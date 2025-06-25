I am reposting this because several people have reported the audio is poor.

This is the most important and probably the scariest video I have put out in years.

And, it has nothing to do with nukes, and everything to do with the ticking time bomb in your body – EVEN IF YOU DIDN’T GET THE CLOT SHOT!

I know this because last week I visited Dr. Ana Milhacea at her medical practice in Yelm, Washington. I have been on a mission to cleanse my mind and body for years, almost since the start of the Covaids scamdemic, and am currently in probably the best physical and mental state I have ever been. Metabolically, my body is that of a 33-year-old.

When she asked to test my blood for nanobots, I didn’t hesitate; I didn’t get the lethal injection, so I know I’m fine. Much to my surprise, it turns out that under a microscope my blood indisputably shows clots of nanoparticles, or in Ana’s words… micro robots.

In today’s interview we sat down to discuss HOW this could happen (shedding, microplastics in just about everything), WHY (total control of humanity through mind control), and WHAT exactly it is:

Lipid nanoparticles (can cross blood-brain barrier)

Graphene oxide (electro-reactive and conductive)

Microplastic particles detected in some vials by independent labs

Possible self-assembling nanostructures reported by whistleblowers (and Kill Gates)

In fact, MIT, Harvard, and Chinese military research all point to self-assembling nanostructures that activate under heat or electromagnetic stimulation. Translation?

Tiny metallic strands—invisible to the eye—can form circuits in the body. We’re talking about bio-electric scaffolding that builds itself, then waits for a signal. They call it “smart material.” Suddenly, the body becomes a biosynthetic platform—able to receive, process, and respond to signals.

Ana explains how she and her team of fellow scientists compared vaxxed v unvaxxed blood, only to find the same rubbery clots and filaments and same chemical signature in both. The ONLY difference they could find was that vaccinated blood is extra sensitive to 4 hertz (Hz) extra low frequency (ELF) waves — a frequency in sync with the brain’s natural theta wave range, which governs deep sleep, dreaming, and subconscious programming.

Why 4 Hz?

Theta brainwaves typically oscillate between 4–8 Hz. When external frequencies match or resonate with this range, it’s believed they can penetrate deeply into the subconscious mind. This makes 4 Hz a prime candidate for covert neurological influence — essentially “rewiring” the brain during vulnerable moments like deep sleep.

HAARP and Radar Beaming

The High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), uses massive ionospheric heaters and radar arrays to beam ELF waves back to Earth. But what’s really chilling is reports of radar beams pulsing at 4 Hz, often around 3 AM, targeting unsuspecting populations as they enter deep sleep cycles.

This “radar beaming” is said to synchronize or hijack brainwaves, enabling:

Subconscious programming of thoughts, emotions, and behavior.

Remote induction of dreams or nightmares designed to implant suggestions.

Heightened susceptibility to outside commands or mood manipulation.

These ELF waves aren’t limited to HAARP’s massive antennas. 5G networks, satellite systems, and covert nanotech can also emit or amplify these low frequencies internally, reinforcing brainwave synchronization from multiple angles.

No, 5G isn’t “just faster internet.” It’s a low-latency, high-frequency grid—capable of two-way communication with IoT devices… and possibly nano-scale implants.

The bad news is that probably every person on earth has been infected with these micro robots and Larry Ellison, the second richest man in the world, is building the data centers as we speak. But hang in there, I have some really good news, too!

The GOOD NEWS is they cannot hack an enlightened mind.

And, there are ways to clean your body.

And then heal it.

All of which we discuss in today’s video.

Don’t miss this one if you want to know the antidote to survive the technocrats’ transhumanist revolution and avoid becoming a hackable human permanently connected to Satan’s mainframe.