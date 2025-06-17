Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
3h

The Samson Option: If Israel goes down, they take everyone else with it

https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/the-samson-option-if-israel-goes

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.17 Tue

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Circulating: Images supposedly released from Iran’s recent batch of hacked Israeli intelligence files claim to expose Israel’s “Samson Option” nuclear target list. U.S. cities listed: NYC. D.C. L.A. Colorado. Also: Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Moscow, Beijing, Tehran…

https://x.com/ZirafaMedia/status/1934419877181141194

MOSSAD EXPOSED: VIP BLACKMAIL FILES HACKED BY IRAN — GLOBAL POWER STRUCTURES AT RISK. Kompromat, Pedophilia, and Betrayal: What the Mossad Tried to Bury

https://amg-news.com/mossad-exposed-vip-blackmail-files-hacked-by-iran-global-power-structures-at-risk-kompromat-pedophilia-and-betrayal-what-the-mossad-tried-to-bury-video/

MAP OF TARGETS

The Samson Option is Israel's deterrence strategy of massive retaliation with nuclear weapons as a "last resort" against a country whose military has invaded and/or destroyed much of Israel. 2025.06.12

$TSO

chartblaster

@chartblaster

https://x.com/chartblaster/status/1933318452246409419

ACTUAL LEAKED VIDEO of IRON DOME

The Resistance @ TopGReaistance

Iron dome be like:

https://x.com/TopGResistance/status/1933999598756114613

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
3h

The Samson Option: If Israel goes down, they take everyone else with it

https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/the-samson-option-if-israel-goes

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.17 Tue

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Circulating: Images supposedly released from Iran’s recent batch of hacked Israeli intelligence files claim to expose Israel’s “Samson Option” nuclear target list. U.S. cities listed: NYC. D.C. L.A. Colorado. Also: Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Moscow, Beijing, Tehran…

https://x.com/ZirafaMedia/status/1934419877181141194

MOSSAD EXPOSED: VIP BLACKMAIL FILES HACKED BY IRAN — GLOBAL POWER STRUCTURES AT RISK. Kompromat, Pedophilia, and Betrayal: What the Mossad Tried to Bury

https://amg-news.com/mossad-exposed-vip-blackmail-files-hacked-by-iran-global-power-structures-at-risk-kompromat-pedophilia-and-betrayal-what-the-mossad-tried-to-bury-video/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture