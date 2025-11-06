Seemorerocks

The masks they used to wear are long trodden into the dirt, they no longer hide, they feel they dont need to, this may yet be their undoing, I rest not on such a theory though...

Off topic, but something that just flowered in my head..

We know that another plandemic is soon to be rolled out, here in the jew-k just last Saturday I turned on Radio 4 and what did I hear but a "phone in" involving a radio presenter and a couple of well known quasi humorous pundit/wannabe actor/sub level "celebrities"

nothing quite like a bit of up beat banter to drive a message home...

The phone in/program was all about "viruses", well waddaya know thought I, fancy that.....

The premise was "what do we know and not know about viruses"

The fist caller was so obviously staged that I reached for the dial... and enjoyed the bird song instead (what remains of the bird song anyway, numbers here in the jew-k are decimated)

It has crossed my mind, ergo the point of these words:

As they again raise the rotting, decayed carcass of the disease that never was ("covid") , certainly here in the jew-k they need another level of plausibility.

the spectre of oooooh "H5 N1" has never truly gone away, they've had it lurking always just in the shadows, here in the jew-k all extensive (outdoor) flocks are now either gone or permanently housed with what were once "range" accommodation , so "free range" or "organic" here in the jew-k means "intensively reared in what were once the nighttime shelters"

The fact the poor duck, chicken, goose or turkey can only envisage and if placed at the right time near the door when it opens "see" briefly the outside world is deemed sufficient to differentiate one form of rearing from another.... priced accordingly to the former methods though, robbing bastards..

I digress

Back in 2010 I owned a small hatchery producing day old ducks for the meat rearing sector, using eggs produced from birds living idyllic lives in superbly (if I do say so myself) managed outdoor environments and in so doing passing amazing levels of inherited "dis-ease" resistance to the progeny (off spring) to see them healthy for their (albeit) short lives

During 2010 the industry was subjected to routine blood testing of parent (breeder) flocks to "ascertain levels of naturally occurring anti-bodies to H5 N1 (and other potentially severe "dis-eases")

It occurs to me right now, that such sampling is what has given them the mechanism for the next plandemic....

even "alt-media" keeps hinting at a "breakthrough" variant (and from Our perspective a vaxx induced issue?) my premonition:

Zoonotic development of H5 N1 affecting Humans utilising (they will say) pathways created by the "covid" "breakaway" or "breakthrough" variants lying around "dormant" within the population....

Rolling sleeves festival time may soon be upon us.... again.. what.... "joy"

I sense a convergence, the jew-k is a strange place right now, simmering tensions re knife crime migrant "rampages" psyop "jew-synagogue atrocities" (the police were the ones who shot the jews ha ha....)

We have nationalist flags flying EVERYWHERE, since the little spat In York (my home town) some weeks back that was covered on this fine sub stack of Mr Westernra

We have absolutely the right environment for a snap election and faggot jew bum boy friend to paedophiles (jimmy saville) "mr" queer stammer would not last for a second..

The population are weary, Our body clocks are to shit courtesy of "daylight saving time"and them messing with the clocks

"sur" starmer needs something, it will be an area to watch?

His attempt to invoke "digital id" has provoked real anger... and alot of total indifference, sadly

If the jew -k went to the polls the "reform" party would walk it, total landslide, however farrage the rat has already pledged what "remains" (unintentional pun there) of value to chabbad shabbos goy bitch in chief donny the compromised to squeeze whatever bit of juice is left..

And very much in line with what Henry Makow speaks of much the twin arms of zio versus commie are in full spat, its the only bit of his that I do agree with, because as himself an "assimilated jew" the underlying message is always :

"goy, youre fucked"

Lastly... the rise of "ai" within even the sub stack format suggesting not only spelling variations full in yer face trying to write it for you tells me theres another threshold currently being crossed,

