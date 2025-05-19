US President Donald Trump will have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today at about 10:00 AM eastern US time, which is about 5:00 PM Moscow time.

The scheduled telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been completed. The men spoke by phone for slightly over two hours.

Initial reaction in Russia seem positive. We have not yet gotten an official "read-out" from the Russians.

No initial reactions (yet) from the White House.

This story will be updated as further details emerge.

UPDATE 2:26 PM EDT --

President Trump has personally posted his read-out of his call with Russian President Putin. A big surprise: The Vatican in Rome is offering to host Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine!

UPDATE 3:24 PM EDT --

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for supporting efforts to resume direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. "The conversation with Trump was frank and substantive," Putin said, highlighting the open and meaningful nature of their exchange.

Putin noted that Trump shared his views on the possibility of a ceasefire and acknowledged Russia’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

According to Putin, Russia is ready to work with Kiev on drafting a memorandum outlining the foundations of a future peace agreement. This memorandum could include terms for a ceasefire as well as principles for a broader settlement. "A ceasefire with Ukraine is possible if the necessary agreements are reached.

Both sides must find compromises that are acceptable to each," Putin emphasized. He added that Kremlin officials Dmitry Peskov or Yuri Ushakov would later provide further details of the conversation with Trump.

The two leaders will discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict and international trade.

President Trump has been working very hard toward brining that conflict to a logical, peaceful, conclusion, but there are severe roadblocks along the way.

The reason the conflict began is primarily the expansion of NATO east of Germany back in the 1990's under then-President Bill Clinton.

This expansion violated a promise given by US Secretary of State James Baker, to then-Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev, at a meeting in the Kremlin, on February 9, 1990. In that meeting, Baker promised that if the Soviet Union agreed to allow East and West Germany to re-unify, and removed 300,000 Soviet troops from East Germany, that NATO "will not move one inch eastward."

Gorbachev accepted that promise, allowed East and West Germany to re-unify, removed the troops, and dissolved its military bloc called the Warsaw Pact. There was the peace.

The Soviet Union dissolved itself on December 25, 1991 and all the nations within the Soviet Union became independent again. Russia assumed the national debt of the former Soviet Union.

Around 1996, Bill Clinton comes along and blows that promise of no NATO expansion right out the window. He approved an expansion of NATO, which has now gone right up to Russia's western Border!

During the years when these expansions took place, Russia was broke from having to pay off the old Soviet Debt. It couldn't do much of anything to stop what was happening.

But in 2014, when NATO made its approach to Ukraine, and helped overthrows the democratically-elected President, Viktor Yanukovych, Russia had enough.

Russia told NATO that continued expansion of NATO up to Russia's western border was an "Existential Threat" to Russia. They wanted NATO to agree, in writing, to cease expanding toward Russia. NATO Refused.

Russia made clear it would not tolerate Ukraine becoming a NATO member because placing American missiles on Ukrainian soil would give those missiles a 5 minute flight time to Moscow.

Russia made clear that no nation can defend itself from missiles that take off and hit within 5 minutes. Ukraine said "We're sovereign, we'll do what we want."

Russia made a Treaty proposal to NATO to address this danger. NATO refused the Treaty.

On February 21, 2021, Russia told Ukraine "You have five hours to agree to not join NATO." The US and UK told Ukraine to "ignore the Russians."

The five hours came and went. Russia waited another two hours and, hearing nothing, they sent the Russia Army into Ukraine, to stop NATO expansion by force.

That war is the one Trump is trying to stop. But the underlying issues remain. And since Russia is demonstrably WINNING in Ukraine, despite all the military aid from the West, Russia does not have to back down for Trump or anyone else.

So there are real sticking points to stopping this conflict and Trump is now facing those roadblocks as best he can. It does not look good.



Trump and Congress are making serious errors trying to threaten the Russians with Sanctions. The Russians have absorbed every Sanction placed upon them by the collective West, and still, Russia has prospered.

France is barking like a Chihuahua, first demanding European troops be inserted into Ukraine as "peace keepers." The Russians told France that the entire purpose of this fight is to keep western troops OUT of Ukraine, so the French suggestion would not be agreed to.

Now, France is publicly suggesting they may allow French nukes on aircraft to be deployed in eastern European countries as protection against the "Russian threat." The notion seems to be to show Russia "accept a ceasefire "or else.""

The Russians do not tolerate ultimatums well.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council, their version of a Senate, publicly posted the following below, in an effort to remind the West of reality:

So today's this telephone call between Trump and Putin carries with it many possibilities, some good, some not so good, and some quite bad.

Today, we all find out.

In the meantime, all peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have stalled.

ANALYSIS

One thing it took me a while to conceptualize is the difference between American and Russian "styles" of diplomacy. American diplomacy is just "Art of the Deal" type showmanship; they begin with something ridiculous, then back down to something mild, they end up barely breaking even & call it genius.

Russian diplomacy is geological, it's siegecraft. It takes a lot of time and effort for Russia to commit to something, but when it does the process is not really reversible. The initial demand is the lowest, kindest it will ever be. Decline it, and you will be negotiating uphill from then on, and every step will be a gradual, methodical increase in cost. Washington negotiates like it's flipping a condo in Queens and genuinely does not understand that this just does not work on Russia.

As for the Ukrainians, it would be a mistake to call what they do diplomacy. Diplomacy presumes statehood, continuity, a concept of national interest. What Kiev engages in is theatrical convulsion. Every word from Podolyak or Zelensky sounds like it was drafted for applause from redditors and NAFOids and not resolution in the real world.

They can't say yes, they can't say no, they can only beg, leak, scream, and die. Their only hope is to be pitied more loudly than they are shelled.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky just COMPLTELY destroyed any hope for Peace talks, or for a continued existence for Ukraine. Less than one hour after Presidents Putin and Trump spoke by phone, Zelensky said this:

- Kiev will not accept any sort of ultimatum by Russia

- Ukraine will not withdraw its troops from anywhere or give up any territory

- Ukrainian NATO aspirations are not up for debate, there will be no neutrality

- He expects new European sanctions against Russia soon

- He asks Trump not to make any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine

Hal Turner Analysis

There is no rational hope for putting together a plan for either a ceasefire or for peace, as long as Volodymyr Zelensky has anything to do with negotiations over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky's term as President of Ukraine EXPIRED last May. The Ukraine Constitution only makes provisions for the Legislature, the Verkhovna Rada - to remain in office during Martial Law. It does NOT make any such provision for the President to remain in power.

For Zelensky to be able to scuttle legitimate peace efforts, and thereby cause the continuation of a war that is killing more than 5,000 troops a week, is obscene to me.

If we take Zelensky at his word, then it seems to me this conflict will not be resolved until all of Ukraine is destroyed by Russia and most Ukrainians are dead from that conflict.

The United States should approach Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada and tell them to oust Zelensky by lawful Parliamentary means, and have their Parliament Speaker or whatever the leader is called, stand-in to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine.

If these efforts are deemed by the US government to be not possible, then the United States should inform Ukraine that, thirty days from now, all US Aid and support of Ukraine will end.

No more weapons, No more ammunition. No more money, no more satellite access. No more Intelligence information. NOTHING from us at all.

END U.S. INVOLVEMENT IN THIS CONFLICT.

Europe is far too weak to replace the US, and Zelensky is far too obsessed to deal rationally. If we in the U.S. walk away now, then the war will end within a few short months because the Russians will steamroll over Ukraine.

Unless we separate our country, the US, from this disastrous Zelensky character, I truly believe he will drag us into World War 3.

None of this has to be. Zelensky has to be lawfully removed, or the US should walk away.