Does anyone have any hints as to why this might be? I do.

Several weeks ago, a hard-working friend of mine who runs an auto repair business severely injured himself while bringing firewood into his home. He damaged something internally.

He was told he had a hernia—though I don’t remember the precise medical term. His doctor referred the case to ACC, but ACC declined the claim. He was told that all hernia claims are being declined as a blanket policy, with no exceptions.

His doctor then referred him to Wellington Hospital for assessment. There, he was told they are not doing any hernia-related operations at all. He was advised that he could have the operation done privately, at a cost of around $20,000.

They are appealing the ACC decision. I asked whether the claim had been declined on the basis of a pre-existing condition. He said no—it wasn’t pre-existing, and ACC hadn’t claimed that it was. The refusal was simply a blanket decline of any hernia-related injury, unless the patient can cover the cost through private medical insurance.

He also told me that during this time he received a text from his doctor just before midnight, updating him on one of these decisions. It’s clear that doctors are working around the clock, trying to manage overwhelming workloads and still do the best they can for their patients. He has an excellent doctor, and there was nothing more the doctor could do.

Then, as if that weren’t enough, this poor man—who lives near the bush and has a small bush track behind his house—was clearing the track when he suffered a spider bite. He didn’t see the spider, but it was clearly a severe bite. A red line extended up one leg, across his trunk, and down the other arm. It was extremely painful.

He went to his GP rather than the hospital and was put on antibiotics. Only in hindsight did he realise he hadn’t been sent for blood tests. I asked him how they could know what they were treating if the toxin hadn’t been identified. A spider bite is unlikely to be bacterial, so why antibiotics?

He has since been on several different antibiotics. The condition is only just starting to clear, but it still hasn’t fully resolved.

That reminded me of my own experience with antibiotics. Last year, going into winter, I had recurring urinary tract infections—one after another. It was awful. Over about three months, I think I took five different antibiotics.

My doctor, who is very good, referred me to a urologist at Wellington Hospital. Before the appointment, with help from my partner, Robin, we used AI to work out the most important questions to ask a urologist, to understand why this kept happening.

I also remembered that years earlier, after a CT scan of my abdomen, I’d been told that my uterus was sitting very close to my bladder and could cause problems in the future. We asked AI whether that could contribute to recurrent bladder infections, and the response was that it definitely could be a factor.

I raised this with the urologist. He was technically competent but very much a technician—there was no sense of looking at the whole person. When I asked whether this could be contributing, and what he might recommend, he said it had nothing to do with him and that I would need to see a gynaecologist.

That, to me, sums up the problem. Our bodies are divided into separate compartments, with no one looking at the whole.

This really speaks to the current state of the medical system in New Zealand. For many older people, it’s particularly difficult. When we were younger and working, it wasn’t common to have private medical insurance. Only very highly paid people did. We didn’t need it, because at the time we had an excellent public health system—one that was envied internationally.

That’s no longer the case.

So that’s my story, and my friend’s too: his accident, his hernia, and his spider bite. His advice now is simple—

Don’t get sick. Stay out of hospital.

Even though he has a good doctor—and so do I.

Postscript

There is one final detail that makes this story even more sobering.

Our friend’s two adult children now live in Australia, where they are much better off. They told their parents, “Mum, Dad—just come over here. You only need to be here for about 18 months, possibly less, and you could have the hernia operation done through the Australian health system.”

Unbelievable.