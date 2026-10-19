Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the French leftist leader is taking an ambiguous position in supporting people to take to the streets while at the same time APPEARING to no support the violence by the mobs

From AI

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the French left-wing leader and head of La France Insoumise (LFI), is taking a confrontational position towards the French government over the riots and unrest of 17 October 2026. He is defending the protesters’ underlying grievances, accusing the government of mishandling the crisis, and resisting accusations that his party has encouraged violence.

There is an important distinction, however, between his support for the protest movement and his attitude towards the violence accompanying it.

1. What is Mélenchon saying?

According to French reporting published on 18–19 October, his position has several elements.

He blames the government for the escalation. Mélenchon accuses Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government of allowing the situation to deteriorate through its handling of the protests. He argues that the authorities are failing both to maintain public order and to respect the right to demonstrate. Le Monde.fr

He defends the protesters’ grievances. He wants President Emmanuel Macron to respond to popular anger, particularly among young people, rather than treat the situation simply as a law-and-order problem.

He rejects accusations that LFI organised the violence. He says his movement has issued calls for people to assemble, not instructions to commit violence. TF1 Info

He is highly critical of the police. He has focused on what he considers excessive police force and questioned the government’s handling of public security.

On 18 October, he did not issue an unequivocal condemnation of the violence and looting. Instead, he challenged the government to condemn alleged police violence as well.

Nevertheless, he has made statements discouraging destruction. On 17 October, he wrote on X:

“Those who share our struggle have no place in looting and destruction.”

It is possible to tell people to take to the streets with legitimate demands and tell people to be “peaceful”.

The mobs, especially when encouraged, can take things into their own hands.

You just need to look at the French Revolution and the Jacobins.

The response of the Right is one of strong denunciation.

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This contrasts with the Yellow Vest protests, supported by both Left and Right which attracted brutal police brutality and to the protests descending to similar riots