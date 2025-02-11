Max Igan, amongst other things, describes how Trump is using “efficiency” in federal departments by sacking workers and replacing them with AI

Elon Musk is planning to replace tens of thousands of sacked government workers with artificial intelligence tools, according to US officials.

The world’s richest man has moved quickly to radically reduce spending and shrink the federal workforce, with more than 40,000 employees already accepting offers to resign for eight months of pay.

If Mr Musk’s plans succeed in full, he will cut the federal workforce by at least 10 per cent.

Mr Musk and his department of government efficiency (Doge) are looking to technology to fill the gap left by the cuts.

“The end goal is replacing the human workforce with machines,” a US official closely watching Doge activity told The Washington Post. “Everything that can be machine-automated will be. And the technocrats will replace the bureaucrats.”

Sweeping cuts

According to reports, Doge associates have already absorbed vast troves of internal data and to feed its artificial intelligence tools. They are reportedly trying to assess which human work can be replaced by machine-learning tools or robots.

Mr Musk has said publicly he wants to remake the federal government from scratch and “delete” everything he thinks is not working.

Agencies and departments could be cut by as much as 60 per cent, two insiders told the newspaper.

Doge said it has identified and cut more than $1 billion in spending since becoming operational three weeks ago.

Members of Mr Musk’s task force are now embedding in some of the government’s largest programmes, particularly those focused on healthcare, in a bid to cut waste.

The department is also working with the general services administration (GSA), which manages government buildings and commercial real estate, to cut single out leases that can be cancelled or lapsed.

Among the sweeping cuts are $30 million in contracts for digital modernisation projects and at least $4 million in leases for little-used office space, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The roving pack

Mr Musk’s allies have started using AI to analyse financial data in the education department, aiming to cancel every contract that is not required by law or essential to the department’s operations, two employees said.

Thomas Shedd, a former Tesla engineer now working in the department, is said to have held a meeting last Monday outlining plans to implement AI into the government.

“I’m not saying that this is an easy task, but it is a task that’s worth trying to pursue and one that only we can do as an internal team, right?” he said, according to 404 media, who obtained audio of the meeting.

Asked about Mr Musk’s war on government efficiency, Donald Trump said on Sunday night: “Oh, he’s not gaining anything, In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it. He’s so into it.

“I’m going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check ... the Department of Education.

“He’s going to find the same thing. Then I’m going to go to the military. Let’s check the military. We’re going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse.”

Described as a “roving pack”, Doge reportedly goes over the heads of lower-level IT employees, who typically raise privacy concerns, to senior leaders who reportedly succumb to the department’s demands.

Doge staffers are then given “super-powered user accounts”, which allow them to “access and edit reams of government data with little to no oversight” at “lightning speed” and “bypassing typical security protocols”.

Mass voluntary resignations are expected to be followed by mass involuntary dismissals. New hires and people with poor performance reviews will be the first to go, according to a plan laid out by the office of personnel management, which is now under Mr Musk’s control.

Mr Musk’s plans follow the same track as his business ventures. When he took over Twitter in 2022, he fired more than 75 per cent of staff, while he has repeatedly downsized and cut thousands of workers at Tesla.

The tech tycoon’s plans would also see a dramatically smaller and weaker government, which would exert less oversight over private business, deliver fewer services and comprise a smaller share of the US economy, according to the Post.

Legal push-back

But US courts have started to push back. A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked Doge from accessing government systems used to process trillions of dollars in payments. While a federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the mass bid for resignations, in response to a lawsuit by several employee unions who challenged the government’s legal authority to make such an offer.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The public citizen litigation group has filed lawsuits arguing that Doge is required by law to be more transparent. Congress may also object to entire federal agencies being abolished without its consent.

But Mr Musk’s unelected power continues to be supported by the White House. Last week, Mr Trump appointed him as a special government employee.

“If there’s a conflict, then we won’t let him get near it. But he does have a good, natural instinct,” Mr Trump said.

While Mr Musk’s team is finding ways to cut budgets and reduce the workforce, new candidates for top intelligence and law enforcement jobs are facing loyalty tests in Mr Trump’s latest move to rid the government of his political enemies.

According to the Washington Post, candidates were asked to give “yes” or “no” responses to questions such as: “Was Jan. 6 ‘an inside job?’”

Those who did not give the desired straight “yes” answers, were not selected.



