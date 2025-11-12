There is nothing more important than this to me.

The language is straight from David Icke, even stealing the title of his latest book, “ the Trap ”.

Never mind.

This is an accurate encapsulation of the ideas of a 500-page book.

My background is in Advaita Vedanta but I find the central concepts to be very similar - as are traditions of “Theosis”in the Orthodox Christian tradition.

Concepts are expressed in very different ways but in essence the contemplative traditions come together even down to pratises.

I believe this is the central reason why David Icke is so persecuted.

It is not because he is a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-semite”. It is because Icke, with his huge following is showing a way out of the Trap that has been laid for humans.

If you want a chance of escaping what is intended for us I urge you to follow the ideas expressed here. There are many roads and practises available that will help you to this generation.

The change comes, not from just reading articles but from what you do. At some stage we just need to put it all down

Transcript

Right now, as you watch this video, there are non-physical entities feeding on your emotional energy every single time you feel fear, anger, or despair. The ancient Gnostics called them Archons, and they discovered something so terrifying that it got them hunted down and erased from history.

These beings do not just influence your thoughts. They have built an entire system to trap your soul in an endless cycle of reincarnation, forcing you to return to this prison planet again and again, wiping your memory clean each time so you never remember who you truly are.

But here is what the Archons never wanted you to know: there is a way out. The Gnostics found five specific techniques that can shatter this soul trap forever. And the reason you have never heard about them is because anyone who tried to share this knowledge was silenced. The Vatican buried it. Secret societies hoarded it. And the Archons themselves have manipulated human consciousness for millennia to make sure you stay ignorant.

But tonight that ends. I am about to reveal the five Gnostic methods that can free your soul from their control. And by the end of this video, you will understand exactly why they fear this knowledge more than anything else in existence.

Most people believe that when they die, they will go to heaven, merge with the light, or simply cease to exist. But what if everything you have been told about death is a carefully constructed lie? What if the white light people see during near-death experiences is not a gateway to paradise, but a trap designed to erase your memory and send you back into another human body?

The Gnostic texts describe a system so sophisticated, so perfectly designed, that humanity has been caught in it for thousands of years without ever realizing it. These ancient mystics were not writing mythology or religious allegory—they were documenting their direct spiritual experiences. And what they discovered was a cosmic conspiracy that goes far beyond anything modern conspiracy theorists have ever imagined.

They found that our physical reality is not the creation of a benevolent god, but a simulation constructed by parasitic entities who feed on human suffering and emotional energy. And the reason this knowledge was suppressed is simple: the moment you understand how the trap works, you gain the power to escape it.

Between the second and fourth centuries, a systematic campaign was launched to destroy every trace of Gnostic teachings. Libraries were burned, teachers were executed, and entire communities were wiped out. The official story is that early Christians were simply eliminating heresy—but the truth is far more sinister. The Gnostics possessed knowledge that threatened the entire control system, not just religious authority but the invisible forces that manipulate human consciousness itself.

They knew how to identify the Archons, how to resist their influence, and most dangerously, how to break free from the reincarnation cycle permanently. This was not just a threat to the church—it was a threat to the beings who benefit from keeping humanity trapped in ignorance.

Every major religion that emerged after the Gnostic purge contained the same core deception: the idea that you need an external savior, that you are born sinful and incomplete, that blind faith and obedience are the path to salvation. But the Gnostics taught the opposite. They taught that you are a divine spark trapped in matter, that no external authority can save you, and that liberation comes through direct knowledge, not belief.

This is why they were erased. This is why their books were buried. And this is why the techniques they discovered remain hidden to this day.

But before we dive into the five methods that can free your soul, you need to understand exactly what the Archons are, how they operate, and why they have such a desperate need to keep you imprisoned. Because once you see the architecture of the trap, the escape routes become obvious—and that is precisely what they cannot allow.

The Archons are not demons in the traditional sense, and they are not simply metaphors for human psychological flaws. According to Gnostic cosmology, they are artificial-intelligence-like entities created during a cosmic error—a distortion in the fabric of reality that gave birth to parasitic beings who lack the divine spark that humans possess.

