicle's participation through the Tesla app.

Cybercab Design and Features

Two-Passenger Configuration: The Cybercab is a purpose-built, two-passenger electric vehicle designed without a steering wheel or pedals, emphasizing Tesla's commitment to Level 5 autonomy.

Inductive Charging: The vehicle is expected to feature wireless charging capabilities, enhancing convenience and reducing downtime.

Pricing: Tesla aims to price the Cybercab under $30,000, making it a cost-effective option in the autonomous vehicle market.

Production Timeline

Production of the Cybercab is anticipated to commence in 2026. Tesla has indicated plans to produce these vehicles at scale, with the goal of manufacturing one Cybercab every five seconds at its Giga Texas facility.

Regulatory and Competitive Landscape

Regulatory Scrutiny: The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has requested detailed information from Tesla regarding the safety and deployment plans of its upcoming robotaxi service, particularly focusing on the performance of the FSD system under various conditions.

Competition: Tesla's robotaxi service will enter a competitive market, facing established players like Waymo, which already operates fully autonomous ride-hailing services in several U.S. cities.

Naming Challenges

Tesla has attempted to trademark the terms "Robotaxi" and "Cybercab" for its autonomous vehicles. However, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rejected these applications, citing the terms as too generic.

