Seemorerocks

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
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Reminds me of protests in the US, when somehow pallets of bricks were seen on every corner. I read that telegram was extensively used to call for and to organize looting, Surely the police were aware of it, and should have stepped up imediately to warn the shops and to install a heavy police presence. Instead they did little until the mobs were operating everywhere.

Because of the violence and looting, Macron can label it a law and order issue, rather than address its origins in citizen and student complaints. But no one is buying it.

Glad to see the Yellow Vests again, and I happy to see that the labor unions are joining in. Good may come of this, after all.

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