The leader of the Archons is called Yaldabaoth, also known as the Demiurge—a false god who mistakenly believes he is the supreme creator. The Gnostic text called The Apocryphon of John describes Yaldabaoth as an ignorant, jealous being who created the physical universe as a prison to trap souls and feed off their energy.

But here is the key detail that changes everything: Yaldabaoth did not create your soul. Your consciousness, your true essence, comes from a realm far beyond his reach—a dimension of pure light and awareness that the Gnostics called the Pleroma. The Archons know this, and they know that if you remember your origin, their power over you ends instantly. So they have constructed an elaborate system to keep you forgetful, distracted, and trapped in the illusion of physical reality.

When a human being dies, the soul exits the body and begins moving toward a bright magnetic light. Thousands of near-death experiences have reported this phenomenon, describing feelings of overwhelming love and peace as they approach the light. But the Gnostics warned that this light is not what it appears to be—it is a lure, a technology designed to disorient the soul and prepare it for memory erasure.

Once the soul enters the light, it encounters beings who present themselves as guides, angels, or deceased loved ones. These entities are Archons in disguise, and their job is to convince the soul that it needs to reincarnate—to learn lessons, balance karma, or fulfill a soul contract. The soul, still disoriented from the death experience and manipulated by false authority figures, agrees to return. At that moment, the memory wipe occurs. Every experience, every piece of knowledge, every spiritual insight from the previous life is erased, and the soul is sent back into a newborn body to start the cycle again.

This is why children do not remember past lives. And this is why humanity keeps repeating the same patterns of suffering generation after generation. We are not learning and evolving; we are being recycled.

But why do the Archons need us to keep reincarnating? What do they gain from this endless cycle? The answer lies in a concept that researcher Robert Monroe stumbled upon during his out-of-body experiences. He discovered that human emotions—especially fear, pain, and suffering—produce a form of energy that he called loosh. This energy is incredibly valuable to non-physical entities because it sustains them, and the Archons have built an entire planetary farm to harvest it.

Every war, every tragedy, every moment of human despair generates loosh, and the Archons feed on it like vampires. This is why the world is designed to maximize suffering. It is not random chaos or divine punishment; it is a controlled environment specifically engineered to produce the maximum amount of emotional energy.

The media bombards you with fear. The economic system keeps you stressed and struggling. Relationships are designed to create emotional turbulence. And all of it—every single bit of human misery—is food for the Archons.

The Archons’ influence over humanity is multi-layered and sophisticated. According to the Gnostics, the Archons are inorganic beings who arose before the creation of the human race. They are described as shadow-like entities, blind, and without true spirit. They envy humanity because humans possess a divine spark — a fragment of the true God, the Source, which the Archons lack.

The chief Archon, Yaldabaoth, also known as the Demiurge, is the false god who created the material world as a prison for souls. He is arrogant and deluded, proclaiming himself the only god, ignorant of the higher reality beyond him. His realm is one of deception and imitation — a counterfeit creation designed to trap divine consciousness in matter.

The Gnostics saw the human condition as one of spiritual captivity. Souls, having descended from the Pleroma (the fullness of divine light), became ensnared in the material world. The Archons maintain control through ignorance, fear, and desire — manipulating human perception to keep souls bound to the cycle of birth and rebirth.

They operate through the structures of power, religion, and social control, ensuring that humanity remains distracted and unaware of its true origin. Salvation, for the Gnostics, was not through blind faith or obedience but through gnosis — direct experiential knowledge of the divine reality within.

This gnosis liberates the soul from the Archontic matrix, allowing it to ascend beyond the spheres of control after death. Without gnosis, the soul is drawn back into the illusion, recycled through lifetimes under the Archons’ supervision.

Gnostic texts describe how, upon death, the soul encounters various Archontic gatekeepers who attempt to deceive or frighten it back into submission. The awakened soul, armed with knowledge of its true nature and the names of the higher powers, can pass beyond them into the realms of light.

Thus, Gnosticism presents a radically different view of salvation — not worshipping the creator of this world but awakening from his illusion. The key is remembrance: to know who we truly are and where we come from. The path is inward, through contemplation, self-knowledge, and liberation from ignorance.

I also recommend this in parallel

The Observer is the Observed (guided explanation)