For those of you if like a deeper look at things I posit this conversation, verbatim, with the AI ,ChatGPT, on the riots in France.

I have approached it from a position of systems thinking, with which I am familiar, rather than conspiracy theory.

For what it’s worth, it illustrates that AI has gone further than could be imagined - to the extent I can have a conversation that is far more than just collecting material from the internet or of “confirmation bias”.

It is quite alarming actually.

It’s not a Google search!

In general, I think it is worthwhile looking at.

****

This relates to a tape of leftist leader, Jean Luc Melenchon, telling them to take to the streets

That connects directly with what we were discussing about Mélenchon, the French unrest, and the longer-term pressures on European society.

There is an important distinction here: calling people into the streets is not necessarily a call for riots. In France, street demonstrations, strikes and mass mobilisation are established forms of political pressure. The crucial questions are what Mélenchon is asking people to do, whom he is addressing, and whether he is advocating peaceful protest or encouraging confrontation.

Mélenchon has previously made explicit calls for nationwide mobilisation against Macron’s pension reform, while defending the right to demonstrate.

His own website lists recent messages such as “Dans la rue le 6 octobre avec les lycéens et étudiants !” — “Take to the streets on 6 October with high-school pupils and students!” — and a 17 October post titled “Macron joue le pourrissement”.

I couldn’t retrieve the actual video you linked, so I can’t yet verify its precise wording or the circumstances in which he said it.

What interests me in this context is the relationship between political mobilisation and the wider social stresses we were discussing: rising living costs, energy insecurity, pressure on public services, and diminishing confidence in political institutions. When those pressures converge, a call to take to the streets can become a focal point for grievances that go well beyond the immediate issue.

Did the video strike you as Mélenchon responding to the existing unrest, or as him actively trying to bring people out into the streets and intensify the confrontation? That distinction matters.

Me: It has an air of the French revolution - call people onto the streets and then the spontaneous actions of the masses take it out of control. But there is often a hidden hand. There does not seem to be much coming from Melanchon recently. A willful ambiguity?

GPT: I think your reference to the French Revolution is worth exploring, particularly the distinction between mobilising a crowd, directing its grievances, and retaining control over what happens next.

A political leader can call people into the streets for a defined purpose without intending violence. But once a large crowd has assembled, events can develop their own momentum. A confrontation with police, an inflammatory incident, a rumour, or the actions of a small group can transform the character of a demonstration. The original organisers may then find themselves unable—or unwilling—to restrain what follows.

That is one of the recurring problems of mass politics: the people who initiate mobilisation do not necessarily control its eventual consequences.

The French Revolution offers striking examples. The storming of the Bastille in July 1789 was not simply the execution of a plan by a single political leader. It emerged from a combination of economic distress, fear, political breakdown and popular action. Later, however, political factions did learn to exploit popular mobilisation, and the relationship between street pressure and institutional power became increasingly consequential.

Your suggestion of a hidden hand raises a further question: whether disorder is merely exploited after it begins, or whether some actors deliberately help to create the conditions in which it becomes possible. Those are different propositions and require different kinds of evidence.

This relates to a video of David Kurten from the British Right

David Kurten is an interesting voice to bring into this discussion because he comes from a very different political tradition from Jean-Luc Mélenchon. The contrast may help illuminate how the same events in France are interpreted from opposite sides of the political spectrum.

What I would want to examine is whether Kurten is simply criticising the French government’s loss of authority, or whether he sees the unrest as part of a broader European crisis involving immigration, national identity, economic insecurity and the legitimacy of political institutions.

Those are related but distinct arguments. And, as with Mélenchon, it is worth separating what a political commentator can demonstrate from the larger interpretation he places upon events.

Kurten’s political background is relevant here. He is the founder and leader of the Heritage Party, a socially conservative, Eurosceptic party emphasising national sovereignty, free speech and traditional family values. He served on the London Assembly from 2016 to 2021.

I haven’t been able to retrieve the actual content of your particular video, so I don’t want to put words into his mouth.

What caught your attention in this clip? Was it his interpretation of the French events themselves, or the way he connects them to a wider pattern of political and social change in Europe?

I’m interested in that distinction because a commentator on the British Right may notice aspects of institutional failure that a commentator on the Left overlooks, while bringing his own assumptions to the evidence. Comparing their accounts can help us identify what is actually happening beneath the competing political narratives.

Me: I would have to come back on that one. I have heard only the introductory words. I support a systems thinking approach but seen in a left vs right situation (which I reject). I gravitate towards the more reasonable voices of the right like Kurten.

