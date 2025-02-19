I think the New World Order is on the way out. The NEW New World Order is emerging.

From Donald Trump

European officials believe US president Donald Trump is likely to withdraw troops from the Baltics, leaving the continent vulnerable to Russia, as a report claims his peace plan would see Ukraine forced into paying extraordinary financial reparations.

The Telegraph reported that the US is seeking to control Ukraine's critical minerals, travel ports and natural resources in exchange for protection from Russia.

According to a draft of the contract, marked as 'privileged and confidential' and dated February 7, 2025, seen by the newspaper, the agreement covers the 'economic value associated with resources of Ukraine', including 'mineral resources, oil and gas resources, ports, other infrastructure (as agreed).'

This would see the US take 50% of revenues received by Ukraine from the extraction of natural resources, and 50% of the financial value of 'all new licences issues to third parties' for the future monetisation of these resources.

According to one source close to the negotiations who spoke to the Telegraph, the US has included a clause that 'means "pay us first, then feed your children".'

The US has given a total of $175billion to Ukraine across five appropriation bills passed by Congress, which Trump has long said he wants back.

Volodymyr Zelensky has previously proposed giving the US a direct stake in Ukraine's rare earth elements, in an attempt to smooth the way for continued arms deliveries, claiming in September that American operations would make it far less likely for Russia to attack again.

But the FT reported that European officials believe that Trump is willing to agree to taking American troops out of the Baltic states, which all border Russia or its ally Belarus.

Since Donald Trump arrived in the White House for his second term as President, US-Ukraine relations have been on a pretty steep downward trajectory.

But today they appeared to nosedive off a cliff after the American President labelled his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky 'a dictator without elections'.

The accusation was published as part of a shocking rant against the Ukrainian President on his Truth Social platform this afternoon.

It came just hours after Zelensky said the leader of the free world had fallen prey to a Russian disinformation campaign when Trump erroneously declared his Ukrainian counterpart was 'down at four per cent approval rating'.

Trump went on to make a series of stunning claims in today's Truth Social rampage while either criticising the Ukrainian president or lamenting the supposed great financial burden Russia's war has placed on the American taxpayer.

'Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and 'TRUMP,' will never be able to settle,' Trump wrote.

'I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues...' he posted.

Unsurprisingly, many of Trump's statements proved to be completely untrue.

The Ukrainian leader earlier criticized the US for holding peace talks with Russia and excluding officials from Kiev

US President Donald Trump has labeled Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky a “dictator without elections,” accusing him of mismanaging the conflict with Russia and misusing American financial aid. Tensions between Washington and Kiev have intensified following US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia this week.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump criticized Zelensky, stating that the Ukrainian leader had “talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won.” He further claimed that Zelensky “refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls.”



Trump’s assertions follow high-level talks between US and Russian officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. The delegations discussed future Ukraine peace talks and a potential summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussions, which lasted 4.5 hours, did not include Ukrainian or other European representatives. The exclusion has drawn criticism from Kiev and its EU backers, with complaints that their interests are being sidelined in critical negotiations affecting regional security.

In response to the US-Russia talks, Zelensky addressed the media, expressing surprise and concern over Kiev’s absence from the meeting. He emphasized the importance of Ukrainian participation in any peace negotiations, stating that decisions made without Ukraine could undermine the nation’s sovereignty and the prospects for a lasting peace.

Ukrainian politicians and media have responded with anger to the talks in Saudi Arabia. Reactions have ranged from accusations that Trump is “capitulating” to Putin and “betraying” Ukraine, to criticism of the EU for its role in the developments.

EU officials have expressed frustration over Washington’s unilateral peace efforts after learning that the bloc would be excluded from US-Russia talks. French President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency meeting on Monday, attended by leaders from Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, along with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO chief Mark Rutte. The discussions centered on the possible deployment of EU troops to Ukraine and the commitment of European NATO members to increase defense spending. However, according to several attendees, no concrete decisions were reached on either issue.

Talking to reporters after the Riyadh talks on Tuesday, Trump called for Ukraine to conduct elections, suggesting that Zelensky's leadership lacks legitimacy. Zelensky canceled the presidential elections in Ukraine last year, citing martial law due to the ongoing conflict.

Russia has also said it considers Zelensky – whose term expired in May 2024 – “illegitimate” and recognizes the Ukrainian parliament and its speaker as the only legitimate authority in the country. Russian officials have warned that any international treaties Zelensky signs could face challenges, and have expressed doubt about his ability to secure lasting agreements.

