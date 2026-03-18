This is a SUICIDAL MOVE by the Zionist Empire, because this is the LARGEST OIL AND NATURAL GAS FIELD in the world”



Laith Marouf (@TVFreePalestin ) noted that hundreds of millions of people from India to Türkiye rely on gas from South Pars, which is operated by Iran and Qatar...

At about 8:00 AM eastern US time today, the infrastructure of the “South Pars” natural gas field, was attacked by military forces. That gas field feeds both Iran and the tiny “country” of Qatar.

The Israeli Air Force DECIMATED the largest natural gas processing facility in Iran in a devasting blow to the regime, approved by the US.

Pumping stations, pipelines, storage tanks, were apparently hit, causing massive natural gas explosions and numerous fires, all of which are presently burning out of control.

Israel and the US also struck the Asaluyeh gas processing plant in Bushehr, Iran, targeting one of the country’s largest and most critical energy facilities. The facility handles 40% of Iranian gas.

About eighty percent (80%) of Iran electric power plants, run on gas. The entire country now faces almost complete electric blackout within days as gas supplies are exhausted.

This was an attack upon Iran’s national income stream; its oil and gas infrastructure.

Speaking this morning about this attack, Iran says: “The enemy committed suicide, we have moved to a full economic war.”

IRAN CUTS OFF OIL and GAS TO IRAQ

Iran has halted gas flows to Iraq following the South Pars strike.

• Gas is now diverted for domestic Iranian use

• Iraq loses a critical energy supply

• Iran provides ~30–40% of Iraq’s gas and electricity

Immediate impact on Iraq’s power grid and stability. Large parts of Iraq will now go into electrical blackouts.

With today’s attack on Iranian infrastructure, Iran had previously made clear it would begin attacking infrastructure of other countries. This could be the beginning of the end for all oil and gas output to the world, from the ENTIRE Middle East.

UPDATE 11:49 AM EDT --

Iran has issued an urgent warning calling for the evacuation of petrochemical facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. APPARENTLY, IRAN IS NOW GOING TO DESTROY __ THEIR__ INFRASTRUCTURE.

Brent crude oil prices surge to $110/barrel

UPDATE 12:29 PM EDT --

Iran is currently in negotiations with eight non-Middle Eastern countries to grant their oil tankers safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but only on the condition that the oil cargo is traded in Chinese yuan rather than U.S. dollars.

Analysts interpret this as a form of economic warfare and de-dollarization, designed to circumvent and weaken U.S. financial sanctions by channeling transactions through China’s financial system.

The strategy also deepens Iran’s economic and strategic alignment with China, potentially elevating Beijing to the role of a de facto security guarantor for this vital global chokepoint.

The question is whether this was Iran’s own strategy all along, or if China is the real mastermind pulling the strings behind the scenes.

BULLETIN 12:34 PM EDT --

Saudi Arabia just got hit. I’m told it was Oil infrastructure. Awaiting confirmation and details . . . .

BULLETIN 3:46 PM EDT --

Qatar’s Ras Lafan Oil Refinery has just been hit.



Israel struck South Pars — Iran’s Phase 14 processing facilities. Fires raging. 12 MILLION cubic metres of gas output PER DAY — OFFLINE.



Do you understand what that means?



Iraq just confirmed — Iranian gas supplies COMPLETELY HALTED. Not reduced. Not limited. HALTED.



Brent crude already surged to $110 — and this is just the BEGINNING.



$155,000,000 in crypto longs — LIQUIDATED in 4 hours.



Multiple oil facilities across the ENTIRE Middle East — EVACUATED.



150 staff at Bushehr nuclear plant already fled to RUSSIA.



Let that sink in.



South Pars is not just Iran’s gas field. It’s JOINTLY OWNED with Qatar — it represents nearly ALL of Qatar’s gas production. Israel didn’t just hit Iran. They hit the energy backbone of the ENTIRE Gulf.



Qatar — the same country that asked the U.S. to finish Iran — is now condemning the strike as “dangerous and irresponsible.” You don’t condemn your own allies unless you’re TERRIFIED of what comes next.



They’re showing you “precision strikes” and “limited damage.”



They’re NOT showing you that Iran already warned — if energy infrastructure is targeted, they will FLATTEN Qatar’s LNG complex — the LARGEST on Earth — into a parking lot.



HERE’S EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENS NEXT — STEP BY STEP:



→ STEP 1: Iran retaliates against Gulf energy infrastructure. They’ve already PROMISED this. Oil facilities are being evacuated RIGHT NOW because insiders KNOW it’s coming.



→ STEP 2: The Strait of Hormuz gets choked. 21 MILLION barrels of oil pass through there EVERY DAY. That’s 21% of the world’s supply. Russia is already preparing military convoys for merchant ships — they saw this coming.



→ STEP 3: Oil doesn’t go to $120. It goes to $150+. Every economy on the planet feels it within 48 hours. Inflation goes VERTICAL.



→ STEP 4: Europe loses 20% of its gas imports OVERNIGHT. Winter stockpiles won’t save them. Heating bills don’t rise — they EXPLODE.



→ STEP 5: Iran’s secret underground enrichment facility in Isfahan — the one the IAEA has NEVER been allowed to inspect — becomes the most dangerous site on Earth. They told you Iran’s nuclear program was destroyed in June. It wasn’t. They were ALREADY rebuilding underground.



If this was a “limited operation,” why are oil facilities across 5 countries being evacuated RIGHT NOW?



If Iran’s threat was “neutralized,” why is Russia preparing naval convoys for the Strait?



Complete silence.



This is not a war anyone is winning. This is a war the ENTIRE WORLD is about to pay for — at the gas pump, at the grocery store, in your portfolio.



Prepare accordingly.

They don’t want you seeing this. Follow + RT to beat the algorithm.

5:14 AM · Mar 19, 2026

·