Kiev, Ukraine is still burning this morning, Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after a night of Russian missile and Drone Strikes against the Nazi-infested city.

Russian missiles rained down on Eastern Kiev, near the Dnieper River, striking warehouses and military infrastructure, before hitting what turned out to be an ammunition Depot.

When hit, the initial missile explosion was followed by secondary and tertiary explosions of weaponry inside. As that weaponry launched and detonated, many nearby homes and buildings were set ablaze.

Reports are coming in claiming “not one PATRIOT missile was fired because there are no more left.” Those reports also claim “not a single Russian missile or drone was intercepted.”

Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike with ground-launched high-precision weapons and long-range strike drones.



They hit transport, logistics, and distribution centres in Kiev and Kiev region.

The following targets were hit in Kiev:

the MLP-Chaika logistics centre, which is used to store and distribute components for long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles;

an innovative terminal and the Novaya Pochta Logistics Centre. They are the largest automated sorting complexes that store and distribute dual-use goods. They are employed for the production of long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles as well as robotic systems and electronic warfare equipment;

the Trans-logistik Transport and Logistics Centre, which produces various unmanned aerial vehicles, stores, and distributes materiel in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

the Epitsentr Logistics Centre in Kiev, which is a large automated warehouse of the company. It processes orders, sorts, stores, and delivers dual-use goods and UAV components.



In Kiev region, the following targets were engaged:

the Terminal Brovary Logistics Centre storing long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles components including those of foreign-made drones;

the transport and logistics centre in Brovary (Raben Ukraine), which is a large hub employed for the distribution and storage of components for unmanned aerial vehicles of various types;

the Brovary logistics centre. It is a large sorting centre of the Novaya Pochta Company, which stores fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components.

Moreover, three dry cargo ships were hit south of Odessa delivering weapons and military materiel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-shot-down-zero-missiles-huge-russian-overnight-salvo-killed-least-21

Numerous reports are coming in from several different geographic areas of Ukraine claiming “Ukraine has no more air defenses.” Those reports go on to say that Russian missiles and drones “are not being intercepted AT ALL.”

Last night in Kiev, Russia targeted the capital with 4 Zircon/Oniks missiles, 24 Iskander-M/S-400 missiles, and 115 strike UAVs including Shahed (mostly jet-powered), Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as “Parodiya” decoy drones (98 shot down). The Ukrainian Air Force reported that air defense forces failed to shoot down any Russian missiles overnight.

This morning, Russian Combat Aircraft had complete freedom over the war zone, carrying Fuel-Air-Bombs (FABs) directly to the front lines to blow up Ukraine positions, without being fired upon even once by surface to air defenses.

Russia now has absolute air superiority at the front, Russian bombers are flying for the first time since 2023 right up to the front lines again - which makes it far easier to drop heavy bombs (FAB 1500, FAB 3000).

With this new development, the last Ukrainian fortress belt in the Donbass will fall in the autumn.

By the way: there’s no more resupply.

The Weapons depots in the West are empty, especially since Operation Epic Fury with Iran has depleted the US reserves, and it will take years to fully restore them.

Ukraine has been turned into a landlocked country.

Odessa is no longer being called upon by cargo ships - a complete disaster for Ukraine.

Inside the country, Ukraine junta human-hunting army recruitment enforcers are increasingly becoming the hunted themselves! Just a few days ago, a Ukrainian shot dead four of the Azov Nazis from the Ukraine Army who were out hunting people to force them into military service.

In the self-proclaimed values West, the unimaginable scenes of the human hunts are still being widely ignored and the morally bankrupt and mentally sick western European governments even want to send Ukrainian refugees back to die!

The tormented Ukrainian people are finally standing up more, and more often, against the regime’s henchmen!

Even on the warmongering front in the West, the realization is slowly sinking in that they’ve landed in a disaster, a catastrophic dead end.

Money for Ukraine has run out. Weapons supplies are exhausted.

