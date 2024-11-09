David Icke says it!
Simple - a lifetime of incessant programming plus the perceptual effects of the fake vaccine. Much of the human race is suffering from induced mental illness - and not only on the 'Woke Left' either. I feel for young people today - they have been subjected to the most profoundly extreme mind control through Woke parents, schools, universities, media, peer pressure, and technology.
Ironically, few are more programmed than the unquestioning Christian Right who seek saviours, fall to their knees to them, and call it being 'alternative'.
Recently I would have referred you to this excellent article about the NASA study but I see now it has been removed.
There they make no bones about schooling reducing our creativity to as low as 2%. from beginning as a genius.
There was a TED talk tagged to it by Sir Ken Robinson I think. He's made a few on creativity.
THEY KNOW EXACTLY WHAT THEY DO.
TO circumnavigate the evil plan employ John Taylor Gatto's Student directed learning , find on You Tube and in books.
https://ideapod.com/born-creative-geniuses-education-system-dumbs-us-according-nasa-scientists/