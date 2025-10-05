If Labour are too frightened to try that, then a Māori Party/Green Party Alliance that negotiates as a united front with Labour.

Either way will see a Labour/Green/MP Government with the spine of the Greens and MP to ensure it’s not another incremental red blancmange.

Brothers and Sisters.

I have a meme

That one day the Political Left in Aotearoa New Zealand, can sort their shit out enough to see that there is more common ground between us than the narcissism of petty policy difference.

I dream this Summer that the Labour, Greens and MāoriParty can meet for an early election year hui to present a united front that includes an individualised electorate voting strategy to maximise MMP and an agreed basic policy platform.

For the love of the risen Baby Jesus, this anti-Māori, anti-Treaty, anti-worker, anti-renter, anti-beneficiary, anti-disability, anti-environment Government is too dangerous to hand a second term to, but it’s not enough to win through apathy, the Left needs an electorate mandate from the People to make the transformational change we all voted Jacinda in to archive.

We are all still waiting for that transformative change Jacinda promised us in 2017.

https://thedailyblog.co.nz/2025/08/31/national-act-nzf-are-suppressing-left-wing-voters-we-must-counterstrike-by-using-mmp-tactically/