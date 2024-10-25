The podcast that may END my career: Mike Adams calls out Zionist INFILTRATION...
My respect for Mike Adams is only increasing
This podcast may END my career.
But I decided it needed to be said anyway:
Mike Adams calls out Zionist INFILTRATION of MAGA and MAHA
- The silence of RFK Jr., Donald Trump and all their supporters and campaign staffers, when it comes to Israel's #genocide against children, is deafening.
- The "Holocaust of the Middle East" happening right now is the MORALLY DEFINING MOMENT of our lives.
- You can't make a nation "great again" or "healthy again" if you turn a blind eye to deliberate genocide and starvation of civilians and children.
- MAHA and MAGA are wholly owned by Zionist wealthy donors
In similar vein, I’ve always wondered about assange given the scant leaks about Israel
Thank you so much for this referral. I'll watch later. I happened upon the Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon the other night and listened to the first part where Mike dissected Israel's genocidal policy before seeing your link to the same podcast.
I breathed a sigh of relief. Someone else feels as strongly as I do about this genocide ongoing in the Middle East; for, now, Israel is committing the same protocols and actions in Lebanon. No issue faces us today which is more important. I cannot emphasize this point enough: no other issue in the world should confront us more directly with a clear response on our part than the genocide Israel is perpetrating in the Middle East. Israel's "justifications" always involve "Hamas leaders" or "Hamas supplies" as the target. Our response should be: no excuse exists for targeting civilians. Period. Doing so involves genocide, and Israel is as guilty at this point as Hitler during WWII.
The Russo-Ukraine War pales in comparison. In that instance, Putin entered Ukraine to stop the slaughter of the Russian-heritage peoples in the Donbas. Their current conflict is simply a war. Israel, OTOH, is deliberately and evilly targeting civilians. They've curtailed medical supplies; food; water; etc. for over a year to Gaza. They're exterminating people not only through bombings but through simple starvation and lack of medical care while photos from Israel show a thriving society with no bomb damage and fat, healthy citizens.