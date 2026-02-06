Two properties linked to Peter Mandelson in Wiltshire and north London have been searched following allegations of misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The force launched an investigation into the ex-Labour minister on Tuesday after suggestions he passed on market-sensitive government information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “He has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Lord Mandelson has not responded to requests for comment but the BBC understands his position is that he has not acted in any way criminally and that he was not motivated by financial gain.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c99k9yzzvm4o

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/feb/06/gordon-brown-deeply-regrets-bringing-peter-mandelson-into-his-government

It’s only because Mandelson released papers to Epstein they’re upset.

Pedophilia means nothing.

Although Greek-born, the ultra-British Alexander Mercouris phrases this as a purely POLITICAL scandal

Time’s up for Keir Starmer. Mandelson-Epstein ROCKS UK establishment

All media is hypocritical, including the Gateway Pundit.

Where’s mention of Trump?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/failing-starmers-impending-removal-dominates-headlines-uk-as/

Just when you thought your jaw could not plummet closer to the floor faced amid the tide of horrifying revelations about Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor comes a new claim that has the concussive force to take the roof off a nuclear silo.

Sarah Ferguson, the erstwhile Duchess of York, might have slept with Epstein after her divorce from Andrew.

That’s according to Andrew Lownie, the foremost York-ologist in the world with the historian and biographer having spent four years meticulously researching and writing 2025’s Entitled: The Rise and Fall of The House of York. (Read it and it is impossible to not come away thinking of the former duke and duchess as two of the most venal, mendacious, and morally bankrupt individuals since the invention of the clay tablet.)

https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/shock-claim-that-fergie-epstein-were-sleeping-together/news-story/02d18758a93e5a256fbef8221c5f9e41

Being Indian media it’s all about Pakistan.

Otherwise true

This has been a difficult piece to write. At a deeply personal level researching on the serial rape and abuse of thousands upon thousands of underage British girls by men of mostly Pakistani Muslim heritage – that went on unabated for decades, aided by nearly every arm of the British state that systematically tried to brush the horror under the carpet – has been a humbling, upsetting and even a bruising experience.

https://www.firstpost.com/opinion/britains-systemic-capitulation-to-pakistani-muslim-rape-gangs-is-a-moral-bankruptcy-and-cultural-submission-13851994.html#goog_rewarded