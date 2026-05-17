I wish to remain as objective and fact-based as I can in this discussion.

New Zealand, as a small agricultural country at the end of the world has tied itself to larger powers. From having one guaranteed market, Britain, and sending its sons off to “fight for King and Empire” it went on to have a dependent relationship with the United States and its allies.

Now, it is once more cut adrift as indicated in this article.

New Zealand is in “big trouble” amid growing uncertainty globally and in US-China relations, an expert on Indo-Pacific security says.

China’s President Xi Jinping at the state visit of his counterpart Donald Trump said the two should be partners, not rivals, but also said missteps on Taiwan could push them into conflict.

Professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak told a Wellington seminar on Thursday the US had been an anchor but that had changed and New Zealand must find another way.

“New Zealand’s in big trouble,” Pongsudhirak said, saying America’s pull to the right had put everyone off balance.

“You have to get back on your feet and find a new way.”

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/595314/new-zealand-in-big-trouble-amid-growing-global-uncertainty-us-china-relations-expert-says

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Most of you will be aware that New Zealand recently signed a free trade agreement with Modi’s India.

The one-sided nature of this agreement becomes more apparent as one puts social media commentary aside and looks at the specific provisions.

In view of my introductory statements this becomes highly significant;

The (free trade) deal provides strategic diversification away from China and the US, with India projected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.

It becomes apparent in PM Luxon’s trips to India that New Zealand is a supplicant nation.

This is expressed here:

There is also an uncomfortable reality here which is rarely stated openly: India does not really need New Zealand economically in the way New Zealand needs external markets. That changes the negotiating psychology profoundly (ChatGPT)

This article is key:

Indian negotiators threatened to walk out of trade talks with New Zealand over its persistent efforts to include dairy, New Zealand’s chief trade official says.

Vangelis Vitalis revealed the detail to MPs on Thursday to help explain the “big disappointment” of the Indian free trade agreement (FTA), that being the limited gains for the dairy sector.

Appearing before Parliament’s trade select committee, Vitalis said India “flatly refused to even engage” on typically orthodox elements of trade negotiations, like butter, cheese and milk powders.

“There were moments when there were threatened walkouts, including at ministerial level, when we persisted in seeking an outcome for dairy.”

Vitalis said the talks were “extremely difficult” on that point, noting that no other country had ever secured access for those products.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/595204/india-s-negotiators-threatened-to-walk-out-of-trade-talks-with-new-zealand-official-reveals

***

Basically, New Zealand got very little out of the agreement. It got some guaranteed access for its sheep meat to match concessions earlier gained by Australia as well as “improved or phased tariff access for kiwifruit, apples, onions, honey and some horticultural products”

In other words, bugger all.

This is summarised here:

What did India get?

Basically everything it wanted.

Another AI (Leo) came up with this chart.

INDIAN IMMIGRATION - the facts

You just need to go down to the local farmers’ market or elsewhere to find out just how much Indians are dominate everything.

In 2026 Singh is the most common family name in New Zealand whereas a decade ago, in 2014, Smith was the most common registered family name,

NZ's Indian population was 350,000 in 2023. Since then, 51,500 more Indian migrants have arrived. The FTA locks in perpetual migration at a time when Kiwis are either leaving or getting laid off

Paddy Gower can say the following while staying silent on the reasons why.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360952255/absolutely-brutal-how-todays-job-market-destroying-ordinary-kiwi

Census data reveals the Indian population has leapfrogged the Chinese community to become the third-largest ethnic group in New Zealand.

A total of 292,092 people in the country identified as a member of the Indian community in the 2023 Census, an increase of 22 percent since 2018.

The New Zealand European ethnic group remained the largest, with a population of 3,099,858, followed by Māori with 887,493.

The Chinese population, now the fourth largest, had 279,039 people.

The country’s Filipino community has also grown by nearly 50 percent since 2018, an increase of more than 35,000 people to total 108,297.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/indonz/529761/indian-population-leapfrogs-chinese-to-become-third-largest-ethnicity-in-new-zealand

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/most-common-registered-family-names-2024

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When we come to migration AI won’t come to the party.

ChatGPT refuses to spout anything but the (globalist) party line when it comes to migrant fraud repeating something like

It would be inaccurate and unfair to generalise this to Indians as a whole. India is an enormous country with a huge range in institutional quality — from world-class universities and professionals to poorly regulated private colleges and corrupt intermediaries

Basically what I managed to find out, using AI was:

The FTA provides for 5,000 temporary work visas for Indians coming to New Zealand under the Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visa pathway.

This visa pathway is not reciprocal and does not offer similar advantages for New Zealanders going to India.

For New Zealanders studying in India , the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) does NOT create reciprocal, guaranteed mobility rights like those offered to Indian students. However, there are other initiatives to foster educational ties:

The provision allowing Indian workers to come to New Zealand is the Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) Visa, established under the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in April 2026.

