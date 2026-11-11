What if the creation of our world was a cosmic mistake – and the God who made it wasn’t the highest God at all?



In this Sleepy Time Mystery deep-dive, we explore the Secret Book of John (Apocryphon of John), the most important Sethian Gnostic creation story. Discover how this ancient text portrays a hidden, transcendent God, the luminous realm of the Aeons and Barbelo, and the shocking rise of a flawed creator: Yaldabaoth, the demiurge.



We’ll unpack the Nag Hammadi and Berlin Codex manuscripts, trace Sophia’s fateful misstep, and see how the Gnostic myth rewrites Genesis, Eden, the serpent, and the creation of Adam. Along the way, we connect Gnosticism to early Christianity, Judaism, and Platonic philosophy—without sensationalism, but with plenty of mystery.



If you’re curious about Gnosticism, forbidden gospels, early Christian diversity, and the “wrong god” question, this is your guided tour through one of antiquity’s strangest and most beautiful myths.

The Secret Book Of John - Gnostic Text From The Nag Hammadi Library - Full Audio Book



