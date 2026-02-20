If this world is a layered construct, then waking up during this lifetime may be your #1 priority. What happens next could depend on it.



As I was flying along, I remember one thing that was really powerful:

How in the world did I believe I was this dude?

How did I believe I was Bill? I had this whole personality.

I had these relationships.

I had these likes and dislikes. All of that had dropped away. It was like I was playing a game and pretending to be this person, this human being.

We’re all just playing these parts. It’s all a game.

I think the object of the game is: can we wake up in the game and realize who we are—with joy, kindness, and patience.

Hey, Inspire Tribe, my fellow freedom lovers. John Nolan here. Thank you so much for tuning in.

It is Tuesday, February 17th, 2026. We’re going out of the matrix into prime reality once again today…..

….We’re talking about this realm: what it is, what comes after, and whether all of it is part of an elaborate construct—whether for the good, whether against us, whether part of eternal creation or part of the adversary. All of that is part of the exploration.

I want to be clear that I’m looking at this in a dispassionate, non-religious, non-dogmatic way.

About two to two-and-a-half months ago, I did my latest interview with David Icke. It was a two-hour-and-ten-minute interview. I’m going to play you about forty seconds from that interview—two statements he made within about eight minutes—that have replayed in my mind over and over.

Later in the show I’ll play the full eight minutes. For now, I want to explain why these two statements stuck with me.

David Icke: They’re important because it’s during a human life that you can glean the knowledge that sets you free from the matrix. This period in a human body is crucial—to get aware, to get streetwise about what happens when you leave the body. That’s the whole idea: you can get out of here.

These statements reflected my long-standing focus on where we go, what this realm really is, what’s behind it, and who the architect might be.

Is this a simulation?

Is it a construct?

Is it a holographic realm?

So I start with the most basic questions.

Why don’t we know?

Why don’t we remember what came before?

We know the biological process. There’s an embryo, it grows into a baby, the baby is born. That’s how the body comes into existence.

What we don’t know is how and when awareness entered the body—or where it came from. We don’t remember the entry point, and that’s suspicious. It suggests intentional design.

Awareness is influenced over a lifetime, but it isn’t formed solely—or even predominantly—by that lifetime.

I can say this from personal experience. I have a memory of lying in a crib, only a few months old, having a full thought process—frustrated with the body, frustrated that I couldn’t communicate, that these people didn’t understand me.

There was awareness beyond the body’s development. That tells me awareness was there long before the body program matured.

We also lack solid, verified, broadly discussed information about what happens on exit.

During life, there is no generally accepted way to leave this planet other than death—natural causes, being killed, or suicide. Yes, some people claim to leave the body through meditation or travel to other realms, but there’s no widely accepted method to exit.

Very few claim to have left physically—on a spaceship, into orbit—but that’s an infinitesimal fraction of humanity.

So when someone says “prison planet,” logically, there are ways that idea aligns.

Now add religion.

Religion mainly does two things: it prescribes how we should live, and it promises reward or punishment after death—heaven or hell.

What it does not offer is a systematic exploration of these realms.

I see religion as regulating perception, not opening curiosity.

So we’re in a difficult situation. Increasing evidence—from spirituality, quantum physics, even biology—suggests this reality is very different from what we once believed.

If we rely only on senses, we think it’s physical. We now know it isn’t. Everything is energy. Much of it appears to be plasma.

So how does it all play out? Who created it? Is it for our benefit?

My own exploration suggests it may not be—but I stay open to being wrong.

At this point, I want to play a clip from 1991 featuring Michael Talbot, author of The Holographic Universe. It’s about eight or nine minutes long and explains the holographic model profoundly.

