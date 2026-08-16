Jimmy is joined by Dr. Pierre Kory and his attorney, Richard Jaffe, to discuss why Dr. Anthony Fauci and other researchers involved in COVID-era gain-of-function controversies have not faced broader legal consequences, with Jimmy arguing that prosecution could implicate U.S. government agencies, military research programs, and funding structures.



Jaffe suggests that civil RICO or money-laundering cases could potentially be pursued, while noting that Fauci’s pardon does not necessarily prevent state-level proceedings or unrelated civil actions.



The conversation also covers numerous allegations about the origins of SARS, COVID-19, Ebola, Lyme disease, bioweapons research, and the effectiveness of treatments and vaccines, presenting them as evidence of a broader pattern of government misconduct and suppression. The segment concludes by arguing that institutional funding, political interests, and public unwillingness to reconsider COVID-era beliefs have prevented deeper scrutiny, while praising legal challenges aimed at protecting doctors’ freedom to communicate with patients.



Dr. Kory on Twitter: / pierrekory



Richard Jaffe’s website: https://rickjaffeesq.com/



