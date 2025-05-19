The latest headlines coming from Britain and Starmer reaching a backroom deal to give the EU unfettered access to Britain’s fishing throws into relief the question of bottom trawling.

It is a question of unfettered greed but also of predicament = there is no solution in the human realm.

It is little different to governments mining in national parks and other wilderness in a futile attempt to kickstart their economies.

In my view, no matter how much we are informed no one is going to stop this practice any more than they are ever going to pull the plug on artificial intelligence.

David Attenborough’s film, Ocean

In the weekend I went to a film just released by the 99-year old David Attenborugh, Ocean.

Contained within it is shocking footage of how the bottom of the ocean is destroyed and everything living is sucked from the ocean in the search for a single, desired species

CHINA

In his usual finger pointing, Serpentza rightfully points the finger at China but neglects to mention other countries

However, what I want to concentrate on is the major contribution of of other countries and blocs (and conspicuously, New Zealand):

THE EUROPEAN UNION

In short, everyone does it!

This is what Grok has to say:

The EU’s fishing practices, particularly bottom trawling, have been criticized for their impact on African waters. EU industrial trawlers, often subsidized, operate in the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of African nations like Mauritania, Senegal, and Morocco through agreements under the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy (CFP). These deals allow EU vessels—mostly from Spain, France, and the Netherlands—to fish in African waters, catching large volumes of fish, including species vital to local communities. For example:

A 2013 report noted that around 34 EU industrial trawlers fished off African coasts, supported by tens of millions of euros in subsidies to secure fishing rights.

These operations have been linked to overexploitation, with factory ships depleting stocks faster than local artisanal fishers can sustain, impacting food security and livelihoods. Posts on X echo this, claiming EU fleets “decimate” African fish stocks.

Bottom trawling, which involves dragging heavy nets across the seabed, is especially destructive, killing 20–50% of invertebrates in its path and disrupting ecosystems like seagrass meadows. In 34 African countries, over 90% of bottom trawl catch is by foreign vessels, largely EU-based.

This has led to accusations that the EU prioritizes its industrial fishing interests over African communities, with local fishers losing access to their traditional grounds.

Bottom trawling is stimulating more illegal migration to Europe.

In fact, this is just another example of the filthy neo-colonialist attitude towards Africa. Bottom trawling is stimulating more illegal migration to Europe.

Based on extensive research and interviews conducted by the EJF in Senegal and the Canary Islands, the investigation highlights the growing environmental and socio-economic impacts of increasing foreign industrial fishing.

The report and the launch of a corresponding film has provided a stark picture of the challenges faced by a nation where small-scale fishing underpins the coastal economy and food security. The resulting declines in fish populations are currently driving increased forced migration to Europe across a deadly migration route that has led to 3,000 deaths in 2023.

THE UNITED KINGDOM

On World Fisheries Day, Thursday 21 November, a coalition of ocean advocacy NGOs gathered outside the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) in London to deliver a petition signed by almost 200,000 people from across Europe. The petition calls for an immediate ban on bottom trawling fishing within the UK’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) to protect these vital ecosystems from harm, and biodiversity in the oceans more broadly:

This is what Grok has to say:

There’s limited evidence that British vessels are currently engaged in significant bottom trawling or industrial fishing off Africa’s coast in the same way EU fleets are. Here’s what we know:

Historical Context: Before Brexit, as an EU member, the UK was part of the CFP, which facilitated EU vessels (including some UK ones) fishing in African waters under EU agreements. However, UK fishing has historically been more focused on its own waters or distant northern grounds (e.g., Iceland, Norway). The UK’s long-distance trawler fleet, once active off Iceland, was largely dismantled after the Cod Wars (1958–1976), when Iceland extended its EEZ to 200 miles.

Post-Brexit: Since leaving the EU in 2020, the UK operates as an independent coastal state under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), managing its own EEZ (up to 200 nautical miles). The UK has signed continuity agreements with Norway and the Faroe Islands for access to their waters but no prominent agreements with African nations for fishing rights.

Current Activity: There’s no specific data in the sources showing UK vessels bottom trawling off Africa today. The UK’s fishing fleet is smaller than those of Spain or France, and its focus is largely domestic. In 2019, British vessels caught 502,000 tonnes of fish, worth £850m, mostly in UK waters. The UK’s fishing industry, especially in Scotland and Peterhead, relies heavily on North Sea and Channel stocks like cod, haddock, and mackerel.

