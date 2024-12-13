I have never been into the UFO community but was introduced to it all by my late uncle who died in 1974.

I was lying in bed and recalled an interview with Mike Ruppert with researcher,Robert Hastings.

That set me on a search. It took me just a few minutes to find a recent interview…and much more.

UFO RESEARCHER, ROBERT HASTINGS

Researcher says UAPs and nukes are connected | Reality Check with Ross Coulthart

A 2010 article

Benjamin Radford

LiveScience

Thu, 30 Sep 2010

At an unusual press conference recently held in Washington, D.C., a UFO author and a half-dozen or so former U.S. military airmen asserted that "The U.S. Air Force is lying about the national security implications of unidentified aerial objects at nuclear bases and we can prove it." They claim that since 1948, extraterrestrials in spaceships have not only been visiting Earth but hovering over British and American nuclear missile sites and temporarily deactivating the weapons.



UFO author Robert Hastings, who organized the news conference, said, "I believe - these gentlemen believe - that this planet is being visited by beings from another world, who for whatever reason have taken an interest in the nuclear arms race."



Hastings claims that a global conspiracy exists in which all major governments have been covering up evidence of UFOs for decades.



Despite claims that the airmen were "breaking their silence," there was very little new information presented at the press conference; in fact many of the UFO reports they cited date back 30 or 40 years, and had appeared in magazine articles, books, and websites. Instead of any new evidence or real proof they offered merely a rehashing of old, discredited reports that didn't yield any significant evidence when they were originally reported decades ago.



These "revelations" in fact raise more questions than they answer.



For example, if extraterrestrial intelligences have been watching over humanity and are so concerned about nuclear weapons, why didn't they prevent the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II? Preventing those bombs from exploding - instead of demonstrating the atom's awesome destructive power to the world - could have been a much more effective way to head off a nuclear arms race.



Furthermore, the point of the press conference is muddled in contradictions. On one hand, the stated purpose was to encourage governments of the world to finally publically admit that they are aware of aliens, presumably because they pose a threat to national security. On the other hand, the larger message seems to be not to worry about nuclear proliferation, because our alien space brothers will take care of us and avert any potential nuclear attacks (at least in the US and UK - no word on if the aliens are concerned about Iran's nukes).



If that's true, then the aliens would not really be a threat to national security since they seem to be playing galactic peacekeepers.



The information presented at the press conference is only the most recent in a long line of similar claims.



UFO folklore and reports - especially from the 1960s and 1970s - often contained supposed messages from our peace-loving and ecologically aware space brothers warning us quarrelsome and destructive earthlings to treat the planet better and seek world peace. That is undoubtedly good advice (regardless of whether its origin is terrestrial or extraterrestrial) though if Hastings and his colleagues are right, the aliens - if they exist - may have everything under control.



From the Daily Mail

The US military is in possession of a video of a UFO apparently disabling a nuclear warhead during a routine test, according to multiple former officials.

They claim the video in question captured a saucer-shaped craft circling the unarmed, dummy warhead shortly after it detached from the Atlas missile booster, then shooting four beams of light at the warhead, disabling it.

Retired US Air Force officers Lieutenant Bob Jacobs and Major Florenze Mansmann claim to have viewed the recording of the 1964 encounter before the tape went missing.

The former officials were part of a team responsible for capturing video of missile test launches in California with telescopic photography and videography equipment.

Two days later, after they screened the video, they claim that two plain-clothed CIA agents confiscated the footage and swore them to secrecy.

The incredible account is part of a pattern that some UFO experts have identified, where UFOs seem to interfere with nuclear weapons.

David Grusch

David Grusch, the former Pentagon official and whistleblower, once again claimed that the United States is in possession of alien craft and “non-human” biologics. If what Grusch is saying is true, aliens are not the only things coming to our planet from far away.

We Are Not Alone: Live roundtable on historic UFO hearing | NewsNation Prime

Tucker Carlson On UFOs: TOO DARK TO SHARE; Grusch: Gov't Has KILLED PEOPLE For Trying To Go Public

This interview appears to have been suppressed on You Tube

We are not alone - David Grusch Interview - NewsNation

But the roundtable is not

This too, is not on You Tube.

When Tucker Carlson Changed His Mind on Aliens

Bob Lazar

UFO The Bob Lazar Interview (Full Documentary)

EXCLUSIVE: The Bob Lazar Interview | 2018

ASHTON FORBES AND MH370

This, certainly, is never going to make the mainstream!

MH370 Mystery Solved! The Shocking Evidence That Changes Everything We Were Told | Redacted News

Michio Kaku is not on the top of the list of people I would trust

Michio Kaku

Physicist Michio Kaku explains why UFO/UAP's are not man made drones of any kind.

WERNER VON BRAUN

Dr. Carol Rosin | The New World Order Last Card

Dr. Carol Rosin was the first female corporate manager of Fairchild Industries and was spokesperson for Wehrner Von Braun in the last years of his life.

She founded the Institute for security & Cooperation in Outer space in Washington DC & has testified before congress on many occasions about space-based weapons She was also present at meetings in the 70's when the scenario for the Gulf War of the 1990's was planned.

Polish born German-American Werner Magnus Maximilian Freiherr von Braun was an aerospace engineer and space architect

He was the leading figure in the development of rocket technology in Germany and a pioneer of rocket technology and space science in the USA.

Von Braun revealed to Dr. Rosin a clandestine plan to justify weapons in space based on an extra-terrestrial threat.

(Ed. He was one of the nazi scientists brought to the USA under Operation Paperclip)

A crashed UFO recovered by the US military ‘distorted space-time’ and was ‘bigger on the inside’, claims a top attorney involved in bringing UFO whistleblowers to Congress.

Daniel Sheehan says he was told the mind-boggling tale by a whistleblower who allegedly took part in an illegally-undisclosed program retrieving crashed non-human spacecraft – and who has now briefed Senate Intelligence Committee staff.

The lawyer’s story is the latest in a series of stunning claims this week of UFOs in the government’s hands, which began on Monday with an on-camera interview of former senior Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch alleging that the US government possesses multiple crashed ‘non-human’ craft.

The Department of Defense says it has ‘not discovered any verifiable information’ to support any of the claims.

But Sheehan has been helping bring whistleblowers like Grusch to Congress in an attempt to expose what he believes is a government cover-up of encounters with extraterrestrials.

Read more: Crashed UFO recovered by the US military ‘distorted space and time,’ leaving one investigator ‘nauseous and disoriented’ when he went in and discovered it was much larger inside than out, attorney for whistleblowers reveals