Despite dairy being part of NZ’s economy (or possibly, because of it, this is the only mention of this scandal you’ll see.

THE USE OF THE METHANE-REDUCING FEED ADDITIVE BOVAER TO CATTLE IN AUSTRALIA HAS IGNITED A HEATED DEBATE, WITH GROWING CALLS FOR A BOYCOTT OF BEEF PRODUCED USING THE ADDITIVE.

Critics are pointing to findings from a Japanese study that suggest potential negative impacts on male fertility, as well as skepticism over the safety assurances provided by its manufacturer.

Bovaer, developed by DSM-Firmenich, is marketed as a breakthrough solution to “reduce methane emissions from cattle” by up to 30%. However, a study by Japan’s Food Safety Commission raised concerns, reporting a reduction in testicular weight, sperm count, and sperm motility in animal trials involving the additive. These findings have fuelled criticism from politicians, farmers, and activists, who are questioning the safety of Bovaer for both animals and humans.

Former Australian MP Craig Kelly has been particularly vocal, sharing the Japanese study results and criticising retailers like Coles for stocking beef linked to Bovaer-fed cattle. Kelly also highlighted disclaimers from Bovaer’s manufacturer, which limits liability and provides no guarantees of the product’s safety or effectiveness.

Queensland Libertarian Party candidate Jim Wilmott echoed the concerns, stating, “My cows don’t want a Bovaer supplement. Any product with warnings about reproductive harm has no place in our food chain.”

Proponents of Bovaer argue that its benefits in reducing agricultural methane are crucial in the fight against so-called “climate change”. Methane from cattle is said to account for a significant portion of greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture, and supporters believe the additive represents a viable step toward sustainable farming.

However, the debate is not limited to health concerns. Critics also target the influence of major investors like BlackRock and Vanguard, fuelling concerns about corporate agendas and the push for environmental solutions.

In New Zealand Fonterra has been working with DSM to explore the application of Bovaer in its pasture-based farming systems. A 2022 press release highlighted Fonterra’s commitment to reducing “on-farm greenhouse gas emissions”, describing its collaboration with DSM as part of a broader strategy to align with evolving consumer preferences and environmental goals.

Fonterra’s Chief Innovation and Brand Officer, Komal Mistry-Mehta, emphasised the importance of balancing innovation with safety, stating, “Dairy nutrition will always be our core strength… At the same time, we are conscious that preferences of some consumers are evolving.”

While New Zealand continues to evaluate Bovaer in controlled trials, critics in Australia are demanding transparency and labelling on beef products derived from Bovaer-fed cattle. This, they argue, would allow consumers to make informed choices.

As of December 2024, Bovaer has received approval from New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for importation and manufacturing “with controls”. However, its commercial use in livestock feed within the country is pending further regulatory clearance.

Despite the EPA’s approval, Bovaer requires registration under the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines (ACVM) Act, overseen by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), before it can be used in animal feed. As of now, DSM-Firmenich has not submitted an application for this registration. MPI Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle noted that the product is primarily used in housed feeding systems overseas, which differ from New Zealand’s predominantly pasture-based farming practices.

Bovaer has been approved for use in over 55 countries, including Australia, the United States, and members of the European Union.

While Bovaer has cleared initial regulatory hurdles in New Zealand, its use in livestock feed awaits further approval from MPI. The outcome of this process will significantly impact the country’s agricultural strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As the controversy unfolds, the future of Bovaer in Australian agriculture remains uncertain. While its potential to combat climate change is lauded by environmental advocates, concerns over safety and corporate transparency cast a shadow over its adoption. For now, the divide between proponents and detractors highlights the complexities of balancing sustainability with public trust in food production systems.

The amount of Australian beef sold in New Zealand supermarkets varies. The amount of Australian beef sold in New Zealand supermarkets can vary depending on supply and demand. For example, in 2013 2% of beef in New Zealand supermarkets was Australian made. In 2024, New Zealand imported nearly 2,000 tonnes of Australian beef from July to September, the largest volume in over a decade. This was due to low availability of killable prime cattle in New Zealand, which drove up prices.

This is all that Fonterra, NZ’s dairy monopoly has to say

But see what has been scrubbed from the internet. Fonterra evidently does not want you to see it.

AUCKLAND, NZ & KAISERAUGST, CH

New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra and Royal dsm-firmenich, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and sustainable living, have signed a collaboration agreement to accelerate the transition to lower methane agriculture.

Fonterra is committed to addressing agricultural greenhouse gas emissions as part of its sustainability drive to ensure a healthier planet. Methane is a major challenge for the agriculture sector, particularly in New Zealand, where it makes up almost half of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. Finding and applying solutions that would significantly contribute to achieving Paris Agreement commitments and New Zealand Zero-Carbon goals is a key priority for both companies.

dsm-firmenich has developed a feed additive, called Bovaer®, which effectively and consistently reduces methane emissions from cows by over 30%. The solution has recently been featured by the World Resources Institute as one of the ten global break-through technologies that can help to feed the world sustainably.

Fonterra Group Director Farm Source Richard Allen stressed that finding a solution to the methane challenge requires more than just the hard graft farmers are putting in. “We need to find a breakthrough in reducing emissions from cows and Bovaer® could provide exactly that. This work with dsm-firmenich is an exciting opportunity for the Co-op.”

In addition, Fonterra’s Chief Technology Officer, Jeremy Hill, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with dsm-firmenich globally, both in innovation and operations. Several years ago DSM introduced me to Bovaer® and we wanted to explore and validate how this could contribute to Fonterra’s global sustainability aspirations.”

Over the past five years dsm-firmenich and Fonterra have been working in New Zealand on identifying solutions for a feed additive approach in pasture-based farming systems. By signing this agreement, Fonterra and dsm-firmenich want to take a next step in their collaboration to accelerate their joint efforts to make Bovaer® available to New Zealand farmers. This will enable New Zealand to continue to take a leadership role in low carbon dairy production.

Mark van Nieuwland, global program head for dsm-firmenich Nutritional Products said: “We are proud to be in collaboration with Fonterra. Both companies have worked together for many years, and it’s a pleasure to extend this to the field of sustainability and climate change. With Fonterra, we have an important partner to potentially commercialize Bovaer® in New Zealand and globally. We look forward to combining our expertise and passion.”

Jeremy Hill adds: “Fonterra is working closely together with dsm-firmenich New Zealand to ensure that any innovation is well tested, and readily accessible through our distribution network for our farmer owners. We also see this as an opportunity to further accelerate our global leadership in low footprint dairy products, and create more value for our New Zealand milk.”

About Bovaer®

Bovaer® is a feed additive for cows (and other ruminants, such as sheep, goats, and deer) researched and developed over 10 years by dsm-firmenich. Just a quarter teaspoon of Bovaer® per cow per day reduces enteric methane emission by approximately 30%. The feed additive Bovaer® therefore contributes to a significant and immediate reduction of the environmental footprint of meat, milk and dairy products.

Published on

27 January 2021

Press release

Bovaer®

Reducing Emissions

Media Contact

Nelleke Barning - dsm-firmenich Nutrition

+41 79 562 0520

https://web.archive.org/web/20231204235602/https://www.dsm.com/anh/news/press-releases/2021/2021-01-28-fonterra-joins-forces-with-dsm-to-lower-carbon-footprint.html…