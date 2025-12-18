Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
King2Savanah's avatar
King2Savanah
5m

Thanks for posting Robin.

Definitely a rising of consciousness and frequency around the world and that’s a good thing.

As to the magnetic poles shifting, that is well documented and accelerating dramatically since about 2012. To the point actually that the magnetic South Pole for example, has already moved so far toward the Indian Ocean that it has left the continent of Antarctica.

The magnetic North Pole is on pretty much a straight beeline to Siberia.

This is why they update global GPS magnetic mapping software now every couple of months instead of once every year or two.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture