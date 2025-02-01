These are just a few headlines that underscore the revolution being carried out by the Trump administration.

After multiple US federal government agencies required employees to remove gender-identifying pronouns from email signatures on Friday evening, the Defense Department issued a memo titled "Identity Months Dead at DoD." The move is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to remove toxic cultural Marxists from managerial roles across the federal gov't and military.

Trans Army Major discusses LGBTQ pride and diversity in the military.



This was posted to the IG account of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.



The world is laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/a5kzXG0dMF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2023

New guidance from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the following: "Identity Months Dead at DoD."

"Going forward, DoD Components and Military Departments will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months, including National African American/Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month. Service members and civilians remain permitted to attend these events in an unofficial capacity outside of duty hours."

"Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the Department's warfighting mission. Efforts to divide the force – to put one group ahead of another – erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution."

What's key in Hegseth's directive is "Efforts to divide the force"...

Cultural Marxists hide under the guise of 'social justice warriors.' They have reintroduced racism, created privileged classes, and controlled speech across government, the military, and houses of worship. Their goal is simple: dismantle the foundations of America and push for a socialist reconstruction.

Sex, sexual orientation, climate, and other ways to divide people have been used by cultural Marxists to advance revolutionary goals.

On Wednesday, Hegseth told Fox News that "one of the dumbest phrases in military history is 'our diversity is our strength.'"

"Our diversity is not our strength," Hegseth said, adding, "Our unity and our shared purpose is our strength."

He noted, "We will be merit-based and color blind."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: “One of the dumbest phrases in military history is ‘our diversity is our strength’… Our diversity is not our strength — our unity and our shared purpose is our strength.”



pic.twitter.com/20IS0BLS9L — America (@america) January 30, 2025

Hegseth is correct. Unity is strength, and far too long, especially beginning under the Obama years and supercharged under Biden; the nation has been divided by Marxists based on sex, gender, "oppressed vs. oppressor," and all other non-sense developed in far-left colleges that will come to an end under the Trump administration.

Installations, units, and offices are encouraged to celebrate the valor and success of military heroes of all races, genders, and backgrounds as we restore our warrior culture and ethos. We are proud of our warriors and their history, but we will focus on the character of their service instead of their immutable characteristics.

Six out of seven FBI "Executive Assistant Directors" and 25 out of 56 "Special Agents in Charge" have been FIRED from the FBI today!

A purge of FBI key people who "just followed orders" has taken place.

6 of 7 executive assistant directors and 25 out of 56 Special Agents in Charge have been told to either retire or resign TODAY. If they fail, or refuse, they will be demoted and/or re-assigned.

Update (0942ET): Well, well, well - DOGE moves into the Treasury, triggering their longest-serving, highest-ranked career official to quit in a huff, and they find that department has essentially been auto-paying everyone, according to Elon Musk.

"The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups," said Musk in a Friday night tweet.

"They literally never denied a payment in their entire career."

The Treasury Department's highest-ranking career official quit after a clash with aides of Elon Musk over access to sensitive payment systems, according to the Washington Post, citing (of course), three anonymous sources.

David A. Lebryk, a decades-long Treasury official who President Trump named as acting secretary upon taking office last week, announced his retirement in a Friday email to colleagues. According to the report, Lebryk had a dispute with Musk surrogates over access to the US government's payment system used to disburse trillions of dollars every year.

[Imagine Musk and team uncover decades of improper payments and shady dealings?]

The Musk surrogates are affiliated with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and have been asking since the election for access to the system, according to the report. The requests were reiterated after Trump's inauguration.

After Trump pick Scott Bessent was confirmed as Treasury Secretary on Monday, Lebryk ceased to be acting agency head.

The payment system in question is run by a handful of career officials within the Bureau of the Fiscal Service - which controls the flow of more than $6 trillion annually to households, businesses, and other entities nationwide - and includes Social Security, Medicare, federal salaries, payments to government contractors, tax refunds, grant recipients, and more.

The clash is the latest incident involving career 'deep state' bureaucrats vs. the Trump administration. And of course, WaPo, the CIA's favorite tentacle, frames it as follows:

The clash reflects an intensifying battle between Musk and the federal bureaucracy as the Trump administration nears the conclusion of its second week. Musk has sought to exert sweeping control over the inner workings of the U.S. government, installing longtime surrogates at several agencies, including the Office of Personnel Management, which essentially handles federal human resources, and the General Services Administration, which manages real estate. (Musk was seen on Thursday visiting GSA, according to two other people familiar with his whereabouts, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal matters. That visit was first reported by the New York Times.) His Department of Government Efficiency, originally conceived as a nongovernmental panel, has since replaced the U.S. Digital Service.

Unfortunately for the career bureaucrats, Trump signed an executive order instructing all agencies to ensure DOGE has "full and prompt access to all unclassified agency records, software systems, and IT systems," which appear to include the Treasury payment systems.

Musk has previously slammed rising national debt as an existential threat to the country, while DOGE has already made progress in rooting out bullshit programs established by Democrat administrations.

People working for, or with, Elon Musk are reportedly taking over the inner workings of multiple government agencies, including the Office of Personnel Management, the Treasury Department, and the General Services Administration.

The Washington Post reported Friday that the highest-ranking career official at Treasury is leaving the department after “a clash” with people working for Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) over “access to sensitive payment systems,” citing three unnamed sources.

The DOGE officials have been asking for access to the system — which controls the flow of more than $6 trillion annually to programs like Social Security and Medicare — since after the election in November. The Trump administration has been looking for ways to stop the flow of federal money appropriated by Congress, including hastily ordering a confusing spending freeze, which experts say violates the Constitution.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has notified the legacy media they are evicted from their Pentagon Offices. The New York Times, NBC, National Public Radio, and Politico were told by memo to pack up and get out; they're being replaced.

