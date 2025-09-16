What do you think?

'FAFO': Texas Tech Student Who 'Danced On Kirk's Grave' Arrested, Expelled After Aggressive Confrontation

We're all for free speech - even disgusting free speech... but then there's assault. A Texas Tech student found herself in hot water after mocking the brutal assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a prayer vigil for the prominent conservative activist.

Camryn Giselle Booker, 18, was caught on camera jumping around, yelling at students, and shoving her phone on the faces of people honoring Kirk, callously shouting, “Fcuk y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head.” The outrageous behavior didn’t stop there. Booker confronted a man in a red MAGA hat, who groaned and remarked while panning to her, “Evil is real, people — and it kind of looks like that.”

The footage shows Booker erupting when someone off-camera suggested she was being too emotional. “I’m not being emotional, ma’am. Don’t tell me what I am and what I’m not,” she snapped. “’You could get out of my face ’cause I can tell you what you are, but you won’t like it.”

"I want to be left alone," said a man in a MAGA hat, before someone told Booker she was being emotional.

According to the Daily Mail;

The situation then escalated when Booker allegedly shoved several people, including an elderly veteran and a young mother with her child - which prompted a physical altercation that spread into the street. Booker was then taken into custody and was charged with battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and was cited for assault. She was released on a $200 bond the next day, the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the Daily Mail.

Booker then played the race card (shocking, we know), accusing vigil attendees of bigotry for calling out her disgraceful conduct. “I’m not being aggressive. My voice is very calm. You’re calling me aggressive because I’m a black woman,” she claimed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) didn’t hold back, sharing an image of Booker in handcuffs. “This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech,” he wrote, adding the blunt acronym “FAFO” — short for “Fuck around and find out.”

Booker was hit with charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, with an additional citation for assault, according to the New York Post. She was released on a measly $200 bond the next day. Texas Tech has since expelled her for her appalling actions.

Texas Tech University told Newsweek in a statement that the "referenced individual is no longer enrolled at Texas Tech University."

"Any behavior that denigrates victims of violence is reprehensible, has no place on our campus, and is not aligned with our values," the spokesperson told the news outlet.

Kirk was gunned down on stage Wednesday evening during a packed "American Comeback Tour" event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Video footage captured the horrifying moment as Kirk, mid-debate on transgender gun violence with a heckling audience member, recoiled in agony from a sniper's bullet to the neck, collapsing in a pool of his own blood before stunned bodyguards and supporters dragged him to safety. A 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, has since been apprehended after a frantic 33-hour manhunt fueled by surveillance images, but the alleged assassin refuses to cooperate. Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) confirmed that Robinson harbored a "leftist ideology" and was reportedly living with a transgender person, Lance Twiggs, with whom he was in a romantic relationship.

* * *

More Left-Wing Madness: Memorials Smashed and Burned; Podcasters Urging MORE Killings after Charlie Kirk

The Left-Wing here in the United States seems to be losing their collective minds after the Charlie Kirk killing. They are stoking more violent acts, smashing and burning "Memorials" and calling for more killings….

HUNDREDS BEING FIRED

Meanwhile, Conservatives have been screen-shotting vile comments and recording vile broadcasts, then sending those to the EMPLOYERS of many of these people. Several HUNDRED have already been FIRED and many more are pending employer action.

Even lefty Englewood Hospital in my home state of New Jersey (The Hospital that saved my life with Open Heart Surgery after a Myocardial Infarction Heart Attack in April 2019) had to SUSPEND a Bariatric Surgeon, Matthew Jung, for remarking in front of Nurses and a Patient that Charlie Kirk's death was somehow justifiable. A Nurse confronted him saying "You're a Doctor, you're supposed to save lives" and turned him in to Hospital Administration.

Englewood Health today revealed the Doctor "resigned" and the nurse who turned him in, "is expected to return to work today."

This afternoon, I was in my local Bank, depositing checks and having a conversation with the Teller about how crazy things are getting over the Charlie Kirk murder. I told the Teller "I just don't understand how people can think it is OK to murder someone for their political views."

With that, a woman (NOT a Bank Employee) who was seated in the lobby awaiting some type of managerial assistance, said "Excuse me, sir" (to me) and when I turned to see her, she said "People don't like that he said people should have gun rights after those school children were killed."

I was aghast that she couldn't control herself and somehow HAD TO inject herself into MY conversation.

It's as if what she thinks is somehow important to anyone but herself; then seemingly try to justify the Kirk killing.

I shook my head. Apparently she and other mental weaklings like her, think the rest of us should give up OUR rights because someone we don't know, in a place we've never been, committed a crime.

That kind of mental weakling is not to be shown even the courtesy of a reply. I turned back to the Teller, and ignored whatever else she said.

So this left-wing temper tantrum is already way out of control, it is spreading, and getting worse. We adults are going to have to step-up and put a stop to it.

The Left-Wing does not seem to realize that this nation was founded by the English, reinforced by the Irish and the Germans (Saxons). Lefties would do well to learn about the people they are abusing.

Leftists seem to think they can tell everyone ELSE what they can and cannot say, can and cannot think, can or cannot do.

Most of us normal people want to be left alone. We want to do our jobs, earn our pay, take care of our families and have a quiet life. Put simply, we just want to be left alone by them.

But they aren't leaving us alone. They seem to feel they have some right to tell us all what's what, and, worse, to literally TERRORIZE us if we don't do exactly what they say.

Someone should point out to the Lefties what they are doing to themselves; they are poking the most historically terrifying force of death.

Alexander Solzhenitsyn spoke it succinctly. He said:

"The most terrifying force of death, comes from the hands of men who wanted to be left alone.

They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love.

They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know, that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over.



The moment the men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be.

Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives.

They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror.

TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people’s door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy… but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the men who just wanted to be left alone.”

In my opinion, as I sit back and watch what the radical left is doing, it appears to me, they are heading into a catastrophe for themselves, the likes of which they cannot even fathom.

While I will not initiate any violence against anyone, or anything, I will not run away from it, if it comes to me, my family, or our property.

Elon Musk has reportedly fired 2,000 employees from X (formerly Twitter) overnight after a viral internal post mocked the tragic assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The joke – reportedly made by a mid-level content moderator – was shared in a private Slack channel but quickly leaked onto the X platform itself, where screenshots began circulating just hours after Kirk’s funeral.

The post is described as “cruel” and “deeply disrespectful.

“You don’t mock the dead. You don’t mock someone who was fighting for what they believed in – whether you agreed with them or not,” Musk reportedly told executives during an emergency call late last night.

At 3:00 AM, employees at X began receiving termination emails. By sunrise, entire teams had been wiped out – including content moderation groups, middle management, and communications staff. Over 2,000 people were affected in what some employees are calling “The Midnight Massacre.”

Insiders say Musk personally ordered a full audit of all internal communications, demanding to know who reacted with laughing emojis or even acknowledged the joke.

“He wanted names. He wanted accountability,” said a former HR staffer who was also fired.

The mainstream view

