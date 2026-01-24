The price of silver has passed $US 100
The Kobeissi Letter@KobeissiLetter
BREAKING: Silver prices officially rise above $100/oz for the first time in history, now up +40% in 2026. We have all witnessed history today.
Asian Guy
SILVER $99 BROKEN! Banksters Panic as Shanghai Hits $111 (Hyperinflation)
Egon von Grayerz
Silver Is About to Do What No One Believes Possible
China
symbiote@cryptosymbiiote
🚨BREAKING: CHINA IS RAPIDLY REDUCING U.S. TREASURY HOLDINGS WHILE ACCELERATING LARGE-SCALE GOLD BUYING GOLD IS HEDGE AGAIN
ADAM@AdameMedia
JUST IN: 🚨 🇨🇳 🇺🇸 China’s U.S. Treasury holdings FALL to 18-year low China is rapidly DUMPING its U.S. Treasuries and stockpiling gold (as are many smart countries). NEW data shows China’s U.S. Treasury holdings have fallen to about $680B, while gold reserves have surged to
Bond Markets
Lynette Zang@TheLynetteZang
Something unusual is happening in the bond market. And it’s worth asking why. 🤔 #Inflation #bonds #bondmarket #stocksandbonds #gold #SoundMoney #Finance #Japan #Currentevents #FinancialInsights #Purchasingpower #Hyperinflation #CurrencyReset
Japan
Global Markets Investor@GlobalMktObserv
🚨This is one of the greatest examples of a currency COLLAPSE: Silver prices in Japanese yen have exceeded ¥15,600 for the first time. The value of the yen versus silver has HALVED in less than 2 months. Since the start of 2024, silver prices in yen have surged an unbelievable
Peter St Onge, Ph.D.@profstonge
Japan just blew up global markets with a debt crisis that crushed the trillion-dollar "carry trade" casino. Government debts worldwide are running out of runway. All while legacy media chases Greenland like a cat with a laser.
The Kobeissi Letter@KobeissiLetter
Liquidity in Japan's government bond market is collapsing: The JGB Liquidity Index jumped to 9.5 points on Tuesday, indicating the worst liquidity conditions on record. This index has DOUBLED over the last 12 months. Conditions in the $7.6 trillion bond market have
India
Whale Insider@WhaleInsider
JUST IN: 🇮🇳 Reserve Bank of India dumps U.S. Treasuries to 5-year low, piles into gold for rupee support and diversification – Hindustan Times.
Scandanavia
The Tweeting Owl 🦉💚@LindaEnfield
@OJoelsen Denmark and Sweden have started selling off US Treasury Bonds which has already had an effect in the US. It’s basically a warning shot 👇
The Netherlands
Crypto Rover@cryptorover
💥BREAKING: The Netherlands’ largest pension fund, ABP, sold $12B worth of U.S. Treasuries over the past 12 months. European capital is slowly moving away from U.S. debt.
Cryptocurrency
0xNobler@CryptoNobler
🚨 BREAKING BLACKROCK JUST STARTED DUMPING CRYPTO AHEAD OF JAPAN’S RATE HIKE TODAY. THEY SOLD $600 MILLION OF $BTC AND $ETH AND KEEP DUMPING MORE EVERY FEW MINUTES. LOOKS LIKE BAD NEWS IS COMING…
0xNobler @CryptoNobler
Crypto Rover@cryptorover
💥BREAKING: 🇺🇸 BlackRock sells $22.3 million worth of Bitcoin and $44.4 million worth of Ethereum.
0xNobler@CryptoNobler
🚨 EVERY TIME JAPAN HIKES RATES, BITCOIN DUMPS 20–25% TODAY, THEY WILL HIKE RATES TO 100 BPS ONCE AGAIN. IF THE PATTERN HOLDS, $BTC WILL DUMP BELOW $70,000 IN JUST A FEW DAYS. POSITION ACCORDINGLY. https://t.co/02ZzMKc1Gv
The US dollar
Michael Maloney@mike_maloney
US dollar plunges to 1/100th oz silver.
Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸@jacksonhinklle
🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: The U.S. dollar records its largest daily drop since mid-December 2025, falling 0.7% after Trump’s threats to Europe over the future of Greenland triggered widespread selling of U.S. stocks and government bonds.
Are we on the verge of collapse?
IS JP MORGAN FAILING 🚨🚨
If this video is correct JP Morgan has to close out 3.1 Billion ounces of Silver in 90 days.
Now this could be just a rumor but it is interesting.
0xNobler@CryptoNobler
🚨 CHINA JUST BROKE THE GLOBAL ECONOMY!! PBOC just dropped new macro data and it’s bad. Like really bad - and getting worse. At this point, we’re looking at the biggest market crash in modern history. Worse than COVID. Worse than 2008. Here’s the part no one is telling you:
Taylor Kenney@taylorkenneyitm
Reserve currency privilege let the U.S. export inflation and live beyond its means. Lose that status and inflation comes back home. Fast. The public has no idea what’s coming.
