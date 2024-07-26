I cannot recognise these Olympics compared to when I was growing up (the last time I followed them)
Paris 2024 opening ceremony will be daring, joyful, organisers say
The Paris Olympics' opening ceremony will be a joyful, daring and atypical show in which artists and athletes together celebrate Paris, France and the Games alongside the river Seine, the ceremony's organisers say.
Unlike for previous Olympics, the Paris 2024 opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Instead, dozens of boats will carry thousands of athletes and performers on a 6km route along the Seine.
They didn’t mention this!
This seems to be mocking the Last Supper
Of course it had to be the THIRTY THIRD Olympic Games - yes 33rd.
To celebrate they got some dancers to pretend to die suddenly.
Now where have you heard that phrase before?
They love their symbolism.
The Israelis are saying that IRAN is going to attack the Olympics. What are the chances they do it themselves and blame it on Iran?
Israel Warns Of Iranian Terrorist Attacks During Paris Olympics 2024
As the 2024 Paris Olympics kick off, Israeli officials are sounding alarm bells about a potential terrorist threat targeting their athletes. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has warned France about a possible plot involving Iranian-backed groups aiming to disrupt the games and harm Israeli delegates. With the Olympics starting on July 26, French security forces are ramping up protection, but the tension is palpable. Meanwhile, recent arrests in Belgium and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East add to the mounting concern. Will the games be marred by a dark twist reminiscent of the 1972 Munich massacre?
But the crowds are booing the Israelis
Massive attack on French rail network brings travel chaos ahead of Olympic opening ceremony
SNCF Chairman and CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou told reporters that fiber optic cables in at least three locations had been set on fire.
Hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday, part of France’s high-speed rail network was paralyzed by a “massive attack” that disrupted service for hundreds of thousands of passengers, officials said.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the country’s intelligence services and law enforcement agencies had been mobilized to track down suspects as he warned in a post on X that “the consequences for the rail network are massive and serious.”
France’s national rail network SNFC said in a news release that a series of “coordinated” arson attacks had damaged a number of its facilities and services, while another “malicious act was foiled” on the LGV Sud-Est line connecting Paris and Lyon.
Calling the incident a “massive attack,” it said in an update that at least 250,000 passengers would be impacted Friday, with 800,000 expected to be affected over the weekend. A sweeping number of services had to be canceled, it said, warning passengers affected to postpone their travel plans and “not to go to the station.”
Yes they are mocking the last supper, but this isn’t the first games 1992 Athens opening ceremony, predictive of the pandemic 2012 London olympics - lots of Masonic symbolism and celebrating the NHS ? - lots of kids in beds being vaccinated. The Birmingham commonwealth games opening ceremony- worshipping Baal? And what happening to Christianity ✝️ n Europe- not n France priests being murdered, churches and cathedrals being burnt down. Canada, 76 churches burnt down after bogus reports of native Indian killings day being murdered en masse by missionaries .Muslim countries and African countries Christians being murder every day and don’t make mainstream news. Also pope Francis 2015 world tour. I was raised Catholic, but he is not my pope. All the above cited references can be found on YouTube.