The FAKE NEWS propaganda mill nestled in the belly of the beast, is out.

The news organizations found out in a memo sent to the press corps without being individually notified, and an accompanying email included a message that read, in part, “no additional information will be provided at this time.”

“For over a half-century, the Pentagon Press Corps has benefited from working out of individual office spaces that provide coveted and open access to some of the Department’s top military and civilian leaders,” read the memo Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot sent to the Pentagon Press Association.

“In order to broaden access to the limited space of the Correspondents’ Corridor to outlets that have not previously enjoyed the privilege and journalist value of working from physical office space in the Pentagon, beginning February 14, 2025,” Ullyot wrote, there will be “a new Annual Media Rotation Program for those dedicated media spaces.”

I am told they are being replaced with Breitbart, New York Post, One American News Network (OANN), and Huffington Post.

From MSNBC.

Democrats as defenders of free speech?!

President Trump has officially FIRED the DC federal prosecutors who went after protesters at the US Capital on January 6, 2020.

The official letter below outlines how the Biden Department of "justice" hired these people as "Term" workers for the purpose of prosecuting the J6 protesters, and then, that same Biden Justice Dept pulled a switcheroo, and declared them to be " "permanent" even though their Probationary Period was not over!

As a result of finding out they were made "permanent' before the expiration of their Probationary Period, the Acting Attorney General has FIRED them all.

Hal Turner Personal Opinion

Once again, the nation gets to see what two-legged bags of political GARBAGE the Biden Justice Department actually was!

Similar, from my personal experience, to the Obama Justice Department. Garbage!

New guidelines from the Trump administration means the State Department will likely be prohibited from observing Black History Month in February, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Trump administration announced the closure of diversity, equity and inclusion offices throughout the government, prompting State Department officials to ask if they could release public statements about Black History Month and other “heritage months and commemorative events,” the Journal reported Monday.

Officials were told staff should highlight the “valuable contribution of individual Americans throughout U.S. history, while ensuring our public communications maintain the spirit of the directive eliminating DEAI programs,” referring to diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion, according to the Journal.

Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin opened a preliminary investigation into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over threatening comments he made to Supreme Court justices in 2020.

While speaking on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in March of that year, Schumer told Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorscuch that they will “pay a price” if they voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, which they ultimately did in 2022.

“Over the last three years, women’s reproductive rights have come under attack in a way we haven’t seen in modern history. From Louisiana, to Missouri, to Texas, Republican legislatures are waging a war on women, all women, and they’re taking away fundamental rights,” Schumer declared. “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is being criticized by Republicans after pledging Democrats would fight President Donald Trump's agenda "in the streets."

"Right now, we're going to keep focus on the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that is trying to cut taxes for billionaires, donors, and wealthy corporations and then stick New Yorkers and working class Americans across the country with the bill," Jeffries said.

"That's not acceptable. We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We're going to fight it in the streets."

A former senior adviser to the Federal Reserve has been arrested for leaking U.S. trade secrets to China.

John Rogers is being charged with using his position to spy for China for 12 years, between 2010-2021.

JUST IN:Former Senior Adviser to the Federal Reserve John Rogers arrested for leaking trade secrets to China. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) January 31, 2025

Rogers allegedly handed over confidential info to his Chinese co-conspirators, according to a report from the Reuters news agency:

A former senior advisor to the Federal Reserve, John Harold Rogers, was arrested on charges he conspired to steal Fed trade secrets for the benefit of the People’s Republic of China, the Justice Department announced Friday. Rogers, who worked as a senior adviser in the Fed’s division of international finance from 2010 until 2021, allegedly shared confidential information with Chinese co-conspirators. He is charged with conspiracy to commit economic espionage and with making false statements.

Agriculture Department employees have been ordered to delete landing pages discussing climate change across agency websites and document climate change references for further review, according to an internal email obtained by POLITICO.

The directive from USDA’s office of communications, whose authenticity was validated by three people, could affect information across dozens of programs including climate-smart agriculture initiatives, USDA climate hubs and Forest Service information regarding wildfires, the frequency and severity of which scientists have linked to hotter, drier conditions fueled by climate change. And it is reminiscent of moves made during the first Trump administration to remove references to climate change from federal government websites.

The email sent Thursday afternoon calls on website managers to “Identify and archive or unpublish any landing pages focused on climate change” and “Identify all web content related to climate change and document it in a spreadsheet” for the office to review. It set a Friday deadline for handing over titles, links and “your recommendation on how the content should be handled.”

The action comes as funds for clean energy and agriculture programs remain in limbo amid a federal spending review ordered by the Office of Management and Budget. The Trump administration has pushed to halt and reverse spending from the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provided billions of dollars for wildfire management, clean energy investments and credits to store carbon dioxide that benefit rural communities USDA serves.

USDA Inspector-General Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the agency, initially refused to leave her office following her termination – symbolizing resistance against President Donald Trump's efforts to "drain the swamp."

The White House defended the terminations of Fong and 16 other inspectors general, claiming it was within the president's executive authority and necessary to "put good people in there that will be very good."

The dismissals drew criticism from senators on both sides, including concerns over compliance with federal law and the required notice to Congress.

The terminations were criticized for violating federal law, with the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) determining that the termination notices did not comply with legal requirements.

Fong's resistance highlights the ongoing struggle between the executive branch and the federal bureaucracy, emphasizing the challenges Trump faces in his efforts to "drain the swamp" and the importance of maintaining independent oversight in a functioning democracy.

