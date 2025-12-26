This is YESTERDAY

Even though it is Christmas day, the markets in Asia are open and transacting business today. In those markets, Silver has reached a new all-time-high price of $80.17 per ounce.

Industrial buyers already see shortages of available Silver worldwide. Now, companies like Samsung and Tesla have announced new vehicle battery configurations that will use Silver as their anode. By using silver, the batteries will supply double the range of electric cars from about 300 miles to about 600 miles, and recharging them will only take about nine (9) minutes.

This new Battery technology has caused the demand for metal silver to skyrocket.

Instead of “paper” silver in New York and London determining the price, the physical metal market is now driving the price. The “paper” markets no longer have any say!

Miners who produce silver are selling to the PHYSICAL market in Shanghai instead of to the “paper” markets in New York and London. Those “paper silver” markets show the price of silver at about $71 per ounce since close of trading on Wednesday.

Why would a Miner sell his silver to the paper market for $71, when he can sell the exact same silver to the physical market for $80?

This dramatic change in silver pricing is expected to continue, unabated, because new silver mines cannot be brought online for YEARS. That means the shortages of silver will only get worse - continuing to drive up the price.

Not only silver.

Gold

Platinum

Queues out the door in Singapore

This is what it means if you want to BUY silver

Some explanations

BREAKING: Silver prices are exploding due to a severe global supply shortage.



The physical market can no longer meet soaring demand.



Here is what is actually going on



1. China is changing the rules.



Starting January 1, 2026, China will restrict silver exports.



To export silver, companies will now need government licenses.



Only large, state approved firms qualify:



- At least 80 tonnes of annual production

- Around $30 million in credit lines



This effectively blocks small and mid size exporters.



China controls roughly 60–70% of global silver supply. When China tightens exports, global supply drops immediately.



This is the same tactics China used with rare earth metals.



2. The silver market was already short supply.



Silver has been in a structural deficit for 5 straight years. That means demand is higher than supply every single year.



For 2025:



- Global demand: 1.24 billion ounces

- Global supply: 1.01 billion ounces



That is a gap of 100–250 million ounces. And this gap is expected to get worse after China’s export limits.



Mining supply is not growing:



Silver mining is mostly a by product of copper and zinc mining.



New mines take 10+ years to build, Ore quality is falling, Recycling is not enough to fill the gap.



There is no quick fix here.



3. Physical silver inventories are collapsing.



This is where it gets serious.



- COMEX inventories are down 70% since 2020

- London vaults are down 40%

- Shanghai inventories are at 10-year lows



At current demand, some regions hold only 30-45 days of usable silver.



This is why physical premiums are exploding.



In Shanghai:



- Physical silver trades at $80+/oz

- COMEX prices are much lower



This price gap means buyers are paying extra just to get real silver.



4. Paper silver is completely disconnected from reality.



There is an extreme imbalance between paper silver and real silver.



The paper to physical ratio is around 356:1.



That means:



- For every 1 ounce of real silver

- There are hundreds of paper claims



If even a small percentage of buyers ask for real delivery, the system breaks.



Markets understand this. That is why price moves are becoming vertical.



5. Industrial demand keeps rising.



Silver is not just a safe haven metal.



It is critical for:



- Solar panels

- Electric vehicles

- Electronics

- Medical devices



Industrial use now makes up 50-60% of total silver demand.



There is no substitute for silver in many of these uses.



Banks and institutions are reacting to:



- Supply limits

- Physical shortages

- Paper market risk



Silver is not rallying because of fear.



It is rallying because a real supply squeeze is playing out in real time.

This is NOT normal behavior

One of China’s largest silver funds just stopped taking new money.



Starting Dec 29

• Class C subscriptions suspended

• Investment caps slashed on Class A

• Official reason: “To protect existing investors”



Translation

There is too much demand and not enough silver.



Now connect the dots:



China silver: $81–$82/oz

COMEX silver: $74/oz

China prices physical reality.

COMEX prices paper promises.

When funds close the door, it’s not bullish hype, it’s risk control.

They don’t want new buyers forcing exposure at higher prices.

This is how decoupling starts:

Regional premiums appearFunds restrict access

Arbitrage breaks

Paper reprices, fast

The higher price always wins.

Silver isn’t expensive.

It’s scarce.

Know What You Hold.