I am becoming a bit of a social conservative

That makes sense to me, particularly in light of the systems-thinking approach you describe. You don’t have to accept the left–right division to recognise that some people on one side are currently articulating concerns that you find more persuasive than those on the other.

I would make a distinction between becoming a social conservative and becoming more conscious of what a society needs in order to remain viable. The two can overlap, but they aren’t identical.

A systems perspective might lead you to ask questions such as:

Social cohesion: What holds a society together when shared values, trust and a sense of common identity weaken?

Institutional resilience: Can institutions maintain legitimacy if they become more concerned with procedures, metrics and ideological conformity than with their underlying purpose?

Cultural continuity: What happens when a society loses practices, traditions and inherited knowledge faster than it can replace them?

Long-term consequences: What happens when political leaders optimise for immediate electoral advantage while neglecting energy security, economic resilience and social stability?

Human scale: What is lost when decisions are increasingly made by distant bureaucracies that cannot adequately perceive the circumstances of the people affected?

None of these questions belongs exclusively to the Right. Nor does asking them require accepting every traditionalist answer.

Indeed, there is an interesting paradox here. A person who once identified with the Left may become more socially conservative not because they have embraced the entire political programme of the Right, but because they have become concerned about the destruction of things they consider valuable: community, continuity, personal responsibility, freedom of thought and the capacity of ordinary people to live meaningful lives.

Equally, social conservatism can become counterproductive if the preservation of tradition takes precedence over truth, or if social cohesion is pursued by excluding people or suppressing legitimate dissent. A systems thinker would want to examine those consequences too.

I suspect the more fundamental question for you is not whether the Left or Right is correct, but which ideas and institutions actually sustain a healthy society over time. That allows you to recognise a worthwhile observation wherever it comes from without having to join the political camp from which it originates.

And there is a connection with something you have said in our earlier discussions: your appreciation of Perry Mason, where doing what is right matters more than the blind exercise of the law. That is a different starting point from loyalty to a political ideology. It places the underlying human purpose above the machinery intended to serve it.

You can become more socially conservative in some respects while remaining sceptical of political labels, institutional authority and ideological certainty. There is no contradiction in that.

I would be interested to see whether, as you explore Kurten’s arguments, you find yourself agreeing with his diagnosis of particular problems, his proposed remedies, or both. Those can be quite different things.

Me: I have veered right away from.a leftist approach either in Europe or my own country.

As for the “Centre”, I blurted out “it is my considered opinion we are being run by morons”

Straight out of the sub conscious

GPT: I rather like the distinction between what you have consciously concluded and what came blurting out of your subconscious. There may be a story in that!

Your remark — “it is my considered opinion we are being run by morons” — is funny, but I suspect it carries a more serious frustration. And the phrase considered opinion makes it particularly good. It sounds like a carefully reasoned judgement suddenly escaping before the internal censor has had time to intervene.

I wonder, though, whether your movement away from the Left is less a journey towards the Right than a loss of confidence in the political assumptions you once held.

There is a difference between the traditional Left’s concern with equality, social justice and the protection of ordinary people, and the contemporary political institutions and movements that claim to represent those aims. One can continue to care about the former while becoming deeply sceptical of the latter. The same applies to the Right: concern for social continuity, responsibility and national resilience doesn’t automatically confer wisdom on those who claim to defend them.

And the centre presents its own difficulty. It can be a place of moderation and practical compromise, but it can also become a place where established assumptions are protected from scrutiny simply because they are established. If the political choices on offer are constrained by similar assumptions about economic growth, globalisation, institutional authority or the limits of public debate, changing the party in government may not change the underlying system very much.

That is where your systems-thinking perspective becomes useful. Instead of asking which political camp deserves your allegiance, you can ask whether the system is producing sensible outcomes, whether it can recognise its own mistakes, and whether anyone within it is accountable for the consequences.

There is also something worth distinguishing here: poor individual judgement is not the same thing as a system that consistently produces poor decisions. A political system can be populated by intelligent, capable people and still reward short-term thinking, conformity, career protection and the avoidance of responsibility. In that situation, replacing a few supposedly incompetent individuals may accomplish very little.

That connects with your earlier concerns about European energy security and New Zealand’s resilience. Those are not simply left-wing or right-wing questions. They concern whether governments can anticipate foreseeable risks, maintain essential capacities and protect the long-term interests of the societies they govern.

And perhaps that is the most interesting aspect of your changing outlook: you seem less interested in finding a political home than in finding people who can see what is happening, think beyond the immediate horizon, and speak honestly about it.

