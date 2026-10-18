Diversity Burns Down France
But strongly!
https://simulationcommander.substack.com/p/diversity-burns-down-france
There’s really not much to say about the most recent round of rioting in France — this is one of those “pictures are worth 1,000 words” situations.
Riot arson vandalism violence diversity videos for a happy Saturday
SimulationCommander Substack 2026.10.17 Sat
https://substack.com/@simulationcommander
KALERGI PLAN
Morganthau Plan. H ha. Yout hught it was just for Germans.
No posts
Diversity Burns Down France
But strongly!
https://simulationcommander.substack.com/p/diversity-burns-down-france
There’s really not much to say about the most recent round of rioting in France — this is one of those “pictures are worth 1,000 words” situations.
Riot arson vandalism violence diversity videos for a happy Saturday
SimulationCommander Substack 2026.10.17 Sat
https://substack.com/@simulationcommander
KALERGI PLAN
Morganthau Plan. H ha. Yout hught it was just for Germans.