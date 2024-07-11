Real paramedic experience.

Paramedic/me with a patient that recently received their Covid vaccine.

Call to a nursing home for strange behavior: Arrived to find an alert to self patient screaming “get them off of me!”

Patient is “usually normal” per staff.

Nurse on scene states “they only take blood pressure medication, no allergies.

Is extremely healthy for their age.”

Paramedic/me- I don’t see anything on you. What are you seeing?

Patient- they’re crawling all over me! Get them off of me!! PLEASE!

Paramedic/me- there’s nothing crawling on you that I can see. Let me help you onto my cot, we can get you to the hospital. To get you some help.

Vital signs stable. Heart rate elevated, sinus tach.

Patient not screaming while on cot. Allowing for assessment.

Paramedic/me- (talking to nurse) has the patient had any of those Covid vaccines?

Nurse- yes, we actually gave them recently to all of our residence. Strange enough I’ve also had to call 911 more than ever before.

Paramedic/me- seems to be the common trend. In ambulance patient remained calm. I placed an IV, rechecked vitals.

No fever. Stroke scale negative.

Not far from pulling into hospital the patient looked at me with a strange stare. Lifted their hand to their face and bit completely through their own hand. Taking a chunk of hand into their mouth. While staring at me and smiling. Blood running down their face. _____________

Follow up

The patient had a newly developed brain tumor causing drastic change in personality.

It was extremely aggressive (turbo).

The amount of new cancers post mRNA is staggering.

We use the word “turbo” because it’s super aggressive.

Typically killing the patient quickly.

Prayers for all that have been and will be murdered by this dangerous substance.

God bless

https://x.com/harryfisherEMTP/status/1811154723942322258?t=laUSah-sLPMOLWBe_gmMPg&s=09