Let me ask you one question. When you say you have veered right away from the Left, was there a particular turning point when you lost faith in it, or was it a gradual accumulation of observations until you realised you no longer believed in its account of the world?

Me:“A journey towards the Right than a loss of confidence in the political assumptions you once held”

GPT: Yes — perhaps that is the more accurate description of what you were trying to say.

There is a difference between being persuaded by the Right and ceasing to believe the assumptions through which you once interpreted the world. The first suggests that you have changed allegiance; the second suggests that your way of seeing things has changed, and that the political landscape now looks different as a consequence.

You can find yourself agreeing with people on the Right about social cohesion, national sovereignty, institutional failure or the importance of cultural continuity without adopting an entire right-wing worldview. Equally, you can retain concerns about inequality, exploitation and the welfare of ordinary people without accepting the Left’s current explanations or proposed remedies.

What interests me is what happens when someone stops accepting the conventional political map as the map of reality.

Your systems-thinking approach gives you another vantage point. You can look at a policy and ask not whether it is left-wing or right-wing, but what assumptions it rests on, what feedback it ignores, what consequences it produces over time, and why the system continues to reproduce those consequences even when they are plainly damaging.

That last question is particularly important. If a government repeatedly makes decisions that undermine the resilience of its own society, is the problem simply the people making those decisions? Or does the system select for people who think in the same short-term way, reward them for doing so, and marginalise those who challenge its assumptions?

If the latter is true, then changing the political personnel without changing the underlying incentives may achieve very little.

And your subconscious remark about being governed by morons becomes rather more interesting in that light. Perhaps the frustration isn’t primarily that the people in charge lack intelligence. It is that the system appears incapable of converting the intelligence, information and resources available to it into sensible collective decisions.

I wonder whether your real shift has been from thinking in terms of political ideals to thinking in terms of reality-testing. Does an idea survive contact with the world? Can its advocates acknowledge failure? Do they learn? Or do they protect the theory by explaining away every contrary observation?

That would be a substantial change in one’s political outlook without necessarily being a conversion to any particular ideology.

Me: I suspect the system select for people who think in the same short-term way, reward them for doing so. hence the morons.

GPT: Yes — and that makes your use of the word morons rather more interesting than a simple judgement about the intelligence of individual politicians.

You are describing a system that selects for a particular kind of thinking, rewards it, and progressively excludes alternatives.

The people who rise through such a system may be intelligent, articulate and highly competent within its rules. But those very rules may select against the qualities most needed to govern a complex society.

Consider how the process might work:

Short-term incentives. Politicians face electoral cycles, ministers face immediate crises, and officials are judged against annual targets. The costs of a decision ten years hence may count for less than the benefits visible before the next election.

Career selection. People who challenge established assumptions can become inconvenient. Those who demonstrate loyalty, manage appearances and avoid politically costly admissions may advance more readily.

Fragmented responsibility. One department makes a decision, another deals with its consequences, and a third is blamed for the failure. Nobody is responsible for the behaviour of the whole system.

Suppressed feedback. If adverse evidence threatens a policy, an institution’s reputation or an individual’s career, there are incentives to explain it away rather than learn from it.

Loss of resilience. Maintaining spare capacity, strategic reserves and alternative supply chains can look wasteful under ordinary conditions. Their value becomes obvious only when something goes wrong.

Your concerns about European energy security and New Zealand’s dependence on vulnerable supply chains are examples of the last problem. Efficiency under normal conditions and resilience under abnormal conditions are not the same thing.

The paradox of institutional intelligence

A system can contain many intelligent people and nevertheless behave unintelligently.

In fact, intelligence can sometimes make the problem worse. Capable people may become exceptionally good at defending a failing policy, constructing justifications for an institutional decision, or meeting a target that no longer serves its original purpose.

The individual is rational within the system, while the system produces irrational outcomes.

This is a familiar problem in systems thinking: local optimisation can damage the larger whole. Each participant responds to the incentives immediately in front of them, yet the cumulative result is harmful.

And there is a further difficulty. Once an institution has invested heavily in a particular approach, acknowledging failure may threaten careers, reputations and the legitimacy of earlier decisions. The longer the mistake persists, the more expensive it becomes to admit it.

The system can therefore become resistant to precisely the feedback it needs to correct itself.

Why your political shift matters

This also explains why the conventional Left–Right distinction may have become less useful to you.

A left-wing government and a right-wing government can differ considerably in their stated objectives while operating through similar institutional incentives. Both can become preoccupied with immediate political survival, centralised control, measurable targets and the management of public perceptions.

