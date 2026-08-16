Seemorerocks

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mew's avatar
mew
1h

must see video re Israelis acquiring / colonizing new territory throughout the world, including Australia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecJw7ic58Jk

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tony74's avatar
tony74
1h

Great interview! Thanks

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