Potential Involvement: While direct UK bottom trawling off Africa isn’t well-documented, some UK-registered vessels could theoretically operate under foreign flags or through joint ventures, but this is speculative without evidence. The sources don’t mention UK vessels in African waters post-Brexit, unlike EU fleets.

Elsewhere:

EU countries where bottom trawling is permitted and/or practiced:

Denmark: Bottom trawling is practiced in Danish waters.

Germany: Bottom trawling is permitted and practiced in German waters.

Ireland: Bottom trawling is practiced in Irish waters.

The Netherlands: Bottom trawling is permitted and practiced in Dutch waters.

Portugal: Bottom trawling is practiced in Portuguese waters.

Spain: Bottom trawling is permitted and practiced in Spanish waters.

Sweden: Bottom trawling is practiced in Swedish waters.

France: Bottom trawling is permitted and practiced in French waters, particularly within the Bay of Biscay slope.

Italy: Bottom trawling is permitted and practiced in Italian waters.

Other EU countries: Bottom trawling is also practiced in other EU countries, such as the United Kingdom (until its exit from the EU), Norway (not an EU member, but a major bottom trawler), and other countries along the Atlantic coast

INDIA

Sri Lanka is under pressure from its Northern province fishermen to act against Tamil Nadu fishermen, who they accuse of resorting to destructive bottom trawling. Notably Sri Lanka has banned bottom trawling since July 2017.

While India promised to end bottom trawling in the Palk Bay and incentivise fishermen to take to deep-sea fishing under the Blue Revolution Scheme, bottom trawlers are still active.

Fishermen also face a practical problem as under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1983. The Act, aimed to protect fishing rights of traditional fishermen near the coast, permits mechanised fishing boats to only fish three nautical miles away from the coast. Since the distance between Dhanush Kodi (Tamil Nadu) and the International Maritime Boundary Line is just nine nautical miles, breaches do occur (i.e., mechanised boats might cross into Sri Lankan waters).

RUSSIA

I couldn’t find much about Russia in this regard, but most of what I could find was positive.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand commercial fishing companies bottom trawl both within New Zealand waters, including in the Hauraki Gulf , and in international ones. “More than 70% of Aotearoa’s commercial catch is bottom trawled – and most is exported overseas. Shockingly, we’re the only country still bottom trawling in the South Pacific

Almost 40 years ago, when I was working for the Department of Trade and Industry I was on the edge on export promotions for orange roughy, a species that lives longer than humans and does not even start reproducing until after 30.

Predictably, orange roughy was fished out and it has disappeared from fish shops and all goes for export.

However, New Zealand is bottom trawling for the species and, given its size, is one of the worst perpetrators.

New Zealand is one of the few countries that still allows bottom trawling in the high seas, particularly for orange roughy. This has led to criticism from environmental groups who argue for a shift towards more sustainable fishing practices.

From 2016

The Marine Stewardship Council are a group of oddbods meeting in London yesterday and today. With a lot on their plate, mainly fish, one case is being brought to our notice because of the extreme importance of their decision.

The red or orange roughy has suffered badly in the Pacific especially, despite living far away as a typical deep-sea species of slimehead. These animals live long and prosper in the typical coral reef that ekes an existence near the bottom of the sea. Trawling for this tasty morsel, involves heavy gear (nets and weights) to destroy the reefs and create mayhem among the creature sin this habitat. Commercial interest is obviously involved in any decision to allow this to continue even longer, but the MSC seem primed to pass certification for this destruction in New Zealand waters.

New Zealand and Australia are already the sites of extreme overfishing since an American market opened up in the 1970s, followed currently by a Chinese market. At the moment (2014 figures), New Zealand catches total 8,500 tonnes, despite the fish being down to 10% of its original population in the 70s. 3 of the 4 fisheries there are proposed for certification despite a glaringly-obvious sustainability problem.

https://www.eli.org.nz/cases/orange-roughy

The Government will not be progressing additional closures of the Hauraki Gulf to bottom-trawling.

While speaking at a conference in Auckland today, Shane Jones confirmed the Government will not be progressing additional closures of Tīkapa Moana / the Hauraki Gulf to bottom-trawling.

That follows public consultation in 2023 on government proposals to confine bottom-trawling to defined ‘trawl corridors’ in the Hauraki Gulf. WWF-New Zealand and other eNGOS argued this should only be the first step, and that in light of the dramatic and ongoing decline in the health and mauri of the Gulf, a total ban on bottom-trawling in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park was needed. Jones has confirmed he will take no steps to address the issue this term.