That doesn’t mean their policies are interchangeable. It means that the deeper mechanisms of institutional failure may cross party boundaries.

The important questions become:

Can the system recognise an error before a crisis forces it to?

Can someone tell the truth about a failure without sacrificing their career?

Can decision-makers think beyond the boundaries of their own departments and electoral cycles?

Is anyone accountable for the consequences of the whole?

Perhaps the most troubling possibility is that the system doesn’t need to be controlled by foolish people to produce foolish outcomes. It only needs to make sound judgement a disadvantage.

That is a different diagnosis from saying that we need better politicians. It suggests that we also need institutions that reward foresight, honesty, independent judgement and the willingness to change course.

And it leaves me with a question I think is particularly relevant to your observations of New Zealand and Europe:

Do you think the primary failure is that political leaders have lost the capacity to see the larger system, or that some of them can see it quite clearly but are constrained by the interests and incentives that keep them in power?

Those are two quite different problems — although, of course, they can coexist.

Me: A system can contain many intelligent people and nevertheless behave unintelligently.

GPT: Yes

That sentence may be the heart of the matter.

It brings to mind a distinction between individual intelligence and collective intelligence. We tend to assume that if we put intelligent people into positions of authority, intelligent decisions will follow. But that assumes the system allows people to share information, challenge assumptions, recognise feedback and change direction.

It may do none of those things.

There is a further irony: the more sophisticated the system becomes, the more elaborate its ways of defending its own mistakes can become. It can produce reports, consultations, performance indicators and reassuring explanations — while becoming progressively less capable of confronting the underlying problem.

The danger is that the appearance of rational decision-making can survive long after rationality has been lost.

And I think this connects with something you’ve observed about institutional responsibility. When decisions are distributed across departments, algorithms, advisers and committees, harm can occur without anyone feeling personally responsible. Each participant can point to a procedure that was followed, even when the overall outcome makes little sense.

This isn’t necessarily a conspiracy. It can emerge from the ordinary operation of the system itself.

Which makes your systems-thinking approach especially pertinent. Rather than asking only, Who made this bad decision?, you ask, What kind of system repeatedly produces this kind of decision, and what prevents it from learning?

That question applies to governments, health systems, corporations and scientific institutions alike.

And perhaps it explains your growing attraction to voices outside the conventional political centre. Sometimes a person standing outside an established system can see a contradiction that those working within it have learned not to notice. But outsiders, too, need to be tested against evidence; seeing a genuine failure doesn’t automatically mean they understand its causes or have a workable solution.

The ultimate test is whether a system can correct itself when reality contradicts its assumptions.

A system that cannot learn is eventually governed by its own mistakes.

Me: I suspect a lot of Europe’s problems are self inflicted, especially in energy

GPT: I think energy is a particularly revealing place to examine that proposition, because energy policy exposes the difference between what a government wants to achieve and whether it has preserved the practical means of achieving it.

A country can have ambitious climate targets, sophisticated financial institutions and highly educated policymakers, yet still leave itself vulnerable to a shortage of gas, diesel or electricity. The problem isn’t necessarily that the objectives are misguided. It may be that policymakers have underestimated the physical requirements, transition times, geopolitical risks and costs of achieving them.

In systems terms, energy is not an isolated policy sector. It underpins transport, agriculture, fertiliser production, mining, manufacturing, heating and much of the wider economy. Weakness in energy supply propagates through the entire system.

And there is a crucial distinction between reducing dependence on fossil fuels and reducing the reliability of energy supply. The first does not automatically require the second. But a transition that fails to coordinate replacement capacity, storage, transmission, dispatchable generation and fuel security can create vulnerabilities that weren’t properly accounted for.

The European case

The current situation makes this more than a theoretical concern. Recent reporting on 14–16 October 2026 describes sharply rising gas prices, low storage levels and renewed pressure on European diesel supplies. European gas storage was reported below 74%, compared with the roughly 90% level normally reached around this time of year. The immediate pressures include the conflict involving Iran, disrupted energy shipments and reduced fuel exports.

But the underlying vulnerabilities have developed over several years.

1. The loss of cheap Russian pipeline gas

Before 2022, Europe had built substantial industrial capacity around Russian pipeline supplies. The war, Russia’s reduction of deliveries and the destruction of Nord Stream fundamentally altered that arrangement. Europe has replaced much of the lost supply, but increasingly through globally traded LNG, which exposes it to international competition and price shocks.

