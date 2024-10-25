This podcast may END my career.

But I decided it needed to be said anyway:

Mike Adams calls out Zionist INFILTRATION of MAGA and MAHA

- The silence of RFK Jr., Donald Trump and all their supporters and campaign staffers, when it comes to Israel's #genocide against children, is deafening.

- The "Holocaust of the Middle East" happening right now is the MORALLY DEFINING MOMENT of our lives.

- You can't make a nation "great again" or "healthy again" if you turn a blind eye to deliberate genocide and starvation of civilians and children.

- MAHA and MAGA are wholly owned by Zionist wealthy donors

Watch HERE

Republicans at Mar a Lago WERE SINGING THE ISRAEL NATIONAL ANTHEM!