Seemorerocks

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RT's avatar
RT
1h

Who needs shallow friends, lol?

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
27m

I do indeed pay sharp attention to the contradictions of "society". Why do they give you a deed and say you "own" property when the government can steal it over one missed tax payment? The sheep I have pointed this gross contradiction out to seem perplexed. This is just one of many examples. The mindless drone of your coworkers in one of those aweful "open offices" is another. As one thinker once observed "hell is other people."

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