Bottom trawling is an indiscriminate, destructive fishing method where commercial fishing vessels drag a weighted fishing net along seamounts and the seafloor.

WWF-New Zealand CEO Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb says the practice of bottom-trawling is rapidly losing its social licence on the basis of the destruction it wreaks on marine habitats and species, and its outsized emissions profile.

“Sir David Attenborough’s new Ocean film has just laid bare the horrifying destruction bottom trawling does to marine life. It’s astonishing that the Minister’s response to this stark footage is to squash plans to restrict this practice in the Hauraki Gulf, which is on the brink of ecological collapse.

“More than 70% of Aotearoa’s commercial catch is bottom trawled – and most is exported overseas. Shockingly, we’re the only country still bottom trawling in the South Pacific.

“Yet again, the Minister is pandering to industry lobbyists and placing short-term commercial gain ahead of the health of our ocean.”

The Hauraki Gulf is a biodiversity hotspot home to a huge array of marine life but over the past decades has seen a catastrophic decline in biodiversity.

It is now rife with kina barrens and mushy-fleshed snapper, and some species – like crayfish and scallops – are functionally extinct in certain areas. Overfishing, pollution, habitat loss, sedimentation, and urban development have contributed to a 57% decline in fish stocks, a 67% decline in seabirds, and a 97% decline in whales and dolphins.

Alongside creating more Marine Protected Areas through the Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection Bill, further restrictions on bottom-trawling throughout the Marine Park were a key plank of the Government’s plans to address the dramatic decline of biodiversity in the Gulf - forged over more than a decade by the local community and tangata whenua as part of the Sea Change process.

“Not only has the Government carved out an egregious loophole in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection Bill to allow commercial fishing in new protected areas, it’s now refusing to do anything more about the damage caused by indiscriminate, bottom-impacting fishing methods,” says Kingdon-Bebb.

“Tīkapa Moana is on the brink of ecological collapse and we need to take urgent action to enable its recovery rather than trawl it to death.”



“It’s clear that our ocean, and the species that rely on it, are in trouble - and nowhere more so than Tīkapa Moana / the Hauraki Gulf. Less than 1% of New Zealand’s ocean territory is protected and now we’re going to raid ‘protected areas’ and let destructive bottom-trawling run rampant.

“This Government simply doesn’t care about the legacy of environmental destruction it leaves in its wake. The Minister should be ashamed. He is letting New Zealanders down along with future generations of Kiwis. Casting aside the plans to restrict bottom-trawling in the Hauraki Gulf is a slap in the face for Aucklanders and all those who devoted years of their time and expertise to the Sea Change process.”

Prior to Shane Jones:

Environmentalists have welcomed news that the orange roughy catch will be cut by 40%, but say the need for a bottom trawling ban on seamounts is more urgent than ever…..

….Another report released by the Department of Conservation this year revealed that commercial fishing has reported dragging up more than 200 tonnes of coral over a thirteen-year period. Of that total coral capture, 99% of it came from bottom trawling, and 86% occurred in areas that correlate with this same orange roughy fishery.

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2309/S00182/orange-roughy-catch-limit-a-good-start-but-seamount-trawling-ban-necessary-say-environmentalists.htm



For the second year in a row New Zealand has blocked an Australian-backed proposal to restrict bottom trawling in the South Pacific, and has faced criticism from countries including the United States and Australia for doing so.

The proposal sought to protect 70 percent of high biodiversity areas, such as seamounts, within bottom trawling areas, leaving 30 percent. open to the industry. The 70 percent ban was originally proposed by New Zealand under the previous Government. However, New Zealand then back-tracked on its own proposal, after the Government changed, and the proposal was picked up by Australia at last month's South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation meeting in Chile.

Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says he is committed to "looking after our own people, looking after jobs and opportunities for economic development to benefit New Zealand", and that "NZ will no longer tolerate being pushed around in the Pacific". Lynda Goldsworthy has attended South Pacific regional fisheries meetings as an academic advisor on the Australian delegation for the past 5 years.

She says New Zealand's commitment to bottom trawling means Australia must be prepared to have New Zealand as an opponent rather than ally when it comes to fisheries policy.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/2018978675/new-zealand-holds-on-to-bottom-trawling-rights