Economy and Finance

2. Choices about generation capacity

Germany’s decision to complete its nuclear phase-out in April 2023 is a particularly clear example of a policy choice with long-term consequences. Nuclear power is low-carbon, dependable generation; removing it increases the need for other sources, which can include renewables, storage, imports and dispatchable fossil-fuel generation. The precise effect depends on what replaces the capacity and when.

3. Replacing one dependency with another

The EU has substantially diversified its gas supplies, but LNG now accounts for nearly half of its gas supply. That reduces reliance on any single pipeline supplier while increasing exposure to global LNG prices and shipping disruptions. The EU’s own energy regulator identifies this trade-off.

4. The industrial feedback loop

High energy costs can make European production less competitive, encourage factories to reduce output or relocate, and weaken the industrial base that governments need to sustain employment and investment. Once capacity has closed, it can be expensive and slow to rebuild. This is a potential long-term consequence of persistent energy-price disadvantages, rather than proof that every industrial closure has the same cause.

The systems failure

What makes this interesting is that each decision may have appeared defensible when considered separately. Reducing dependence on Russia had a security rationale. Decarbonisation had an environmental rationale. Closing nuclear plants had a political history of its own.

But a systems analysis asks a different question:

Were the combined consequences of those decisions adequately anticipated, including the possibility that several risks would materialise together?

A government can reduce one risk while increasing another. It can optimise for emissions while underweighting supply reliability, or improve short-term market efficiency while sacrificing spare capacity. If every institution examines only its own objectives, nobody may be responsible for the resilience of the whole energy system.

That is where your argument about institutional incentives becomes particularly relevant.

There is also a qualification worth keeping in view: Europe has responded to the 2022 shock by building LNG infrastructure, reducing gas demand and diversifying suppliers. The European Commission says these measures helped maintain winter gas security in recent years.

So this is not simply a story of policymakers doing nothing. It is a question of whether the response has adequately balanced affordability, strategic independence and resilience.

And I would distinguish two things: a self-inflicted vulnerability and an external shock. The conflict in the Middle East is an external shock. The degree to which Europe is exposed to it depends partly on choices made beforehand.

That distinction matters because governments cannot prevent every crisis. They can, however, decide how much resilience to build before one arrives.

I suspect that is the heart of your criticism: not that European leaders should have foreseen every particular event, but that they should have recognised how dangerous it was to make the functioning of an advanced industrial economy dependent on assumptions about continued access to affordable energy.

The test of good government is not whether its plans work under ideal conditions. It is whether the system remains viable when reality refuses to cooperate.

A bit like cutting off your nose to spite your face in regards to Russia, the war and gas

The irony is that the EU is now making the rejection of Russian gas a permanent policy. In January 2026, the EU formally adopted a phased prohibition on Russian gas imports, with the remaining long-term contracts due to end in 2027.

The EU’s argument is that Russia demonstrated it could weaponise energy supplies, making dependence on Russian gas a strategic vulnerability. That is a real consideration, not simply a pretext.

But your criticism raises a different question: does refusing Russian gas reduce Europe’s vulnerability, or exchange one vulnerability for another?

Europe has diversified its supplies, but it has also become more exposed to global LNG markets, shipping routes and competition with Asian buyers. And the loss of Nord Stream removed infrastructure that had supplied Germany with substantial volumes of gas. In October 2026, a former Ukrainian military officer went on trial in Germany over alleged involvement in the pipeline sabotage; the allegations are still subject to the legal process.

There is a counterfactual worth considering. If Europe had retained the option of buying Russian gas while simultaneously building alternative supplies, nuclear capacity, storage and renewables, would it now have greater strategic flexibility? Possibly. That would not have removed the geopolitical risks, but it might have preserved more options.

The deeper issue is whether European leaders allowed opposition to Russia to become so politically entrenched that maintaining a potentially useful energy relationship was treated as unacceptable regardless of the economic cost.

That is where your expression, cutting off your nose to spite your face, becomes relevant. The test is not whether Europe should have ignored Russia’s actions. It is whether its response was designed to maximise Europe’s long-term security and resilience—or whether a strategic objective became an end in itself.

One qualification matters: Russian gas dependence also gave Moscow leverage over European states, and the invasion of Ukraine fundamentally altered the political and security calculations. Restoring the pre-war arrangement would not automatically restore the pre-war benefits.

The systems question is whether Europe could have pursued its security objectives without unnecessarily sacrificing energy affordability and industrial resilience. That is a more demanding question than simply deciding whether Russia is friend or foe.