According to AI, key details of the TEE Visa:

Quota: A cap of 5,000 Indian professionals allowed to be in New Zealand at any one time.

Duration: Visas are valid for up to three years and are non-renewable under this specific agreement. Holders must leave New Zealand for a minimum of three years before reapplying.

Occupations: The agreement specifies eligible roles, which include: High-demand skilled sectors: IT, engineering, healthcare (e.g., nurses, physiotherapists), construction project managers, and school teachers. “Iconic Indian professions”: Indian chefs, AYUSH (traditional medicine) practitioners, yoga instructors, and music teachers.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid job offer from an accredited New Zealand employer and meet standard health, character, and English language requirements.

LOW-SKILLED WORKERS

Faked qualifications

An Official Information Act request, as detailed by The Noticer, revealed that all foreign drivers in the cancellation list hailed from India, with 436 cases linked to UAE-issued documents, 18 from Australia, and five from Canada. None involved direct conversions from Indian licences, which require full testing under NZTA rules for non-exempt countries like India. Most of these drivers had got supporting letters from Dubai providers, advertised online for fees between NZ$500 and NZ$1,000 (Rs 27,000–Rs 54,000)that were once accepted but are now deemed “non-verifiable or invalid.”

https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/459-indian-origin-truck-drivers-lose-licences-in-new-zealand-10393803/

*** This is how AI explains the preponderance of fraud:

According to AI the TEE visa is explicitly for skilled occupations and specific professional roles. The pathway is designed to fill specific skills shortages in New Zealand, not to provide general low-skilled labor access.

Indian truck drivers with fake qualifications entered New Zealand not through the new India-NZ FTA, but by exploiting a loophole in the driver’s licence conversion process using fraudulent documents from the UAE.

Here’s how it happened:

The Loophole: To convert an overseas commercial driver’s licence to a New Zealand one, applicants need to prove their foreign driving experience. For years, New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) accepted “supporting letters” from foreign authorities or employers.

The Scam: A network of providers, primarily in Dubai, sold these supporting letters to Indian drivers for fees between NZ$500 and NZ$1,000. These documents were often fake or “non-verifiable.”

The Process: Indian drivers, many of whom had legitimate experience driving in the UAE, purchased these letters. They used them to support their NZ licence applications. Crucially, drivers from India are not from an “exempt” country, so they were still required to pass New Zealand’s theory and practical driving tests, which many did successfully.

The Crackdown: In 2025, NZTA launched an audit and declared these UAE-issued supporting letters invalid. As a result, 459 commercial driver’s licences were cancelled because they were based on this false documentation.

This issue is separate from the new FTA’s Temporary Employment Entry visa, which is for skilled professionals and has its own eligibility requirements. The cancelled licences stemmed from document fraud, not the terms of the trade agreement

On further interrogation it appears that Indian truck drivers entered New Zealand through “standard immigration pathways”, such as work visas (the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), which requires a job offer from a New Zealand employer accredited by Immigration New Zealand), but used fraudulent UAE-issued documents to expedite their New Zealand commercial driver's licence conversion.

While their visas were legitimate, many used fraudulent UAE-issued documents (purchased from a network in Dubai) to verify their overseas driving experience during the NZ licence conversion process. This was a separate fraud from their immigration status.

Both from my own personal experience and from what I have come to know this sort of fraud is rampant when it comes to Indians. despite what ChatGPT tries to tell me.

Much of what follows comes from social media and RCR (Reality Check Radio).

I cannot fact check every statement.

The government has made Indian qualifications (frequently bought) equal to New Zealand qualifications.

Are authorities in New Zealand really that naive?!

And in Australia…

The FTA uncaps the number of Indian students able to work part-time in New Zealand

The Immigration minister talks policy with a convicted fraudster

Fury has erupted over claims New Zealand’s immigration minister discussed migration policy with a prominent member of the Sikh community who has a conviction for electoral fraud.

Erica Stanford on Monday met with Daljit Singh, who has held positions in the Supreme Sikh Council of New Zealand and is the current President of the New Zealand Central Sikh Association despite being being found guilty of registering ineligible voters in Auckland in 2010.

Mr Singh, who has worked as a migration and real estate agent, shared photos of himself and other members of a Sikh delegation with Ms Stanford, and the group also had a meeting with Race Relation Commissioner Melissa Derby to complain about “anti-immigration rhetoric” and “online hate”.

He wrote in a caption to the photos that he and Ms Stanford discussed “at least three policies” that are currently under consideration, claimed he was “very close” to the immigration minister, and said he had a conversation with Ms Derby about “poison being spread about minorities and growing hatred”.

https://www.noticer.news/new-zealand-immigration-minister-meets-sikh-fraudster/

Luxon sets his police (Starmer-style) on those who object

Pro-remigration activists in New Zealand have been raided by armed police following a peaceful protest outside the headquarters of an Indian lobby group in Auckland last month.