Talks in Saudi Arabia were the first step towards normalizing relations between the two states, Russia’s top diplomat has said

Moscow and Washington need to “clean up the legacy” left by the former US President Joe Biden’s administration that ruined the ties between the two states, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Speaking at the Russian State Duma on Wednesday, having returned from talks with US diplomats in the Saudi capital on Tuesday, Lavrov described the meeting in Riyadh as a first step toward rebuilding relations between the countries. The bilateral negotiations were led by Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and aimed to lay the groundwork for ending the Ukraine conflict and normalizing ties between Russia and the US.

“We have started to move away from the brink of the abyss to which the Biden administration had led us, but these are only the first steps,” Lavrov told lawmakers, commenting on the talks.

“For now, we need to ‘clean up’ the legacy of the Biden administration, which did everything to destroy… the foundation of a long-term partnership between our countries,” he added. According to the diplomat, “the movement towards normalizing relations in all areas is beginning.”

“There is, at least, a declared readiness to start on this course. And to resolve not only the Ukraine crisis, but to create conditions for the restoration and expansion of partnership in trade, economic and geopolitical spheres,” Lavrov stated. He noted that Washington’s representatives expressed marked interest in removing “artificially created” obstacles to potential joint initiatives with Russia in many areas, including economic and foreign policy.

Among other things, the sides agreed to restore embassy staffing and form high-level teams to begin work on the potential Ukraine peace settlement.

“We welcome this,” Lavrov said, noting that the countries could eventually return to the state of cooperation they had prior to the Ukraine conflict and the West’s sanctions war on Russia.

“There will always be problems, but the main thing is to meet, listen and hear one another, make decisions that will be realistic with regard to the partners they concern,” he stated.

READ MORE: Putin and Trump could meet this month – Peskov

Tuesday’s negotiations have been described as “truly monumental” in Washington.

Following the talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also acknowledged that the West would need to address the sanctions imposed on Russia in order to reach a lasting solution to the conflict and to restore relations. Later on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told journalists he felt “much more confident” about the prospects of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine amid the budding rapprochement with Moscow.

Moscow’s diplomatic missions in Germany, the Baltic and Nordic nations are the most likely targets, according to the SVR spy agency

Ukraine’s leadership could authorize terrorist attacks against Russian diplomatic missions in Europe in a bid to derail any possible peace talks, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR) has warned. Kiev could target embassies in Germany or Hungary and Slovakia as part of its plan, it added, citing its European sources.

Ukraine is “extremely reluctant” to reach any agreements with Russia if this requires “excessive concessions” from Kiev, the SVR stated on Wednesday.



“One of the options … considered by the Ukrainian regime involves carrying out a series of terrorist attacks against Russian diplomatic missions in European countries,” the statement said.

According to the SVR assessment, Russian embassies in Germany, the Baltic States, and Nordic nations are the “most likely” targets, as their cooperation with Russia in counterterrorism is “at the lowest level among all EU nations.” Ties between Russian security services and their counterparts in these countries have been virtually “cut.”

Hungary and Slovakia could also be targeted, as Kiev could potentially be interested in “discrediting” EU nations that do not support Brussels’ confrontational approach towards Moscow, the agency alleged.

Budapest and Bratislava have criticized EU arms shipments to Kiev, urging Brussels to engage in diplomacy instead. The two nations have also called for anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted, arguing that they only harm the economies of EU members.

The SVR statement comes less than a week after Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik expressed similar concerns. The diplomat, who heads the Foreign Ministry’s mission that monitors alleged Ukrainian war crimes, pointed to an increase in Ukrainian drone attacks, including on civilian targets, and said that Kiev could go even further.

The Ukrainian leadership could take steps “that violate international laws and norms, such as terrorism, sabotage, and attempts to put pressure on civilians,” Miroshnik said. The talks between Russia and the US were driving Kiev to a state of “hysteria,” he added.

The SVR issued another warning earlier in February, stating that Kiev could be plotting to drag NATO into a direct military conflict with Russia. The Ukrainian plan could allegedly include a series of false flag attacks, such as explosions involving foreign vessel in the Baltic Sea that could then be blamed on Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of attacking any NATO member countries but has criticized the military buildup on its border. It has also warned that a direct clash between Moscow and the US-led bloc could escalate into a nuclear conflict.

