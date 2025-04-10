The stock market yesterday

vs. today

President Trump may have hit the brakes on reciprocal tariffs levied against many of America’s top trading partners, but the duties imposed on China will reach a staggering 145% on certain imports, a White House official confirmed to The Post

Trump announced Wednesday that his tariff scheme would be put on pause for 90 days after a dozens of countries came forward looking to make a deal — lowering the baseline rate on most foreign imports to just 10% in the meantime.

But the reprieve does not apply to China, which Trump slapped with an eye-popping 125% duty over what he called “a lack of respect” from Beijing. That combined with a 20% “fentanyl tariff” already in place means some imports will be subject to a total tariff of 145%, CNBC first reported.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/557810/us-china-trade-war-surges-overshadowing-trump-climbdown

The most corrupt regime in US history - after Biden?

Donald Trump was caught on video explaining that his billionaire friends made billions yesterday with tariffs and stock market manipulation.

Hyhyde Chenrui, dubbed the "Chinese Trump," is taking the internet by storm with his hilarious parodies of the #USA President Donald Trump .

BREAKING: 🇨🇳 China says "we don't back down" in response to US President Trump's 145% tariffs.

President Trump's tough stance on China is showing results as the Chinese yuan plunged to its lowest level in 18 years, hitting 7.3498 per U.S. dollar in onshore markets.

In a scramble to stabilize its currency, China’s central bank set a stronger daily rate and ordered state banks to limit dollar buying. Still, the offshore yuan fell even further to 7.4288, signaling mounting pressure on Beijing's economy.

Oil briefly fell below $60 a barrel today, the first time since the Scamdemic, before Trump stepped in later in the day to put a pause on some tariffs, reverting back to 10% tariffs for a 90-day pause, while the tariff on China increased to 125%.

The U.S. Oil industry is in a near panic right now with the rapid drop in the price of oil, calling it a "bloodbath."

They announced today that they were halting all drilling and investments, expressing extreme anger against Trump and his tariffs.

Meanwhile, Houthi rebels today shot down another U.S. drone, as there are concerns that the U.S. is spending so much money to defeat the "lowly" Houthis, that the U.S. is quickly depleting military sources meant to oppose China….

….Has Trump angered Big Oil and such power families living in Texas such as the Rockefellers and Bushes?

Siding with Tiny Tech and their techno prophecies of the future could very well be the undoing of the Trump family dynasty, because oil and all of their byproducts are here in the economy RIGHT NOW, and if it doesn't grow, neither does the U.S. economy, technology promises for the future notwithstanding.

From Oilprice.com:

Reuters reports that U.S. refiners will refrain from making any substantial investments in expanding domestic crude processing or reducing reliance on Canada and Mexico, for instance, as the industry rallies around a war cry of frustration with the Trump administration over a global tariff war that threatens to strip demand and possibly spark a worldwide recession.

"We consider the adoption of the 'reconciliatory tariffs' will result in weaker global GDP growth and so lower oil demand growth, oil prices and weaker refining margins, as exemplified by the futures markets over recent days," Alan Gelder, vice president of refining, chemicals and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie, said, as reported by Reuters.

The Reuters report comes just minutes before the Trump administration announced it would pause tariffs for 90 days for everyone except China, leading to an instant bump in oil prices, with Brent crude trading up over 3% at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and WTI trading up nearly 3.4%.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump raised tariffs on China to 125% but paused reciprocal tariffs on others for 90 days.

Weaning U.S. refiners off Mexican and Canadian crude is easier said than done because the U.S. produces light shale crude, which requires complicated processing reconfigurations for refineries that typically process heavier Mexican and Canadian crude.

Last Friday, Reuters reported that shales of U.S. refiners plunged to a two-year low as fears of a global recession and hampered demand gained momentum amid a massive oil price plunge.

The oil price plunge has hit out at refinery margins, sparking fear across the industry segment.

NEW 🇨🇳🔥— On April 8, in Nanjing, workers' protests broke out, as China faced the first wave of tariffs from United States

The Volkswagen Nanjing Automobile Factory, which has been in operation for 16 years, is about to close, triggering workers' rights protests due to treatment issues.

In December 2024, Volkswagen Group announced that its Nanjing factories would be shut down one after another.

🔗 李老师不是你老师 (@whyyoutouzhele)