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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
Oct 18

Diversity Burns Down France

But strongly!

https://simulationcommander.substack.com/p/diversity-burns-down-france

There’s really not much to say about the most recent round of rioting in France — this is one of those “pictures are worth 1,000 words” situations.

Riot arson vandalism violence diversity videos for a happy Saturday

SimulationCommander Substack 2026.10.17 Sat

https://substack.com/@simulationcommander

KALERGI PLAN

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James's avatar
James
Oct 18

Morganthau Plan. H ha. Yout hught it was just for Germans.

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