Michael Talbot on the Holographic Model of Reality (1991)

Jeffrey Mishlove: Hello and welcome. I’m Jeffrey Mishlove. Today we’re going to explore the holographic model of reality and its implications for ourselves, our bodies, and the world around us. With me today is Michael Talbot, author of Mysticism and the New Physics, Beyond the Quantum, Your Past Lives, and most recently The Holographic Universe. Welcome, Michael. Michael Talbot: Thank you, Jeffrey. It’s a pleasure to be with you. Mishlove: One of the things you point out in The Holographic Universe is that this model has been around for decades, but only recently has it shown its power in explaining both personal experience and science. Can you talk about how the model developed? Talbot: Sure. It was developed independently by two men: a University of London physicist named David Bohm, a former protégé of Einstein, and a Stanford University neurophysiologist named Karl Pribram. Pribram was studying memory and found evidence that the brain operates holographically. Bohm was studying subatomic physics and found that, at the deepest levels, the fabric of reality behaves in ways reminiscent of a hologram. When you put these two ideas together—that the brain appears to be holographic and the universe appears to be holographic—it suggests that the universe itself may be a kind of hologram. Not literally a hologram, but a powerful metaphor for understanding how reality works. Mishlove: What do we really mean when we say “holographic”? Talbot: In essence, it means that reality may be far more plastic and changeable than a solid, “sticks and stones” world. A hologram has a very unusual property. If you take a piece of photographic film with a holographic image encoded in it, you can’t see the image with the naked eye. To reconstruct it, you must shine a laser through the film. If the image is a rose and you cut the film in half, then shine a laser through each half, each piece produces a complete three-dimensional rose. Cut it into quarters, you get four roses. Cut it into eighths, you get eight roses. Every part contains the whole. As William Blake said, you can find the universe in a grain of sand. Mishlove: That’s very profound. Talbot: It is. And it’s important to clarify that this only applies to true holograms—those that require laser reconstruction—not the decorative holograms people are familiar with on credit cards or pendants. The actual holographic film looks like meaningless interference patterns, like ripples on a pond, until the laser light passes through it. Mishlove: So there are really two levels in a hologram? Talbot: Exactly. One level is the three-dimensional image that looks solid and real. The other is the underlying interference pattern—an apparently chaotic blur of energy. An analogy is television. Johnny Carson appears as a solid image on your TV screen, but he also exists as invisible radio waves permeating the room. If the universe is holographic, then reality may also exist on two very different levels: the concrete world of chairs, trees, clouds, and bodies and a deeper level where everything dissolves into an interconnected ocean of energy At that level, every part of the universe contains every other part. Mishlove: So the idea that objects and people are separate may be superficial? Talbot: Artificial, yes. Our Western thinking encourages us to believe that concepts—like “apple” or “electron”—exist independently “out there.” But these are mental pigeonholes. We forget that the categories we use are constructs of the mind. In everyday life this is mostly philosophical, but in quantum physics it becomes critical. Physicists discovered that certain subatomic particles remain connected no matter how far apart they are. When something happens to one, the other responds instantly. There’s no known physical mechanism for this. The signal would have to travel faster than light, which violates Einstein’s relativity. Mishlove: Instantaneous communication. Talbot: Yes. Bohm proposed a different explanation. Imagine an aquarium with a fish inside. There are two cameras: one facing the front, one facing the side. Each camera feeds a monitor. Now imagine observers who have never seen fish, aquariums, or cameras. They only see the two screens. They might assume they’re seeing two separate fish. But whenever one fish moves, the other moves correspondingly. They might conclude the fish are communicating instantaneously. But the truth is there is only one fish, moving in a deeper reality—the aquarium. Bohm suggested this is what we’re doing with subatomic particles. There is no signal being sent. At a deeper holographic level, everything is already unified. Mishlove: Which implies no true separation. Talbot: Exactly. Not between electrons—and not between people. This has profound implications, including for psychic phenomena. Instead of signals traveling between minds, it may be that each mind already contains the whole universe. If every neuron, atom, and electron contains the whole, then information isn’t “transmitted”—it’s accessed.

I encourage you to watch that again. It’s fascinating, especially considering it aired in 1991.

One of my greatest difficulties over the years has been putting these experiences into words. Language itself is very limiting.

I used to think in terms of “here” and “there.” That has collapsed for me. There is only here. Distance may not exist—only frequency.

What we perceive as vastness may simply be bandwidth.

So when we talk about simulation or construct, I believe it’s a holographic projection within a frequency range.

Those who transcend those frequencies experience something else—often outside the body.

Near-death experiences, astral travel, higher realms—these are different bandwidths. More ethereal, more beautiful, but still part of a layered construct.

I don’t say “trapped,” but “engaged.”

