Today, in the early hours, the Community House In Alicetown, owned by the Hutt City Council and run by Transition Towns was badly damaged by fire

My partner, Pam was awakened earlier by a phone call alerting her to a fire that occurred in the early hours.

It is a devastating blow to a local community including some vulnerable people to whom it gave somewhere to go.

A dying community

But already the community we live in has suffered several blows and each time it happens it makes it more likely something is going to happen in the future.

When we moved here in 2006 it was quite a vibrant, small community. During that time it has been a gradual but progressive decline.

Firstly, we lost several very good businesses, all of which moved elsewhere to be replaced by a furniture shop that is always empty that may close at any time.

One example was the Council re the street forcing our garage, Victoria St Motors, out and turning the area into apartments.

We used to have a very good acupuncture clinic next door to the local dairy (food store) which we frequented. That was closed down right at the beginning of the covid lockdowns.

Then there was a fire which gutted the foodmarket, which has stood empty ever since.

Then there was a fire by arson that destroyed a building as well as gutting the building where the acupuncture clinic used to be.

That’s almost one block of shops.

A few weeks ago there was a forced break-in at a home right next to the community house.

Now, we have had a major fire in the community house that must have been committed by an arsonists. I would not be surprised if the police found evidence of the use of accelerants - plastic furniture on the verandah as well as the living room were literally melted and turned into “works of scuplture”

There is little doubt what the decision of the Council will be. They will see it as an opportunity to tear down the building, destroying the beautiful garden and replacing with yet more flats.

This is how RNZ wrote up the story after ringing my partner, Pam

Alicetown community centre has been significantly damaged by fire. Photo: PHIL PENNINGTON / RNZ

The co-ordinator of a Lower Hutt community centre severely damaged by a fire early on Thursday morning says it’s a big loss for locals.

Fire and Emergency was called to the blaze at Transition Towns Community Centre in Alicetown in the early hours, and it was well involved by the time they arrived at 2.30am.

A spokesperson could not yet say whether fireworks sparked the blaze. A fire investigator was looking into what caused it, they said.

Transition Towns Lower Hutt co-ordinator Pam Crisp said the house had been a special space for the community.

“It’s been used for... decades by all sorts of groups in the community across the Hutt Valley, including addiction groups, and sustainability,” she said.

Transition Towns - an organisation focusing on social change and sustainability - ran some activities there, said Crisp.

But as it was owned by Hutt City Council, several community groups also rented it.

“Alcoholics Anonymous groups, or knitting groups, or people looking at philosophy and life skills... there’s a toy library there that operates on Saturday mornings. It’s certainly an important part of the community and culturally as well,” she said.

Transition Towns member Bruce Anderson said the council would decide what to do with the damaged property.

“It looks perfectly repairable in the sense that it’s basically only an open space that has been heavily damaged,” he said.

“Two thirds of the house, three quarters of it remain sound.”

As of now, however, the house was “unusable”, he said.

Hutt City Council’s economy & development director Jon Kingsbury said he was thankful no one was in the building at the time of the blaze.

“We are obviously disappointed about the fire.

“The Alicetown Community House, which was fully insured, served as a community hall with community groups leasing or booking the spaces available.

It recently underwent refurbishment and was in good condition, he said.

“It’s way too early to say what the future holds for the severely damaged building.

“We will discuss that with the appropriate people, including our insurers, before arriving at a decision.”

This article highlights a different aspect of this story - the closure of the Lower Hutt Fire station which is situated only 500 meters away from the Community House

A fire that gutted a Lower Hutt community centre early this morning has reignited calls to reopen a local fire station shut down four years ago due to mould.

The Alicetown Community Centre was seriously damaged in a blaze in the early hours of this morning, with locals scrambling to extinguish the fire with garden hoses.

Police have confirmed the large fire is being investigated as suspicious, with a scene guard in place overnight.

It comes amid heightened industrial tensions for firefighters around the country, with strikes and claims of leadership failures at Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

A post on a local community page described the centre as being “gutted” by the fire.

