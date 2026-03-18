Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
7h

When you have an entity composed of psycopaths and racists (the Zionist occupiers make neo-nazi's look like flower children) this happens... Iran may suffer SOME hardship but they can survive. Zion Don and his duel citizen flunkies may have some difficulties with the goy cattle here however. One can hope so...

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Sunshine lights's avatar
Sunshine lights
1h

thank you for the breakdown!

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