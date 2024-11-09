Simple - a lifetime of incessant programming plus the perceptual effects of the fake vaccine. Much of the human race is suffering from induced mental illness - and not only on the 'Woke Left' either. I feel for young people today - they have been subjected to the most profoundly extreme mind control through Woke parents, schools, universities, media, peer pressure, and technology.

Ironically, few are more programmed than the unquestioning Christian Right who seek saviours, fall to their knees to them, and call it being 'alternative'.