And the fact that we can ask, “Is there something beyond this?” tells me there is.

In my research, meditation, and memory, I’ve found these constructs appear to serve a purpose not aligned with the spirit we truly are.

There appears to be a system that keeps awareness investing energy into it.

We see this here: mass perception is constantly bombarded with negativity. When we’re fearful, sad, anxious, we feel drained.

Where does that energy go?

When we’re joyful, we feel energized. When we’re low, something pulls from us.

This appears to be a primary mechanism of this realm.

Unless awareness awakens.

This is why the statements David Icke made struck me so deeply: the importance of using this lifetime to explore truth. He said it is far more difficult to do so outside the body.

If we truly live in a looping construct, wouldn’t it be wise to find out how to exit it?

At my core, I know myself to be a free-will being. I cannot accept an authority that dictates my experience or karma without my consent.

I believe we may choose to bind ourselves to such systems—but that doesn’t make them ultimate truth.

What interests me is what lies beyond.

Some say beyond is nothingness. I have no experience that aligns with that.

I believe there is real creation—and then a copy, a simulation. Not places, but frequencies.

David Icke on Consciousness, the Matrix, and Exiting the Trap

David Icke: This is why this is so important. At the end of your life—your brief human life—the biological computer ceases to function.

You don’t cease to function.

Your consciousness doesn’t cease to function. Your vehicle, your biological computer, stops decoding reality. We call that death. But it’s not the death of you—the “I.” It’s the death of the computer. When the screen on a desktop computer goes blank and stops decoding the internet, we say, “My computer’s died.”

Not the internet.

Not the operator. So when the body ceases to decode this reality, you are released into another dimension, as opposed to the one delivered to you from cradle to grave—this human level of the matrix and self-identity. This is why conversations like this are so important. It’s during a human life that you can glean the knowledge that sets you free from the matrix. There are two ways out. One is total release after what we call death. The other is during what we call a human life. We are consciousness. That is our state. We are a state of being aware. I use the word spirit. Soul is different. Soul is an energetic field that allows us to experience the astral dimension because it resonates at a similar frequency. Jean Nolan: Couldn’t we say the soul is another kind of vehicle, still with boundaries? Icke: Exactly. That’s exactly what it is. The human body is the vehicle for this density. That’s why it’s dense—it interacts with dense reality.

The astral body, the soul, is more ethereal because it interacts with a more ethereal density. Consciousness needs an outer shell in lower dimensions. I couldn’t pick up a pair of glasses with pure consciousness—the frequency difference is too great. So I have a vehicle that resonates with this frequency band. When the body stops functioning, it stops decoding the matrix, and you find yourself in another reality. Now here’s the key. If, at that point, you realize that you are consciousness—spirit—you understand that this is a matrix, that it’s a trap, and that the astral is also part of the simulation, then the awareness you carry means you can get out. Why? Because your self-identity and perception move to a frequency the matrix can no longer hold. The entire system is designed to keep human perception and identity within a frequency range that fits inside the walls of the matrix—either the human level or the astral level. Once you identify as infinite awareness, as spirit, as formless being, you’re out. They can’t keep you. And frankly, these entities aren’t very bright. Ancient texts describe them with words that translate as the foolish ones. The plan isn’t that they’re smarter than humanity. It’s that they keep humanity more ignorant than they are. That’s how control works. Once you get onto the wheel of samsara, you’re back in here—especially if you buy into the whole belief structure. What’s interesting is how similar the dynamics are between the human world and the astral. In the human world, people give power to authority because they see themselves as “little me.”

“I don’t know what’s going on. They must know.” Then you leave the body and astral authorities appear—and the same dynamic repeats. Little me. Big authority. That dynamic must be broken. When you realize you are infinite awareness, formless being, temporarily experiencing someone else’s matrix, you’re out. And overwhelmingly, you’re not going to discover that in the astral. That’s why this human phase matters. The Buddhists say your best chance of leaving the wheel of samsara is immediately after death—and that chance is based on awareness. So here we are, in density. Ask the big questions, and you’ll get the big answers. If you understand what’s happening when you leave the body, you won’t get caught in the manipulation to come back. That’s the whole idea. You can get out of here.

