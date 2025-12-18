There is no doubt that there is a splitting of consciousness. When I talk to people that I love they seem to inhabiting a totally different world.

It seems we are experiencing massive change that takes us to Dystopia. Whether this a move towards a singular event or things are going to continue to get worse is a matter of belief.

I have one friend who is so convinced that there is going to be a shifting to the Earth’s electric poles that he is contemplating a move from New Zealand to Australia because that is where he sees the greatest possibility of surviving a catastrophic event.

I’m not convinced.

Consider the following, aligned with New Age thought -

WARNING: Dolores Cannon’s Prediction for 2026 Is Unlike Anything We’ve Seen (The New Earth Map)

We stand at the precipice of 2026. The headlines are screaming, the weather is spiraling, and deep inside, you feel it: The rules of the old world are dissolving.



In this exclusive feature-length documentary, we open the “Final Dossier” of Dolores Cannon. Beyond the vague metaphors of “The Shift,” we declassify the specific, physical mechanics of the Separation of Worlds. This is not just a prediction; it is a map for what comes next.

Similarly, this

AI tells you what they think you need to know

Dolores Cannon did not prophesy a literal, physical splitting of the Earth. Instead, her work describes a metaphysical event known as the “splitting of timelines” or the “separation of two Earths”—the Old Earth and the New Earth—due to a shift in human consciousness.

Dolores Cannon’s Prophecy of the “New Earth”

According to Cannon, a pioneer in hypnotherapy and metaphysical author, the Earth is not physically tearing in half. Rather, the “split” is a separation of vibrational frequencies or energy timelines:

Two Timelines: Humanity is currently experiencing a divergence into two distinct realities or timelines. One timeline, the “Old Earth,” continues to operate at a lower, denser vibration, characterized by fear, conflict, and separation. The other timeline, the “New Earth,” is shifting to a higher frequency, marked by unity, peace, and elevated consciousness.

The Shift in Consciousness: Individuals move onto the higher timeline not through physical action, but through their inner work, choices, and energetic alignment. Choosing truth over fear, maintaining awareness, and embodying compassion are what determine which “Earth” an individual experiences.

No Physical Cataclysm: The idea of a physical split of the planet is a misinterpretation of her teachings. Cannon emphasized that the New Earth isn’t a second planet somewhere else; it is this same world operating at a different level of consciousness.

Volunteers: In her book The Three Waves of Volunteers and The New Earth, Cannon suggests that thousands of souls volunteered to incarnate on Earth at this crucial time to help facilitate this shift in vibration and assist in the birth of the New Earth.

In summary, the “splitting of the Earth” in Cannon’s work refers to a profound spiritual and energetic transformation of human reality, rather than a geological event.

This kind of fits in with what Jean Nolan says in his videos.

Here’s an article

Apr 23, 2025

Dolores Cannon, a pioneer in hypnotherapy and metaphysical research, left behind more than just a legacy — she left a prophecy. Through thousands of hypnosis sessions spanning decades, she channeled profound messages from the subconscious minds of her clients, messages that revealed a powerful truth: humanity is undergoing a massive shift in consciousness.

You may feel it in your bones — the strange dreams, the changing relationships, the emotional purging, the questioning of everything. This isn’t coincidence. This is the shift. And it’s happening right now.

This isn’t about religion, fear, or fantasy. It’s about soul evolution. Dolores Cannon’s work points to a deeper understanding of who we are, why we’re here, and what is unfolding at this very moment on Earth. If you’ve felt disconnected from the 3D world lately or drawn to spiritual topics like never before, it’s not random. You’re part of the wave. The New Earth is forming — and you chose to be here for it…..

I decided to look at Delores in her own words. So much more interesting than the totality of YouTube videos about her.

2012 and Beyond - Dolores Cannon - 2012



