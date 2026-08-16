I found the following comments from the interview below particularly interesting

Alastair Crooke: Iran Goes on OFFENSIVE, US DEPLOYS Aircraft Carrier as Israel PANICS

TRANSCRIPT

But I think the aspect that is missing is really that Iran is finding its path back to a form of thinking that was much more prevalent in Iran from the time of the Revolution.

It’s not Western thinking. It is thinking that is quite different. It is not, if you like, the Western view that we simply have rationality, and that you have two senses: you have the normal senses, and then you have a form of mental process which you deal with them.

They have a different type of thinking, which is about thinking altogether, all at once, in a unified way. A type of thinking which engages the whole being. It is not just seeing, or, as one philosopher put it many years ago, seeing with both eyes.

And what he meant by that was not one and one, but this eye and the eye at the back of the head. In other words, to see not just the appearance of something, but what lies behind it. What does it mean? What do all these things mean?

And they also think in a different way. They have a third cognitive facility which we don’t have in the West, which was called the world of the imaginal. And so they see things much more in terms of imagination, partly by an alteration of the attention that you pay to the reality to change it.

How you dispose your attention determines what you will see. But if you change the way you look at the world, change your attention to the world, it suddenly becomes more spacious. It suddenly becomes different.

And this is what is happening in Iran. They are moving back to these ways of thinking that have been there all the time, even before Islam. Some of these ways of thinking in terms of image.

Why image? Because image actually allows you to sort of reconcile the subjective and the objective, because it just becomes facets in an image and not things that are clashing in terms of the way in which we think.

And so that, and the way of, if you like, imagining consciousness — because in Iran consciousness is a product of your attention, or your disposition towards the world. You spatialize the world around you. But how you see the world, how you attend to the world, determines what you see.

So that if you change your attention to the world, then your consciousness will change and what you see will be different. And this will actually open new vistas for you, and it opens a new horizon of what it means, why you were there, who you are, what your essence is.

And always in Iran, I remember the story — you know, it’s actually a man’s or woman’s consciousness that was important, because they always saw your level of consciousness. Consciousness determines what you understood.

But I remember Lula, President Lula of Brazil, some years ago was going to see the Supreme Leader, and he’d got a brief from Washington to say to them this and that about the nuclear negotiations, written by the US Secretary of State. And he was told to sort of get that agreed.

And he went and came to Tehran, and he was talking — he was there with his foreign minister — and suddenly he was told he had a meeting with the Supreme Leader.

And the foreign minister related the story to me, and he said, you know, and then Lula turned to me and said, “Oh my goodness, I mean, what do we say to a Supreme Leader? What am I supposed to say? How do I manage this?”

And Petrioto said, “I haven’t a clue. I don’t know what we’re supposed to say.”

So they went into the meeting like this, and what happened was Lula simply talked about his youth — I mean, his childhood in the favelas of Brazil, and about what life was like then and how it was.

And at the end of this, the Supreme Leader said, “Fine, you can go ahead with all your work here.”

And what it was — and, you know, they were surprised, and they said, “He hasn’t asked anything about what we’re doing, or what we’re finding out, or what…”

And the answer was: he could see that this was a man with a consciousness that was capable of understanding and was sufficient.

So it’s a very different way of looking at the world. And I think what we’re seeing in Iran is a shift of young people. They are very dissatisfied with the Western world and how it is and what it means, and they are sort of moving back to these earlier forms of thinking — thinking in image and understanding.

You know, the most important thing — it’s like you go to a clearing in the woods and there’s a stone in front of you, and you can just look at it and you think, “Okay, there’s the stone.”

But actually, what you do is — and in the East you think, “Well, let’s look from behind. What’s behind it? Why is it there? What’s it doing? And what is the meaning of finding a stone in a clearing in the wood?”

So all of this is about looking beyond.

So I think Iran’s horizons are suddenly opening out, extending, becoming more spacious, if you like. So they’re seeing the world differently. The attention, how they dispose it, is changed, and therefore they’re seeing the world differently, and therefore they’re feeling stronger and they’re feeling more confident in what they’re able to do.

So in that way they’re taking on the Americans and are happy, because they can see the Americans are weak.

And so the old sort of sense, you know, that was among some in Iran — “Oh well, you know, the West, it’s richer, it’s easier to make money, it’s more…” — but for ordinary Iranians they see this as just a sort of declining civilization which is corrupt, obviously corrupt, obviously hollow, no values.

And they remember Persia, which has been a powerful civilization for thousands of years.

And I think that’s, for me, the main story that is sort of being missed: the sort of shift in the whole consciousness of Iranians, to going back and thinking, because Persia was the dominant power in the Middle East.

And on two occasions, you know, the West tried to reverse this. The clean break came in ’96: this paper that was written for Netanyahu, saying that Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon had to be destroyed in order to preserve the position of Israel.

And America, twice really, from the ’70s onwards, was always trying to invert the power paradigm, to change the whole power paradigm of the region….[ ]