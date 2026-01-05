I had to go LOOKING for this video. It did not appear on my You Tube feeds and no search engine would take me there - in the end X did.

https://thedinarian.locals.com/post/7572165/the-real-reason-us-just-invaded-venezuela-its-not-oil-its-silver

In the context of the current conflict (today is January 4, 2026), silver mining in Venezuela is a complex and often opaque industry. While Venezuela is not a top-tier global producer like Mexico or Peru, it holds significant potential, much of which is currently tied up in the “Arco Minero” (Mining Arc) and informal sectors.

1. Production Estimates (2024–2026)

🔹Official figures are difficult to verify due to the current military strikes and the long-standing lack of transparency from the Venezuelan Central Bank. However, based on industry data and growth trends leading into 2026:

🔹Estimated Annual Output: Before the recent escalation, Venezuela was estimated to produce between 450 and 550 metric tons (approx. 14.5 to 17.7 million ounces) of silver annually.

🔹Historical Context: In 2020, production sat at roughly 480 metric tons.1 While the Maduro

government claimed a 21% growth in the mining sector for 2024, much of this increase was in gold, with silver following as a secondary product.

🔹The “Shadow” Market: Experts estimate that as much as 70-80% of precious metals mined in Venezuela are smuggled across the borders to Colombia, Brazil, or the Caribbean, meaning “official” production numbers significantly undercount the real volume.

2. Where and How it is Mined

🔹Silver in Venezuela is rarely the primary target of a mine; instead, it is almost exclusively produced as a byproduct of other operations.

🔹The Orinoco Mining Arc (Arco Minero): This 112,000 sq. km region in Bolívar State is the heart of the industry.2 Silver is extracted here alongside gold, copper, and coltan.

🔹Lead-Zinc-Silver Deposits: Some silver is recovered from polymetallic deposits in the Andes region and the Imataca formation, though these have seen little industrial investment in recent years.

🔹Artisanal Mining: A large portion of silver is recovered through small-scale, informal “wildcat” mining. These operations often use mercury, leading to severe environmental degradation in the Amazon basin.

3. Current Market Impact (January 2026)

🔹The U.S. strikes that began yesterday (January 3) have sent shockwaves through the precious metals markets.

🔹Price Surge: Silver prices have jumped to between $75 and $78 per ounce today.4 This is driven by “safe-haven” demand and concerns that the conflict will disrupt the supply of critical minerals from South America.

🔹Strategic Status: In 2025, the U.S. added silver to its Critical Minerals List due to its essential role in AI data centers, solar panels, and EV components.5 This makes Venezuelan deposits a high-stakes geopolitical asset.

Comparison: Venezuela vs. The World (2025)

Country Estimated 2025 Production (Moz)

Mexico~231.8

Peru~110.8

China~105.0

Venezuela~16.0 (est.)

Note on the Conflict: Because the U.S. military is currently targeting logistical hubs and “narco-trafficking” infrastructure, many mining transport routes in the southern states are effectively frozen. This is expected to cause a significant drop in “official” exports for the first quarter of 2026.