From Transition Protocol

Pepe Escobar: Could 18 Oil Tankers Call Trump’s Bluff? What He Told Xi and Putin About Iran

Trump told Xi and Putin he wouldn't strike Iran's ships, Escobar reports. Minutes later, Tehran knew.



Khamenei's order, per our sources: break Trump's blockade. Iran's Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has ordered 14 to 18 oil tankers to sail at the US naval blockade, possibly this weekend. If Trump fires, Iran says it will hit back. If the tankers pass, does America look like a "paper rat", as Pepe Escobar puts it?



Pakistan warned the White House to expect a "devastating response" if the US fires, Ali reports. Israel pressed for a strike. Pakistan was still waiting for Washington's answer. In Ali's words, "Not yes, not no."



0:00 Khamenei's order

· 3:46 What Tehran learned from Shenzhen

· 13:02 Pakistan's warning



What you'll learn:

• What Khamenei ordered, and why now

• What Trump reportedly told Xi and Putin about Iran's ships

• Why Iran is answering with tankers, not missiles

• The dilemma: fire and start the naval war, or hold fire and expose the blockade

• Where Pakistan and China stand, and why

