11h

My life as a factory worker afforded me the experience of seeing same people in plant over the years. Once in awhile the plant monthly paper came out and I'd see someone's child had won a scholarship. Or had been selected for valedictorian. We all got along mostly.

One thing I learned and I think it applies to more than factory work. I think it is better not to move not to leave. If you have something, hold on to it.

If you keep it it will be better than going away to start again. So why do people let things go and not care?

Life is full of things not worth anything. But good things are worth keeping not letting others ruin it.