Remigration New Zealand (RNZ) shared a photo of an activist being arrested on its X account on Friday night, and revealed police also handed out trespassing orders relating to the New Zealand Indian Central Association (NZICA), and seized electronic devices, phones and laptops.

The raids came after two protesters held a banner saying “remigration now” outside the NZICA’s Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Eden Terrace in response to the lobby group accusing New Zealanders of “historical racism” against Indians and calling for a government apology for past discrimination.

After the demonstration New Zealand Police put out a statement saying they were working to “identify any offences that may have been committed” and making enquiries into footage, which they said “has caused concern amongst the community”.

https://www.noticer.news/new-zealand-remigration-activists-raided/

What are people to make of this?

Or this?

More fraud

How the specialist visa scheme works

Listen to the full interview HERE

The connection with UN indigenous rights declarations

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/education/595282/foreign-masters-degree-enrolments-soar-as-august-rule-change-looms

The government online guide to offshoring to India

New Zealand is being actively de-industrialised

Medical Plastics General Manager Jackson Fowler joins RCR's Nathan Smith to outline his concerns over the India Free Trade Agreement, warning it could accelerate de-industrialisation, increase immigration pressures, and weaken New Zealand’s manufacturing sector while delivering limited benefits for key export industries like dairy.

Listen HERE

THE GREAT REPLACEMENT

Michael Laws : “The Great replacement immigration conspiracy theory, is today’s NZ immigration policies”

On Friday Michael Laws spoke to caller Mel who had returned to NZ after just two years in Australia and was shocked at the amount of Indians in NZ in such a short time.



She described going to ‘BreastScreen Aotearoa’ which had 100% Indian staff and doctors. Mel left NZ in 2022, and returned in late 2024. The NZ borders were closed for half of 2022, however govt data shows that during this time period close to 80,000 Indian migrants came to NZ. That’s the population of Palmerston North.



Just prior to Mel’s call laws interviewed the President of General Practitioners College of NZ who without prompting explained that a lot of trained kiwi drs are leaving and being replaced by immigrant doctors who are of lower quality. It’s madness the tax payer pays hundreds of millions to train doctors and nurses and they leave and we import inferior ones.



In March 2025 there were 210,456 on the job seeker benefit. That’s an increase of 12% over 2024’s March quarter. Laws points this fact out, and also highlights the obvious - “ if we continue to load in immigrants - where are they working? a 12% increase in a year is worrying”



He then explains the great replacement theory refutes the basis of the original argument behind the theory but says - “ We ARE being replaced, its a fact, the Govt for years has relied on pumping immigrants in, and now so many kiwis leave who we pay for to train leave and no one in Govt is doing enough to keep them here”



Acts Brooke Van Veldon’s the Minister of DIA in a February press release stated “I am pleased for the 7th year running that Singh is the most common registered family name for new borns… it reflects diversity”. Yeah nah. That’s not good.



For our medical sector there’s two things that the govt could do immediately to improve the situation -



1) Bond medical students, hell write off their student loan for x amount of years served in NZ. This could be partially paid for by removing student loan provisioning for social science BA degrees. These are useless Marxist garbage degrees that this country does not need.



2) And force the universities to drop the policy for med school where Māori students are shockingly given a much lower pass mark (65 vs 90% for non Māori) for acceptance into a course (Otago). I know people personally whose children have left to study overseas after not being accepted in NZ and will never return.



These two steps would be a start, understanding that overseas remuneration is alot more, we need to start providing some basic carrots to retain kiwis.

SOURCE:

The Immigration/Universities Scam That Is Being Deliberately Ignored

GREAT REPLACEMENT UPDATE: New Zealand, May 2026



In the year to March 2026 New Zealand had 135,500 migrant arrivals, 111,300 migrant departures, and a net migration gain of 24,200.



Here’s where they’re coming from:

Returning Kiwis: 26,300

China: 18,500

India: 17,000

Philippines: 10,500

Sri Lanka: 5,200

Australia: 4,600

United Kingdom: 4,500

United States: 4,400.



Noteworthy that there are more coming from China than India now.



In terms of net gain:

+60,800 non-NZ citizens, and a net loss -36,500 New Zealand citizens.



New national population estimates for the year ended December 2025 show:

- NZ’s population grew by 34,300

- Natural increase (births minus deaths) was 20,100

- Net migration (arrivals minus departures) was 14,200.



The population increase and the contribution of migration to it is surprisingly low, so that’s a small amount of good news - although a large proportion of the births now are from immigrant groups.



Bottom line: The Great Replacement in New Zealand continues, albeit at a slower rate than under the Ardern government.

SOURCE