Russia has long since won the war and is now finally shutting down “State 404.”

Now, the question of all questions: Who will tell the subscribers of managed thinking in the Collective West, that it was all a lie again (after migration, Covid, and climate change)?

https://www.rt.com/russia/643859-russia-strike-ukraine-ports/

Russian media

RIA Novosti: NATO military cargo is piling up at the border due to Russian military strikes on Ukrainian ports.

The coordinator of the pro‑Russian Nikolaev underground Sergey Lebedev stated that NATO countries have stopped supplying weapons and dual‑use cargo to the ports of the Odessa region. He said this in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Reasons for the accumulation of cargo

Lebedev clarified that NATO countries stopped cargo deliveries due to daily strikes by Russian troops.

At the border crossings between Poland and Romania, a large amount of cargo accumulates, and the railway logistics simply cannot handle the volumes that were previously covered by sea transport.

Lebedev stated that this route is more expensive and less convenient, since Kyiv, unlike Eastern Europe, uses a Soviet‑standard railway gauge. Therefore, shipments need to be transferred from one platform and car to another.

Attack on the night of August 5

On the night of August 5, the Russian Armed Forces launched an attack on logistics centers in Kyiv and on ships in the Odessa area. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the troops attacked the targets with long‑range unmanned aerial vehicles and precision surface‑to‑surface weapons.

The targets in Kyiv were distribution centers where military cargo was stored and processed. In the Odessa area, ships carrying similar cargo were attacked. “Three sea vessels of the “dry cargo” type, located south of Odessa and carrying weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were hit,” the Ministry of Defense added.

It is known that since July 22, Ukraine has lost about 1.05 billion dollars in foreign exchange earnings due to the de facto blockade of its seaports. The country’s key commercial harbors — Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhny — remain almost paralyzed. According to ship movement data, large foreign merchant vessels do not enter them.

Objectives of the strikes

Member of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kolesnik spoke about the objectives of the massive strike on Kyiv and the ports of Odessa. In his opinion, everything that facilitates the delivery of weapons to Ukraine should be destroyed. The parliamentarian emphasized that the Russian army is disrupting the logistics chains for delivering weapons and equipment to the combat line.

Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik also commented on the Russian strikes on Odessa. He cited data showing that more than eight thousand ships entered the city’s ports, bringing “far from just food products and exporting not only wheat.”

These are arms supplies, these are supplies of military equipment, and, in principle, an uncontrolled flow of any military aid into the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine should not have the opportunity to receive such maritime supplies.

Rodion MiroshnikAmbassador-at-Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The diplomat added that Russia will most likely have to resort to military methods, as the agreements—including the grain corridor—have been violated. “The dependent country must be deprived of its support; it must not be able to logistically receive military supplies,” he concluded.

Reaction of Ukraine and the West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the night attack on Kyiv and the region. He stated that the strike was severe. He also called on the West to impose new sanctions against Russia.

In turn, the President of France Emmanuel Macron promised to increase pressure on Russia from the countries of the European Union after the nighttime strike by the Russian Armed Forces on Kyiv. According to him, the European Union and its partners will continue to increase pressure on Moscow by introducing new restrictions and providing increased military support to Ukraine.

Prior to this, The Economist magazine warned about the threat to Ukraine’s economy due to strikes by the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) on ports in the Odesa region. The Financial Times (FT) reported that Ukraine is considering exporting grain bypassing the Odesa ports that have been attacked by the RF Armed Forces.

https://news-pravda.com/world/2026/08/06/2495891.html

Ukraine battlefield failures push Europe into desperate measures

Ukraine Lost the War in the Factories | Scott Ritter

Scott Ritter warns that the United States and its allies are facing the consequences of years of failed foreign policy. In this interview, he explains why Ukraine's economy is collapsing, how Iran has changed the balance of power in the Middle East, and why America's military and industrial capacity may not be prepared for a prolonged conflict.

