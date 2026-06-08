Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tony74's avatar
tony74
27m

Jeff Berwick and Chris Martensen, a great couple of guys to have together on a show.

Thanks.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture