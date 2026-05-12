We know they CAN do it.

The question is WILL they do it?

La Quinta Columna has come out with an important video in which they discuss the outbreaks of hantavirus in which they associate new frequencies of 26 GHz band (5G Advanced) in strategic places to mimic a mass outbreak. This is linked with the presence of graphene oxide, already in the blood of the vaxxed via the covid mRNA “vaccines”.

This is a short 2 minute video from Ricardo Delgado laying out the essence of their case.

I suggest listening to the entire podcast.

As the Spanish, even with translation is very dense I am hoping to provide an accurate-enough transcript - something easier said than done - in the next day or so.

Here is the introduction to the material from the translators:

In this special program, Ricardo Delgado, director of La Quinta Columna, analyzes the real scenario versus the official narrative from a critical and scientific perspective. The video details how the implementation of the 26 GHz band (5G Advanced) in strategic points such as ports, airports, and football stadiums is linked to the symptoms that authorities are currently attributing to the Hantavirus.

Key points of the video:

* Geographic Analysis: Coincidences between the deployment of 26 GHz frequencies in Spanish cities and the hotspots of alleged outbreaks.

* Timeline of Events: The role of massive events, such as the 2026 World Cup, in the dissemination narrative.

* Biological Interaction: Explanation of the resonance of these frequencies with specific materials like graphene and its impact on health.

* Emotional Management: Guidelines on how to face the current context, prioritizing mental strength and personal protection against electromagnetic pollution.

At the end of the video, Ricardo Delgado delivers a powerful message to all those who are aware of what has been happening from 2020 until now:

“To all those who are aware of our research, I tell you: flee the cities now. Look for rural environments far from the antennas to save your lives. This is not a virus; it is a 26 GHz frequency activating the graphene massively injected into the population through COVID vaccines and other injectables. Do not waste energy trying to convince anyone; denounce this biological time bomb. What was experienced in 2020 will be repeated in an infinitely worse way. Survive, protect your integrity, and maintain mental strength in the face of the coming chaos.”

Or watch HERE

Mandatory viewing complementary video:

Global Hybridisation Agenda 2026

Or watch HERE

SUPPLEMENTARY MATERIAL

This is a key article (from David Icke) in understanding all this.

It is important to note that la Quinta Columna are in agreement that this agenda is being run ultimately by a non-human source .

From almost 2 years ago

PS - from an AI search

Here are places with public or private 26 GHz (n258 / ~26 GHz mmWave) 5G deployments or active allocations as of 2024–2026:

Europe — several EU countries licensed 26 GHz for commercial 5G and fixed wireless access (FWA); widespread vendor/operator trials and local commercial launches across major cities. Atlantic Council

China — 26 GHz included in high‑band mmWave planning and used in trials and industry/private networks. Atlantic Council1

Japan — regulators and operators have run 26 GHz trials and limited commercial/private deployments. Atlantic Council

South Korea — commercial mmWave activity including 26 GHz in trials and operator plans for hotspot urban coverage. Atlantic Council

United Arab Emirates / Saudi Arabia — operators and industrial projects using 26 GHz for private networks and FWA (energy, ports). snstelecom.com

United States — while 28 GHz and 39 GHz saw earlier activity, 26 GHz (n258) has been discussed for private/local deployments and trials; wider national use is limited compared with other mmWave bands. Atlantic Council1

Australia & New Zealand — regulators/operators have initiated studies and some trials or local private deployments in mmWave including 26 GHz. Atlantic Council

Notes: