China Just Triggered the Next Phase of the Trade War

No One’s Ready

While the headlines obsess over tariffs, China just pulled a strategic lever that could cripple Western industries:

It halted exports of 7 critical rare earth minerals to the U.S.

These aren’t optional resources.

They’re essential for: • Electric vehicles

• Drones and missile guidance systems

• Robotics and AI tech

• Clean energy infrastructure

China controls 95%+ of global supply for these materials.

The U.S.? Almost no reserves.

Alternatives like Australia and Canada are still years behind.

This isn’t a short pause either.

The CCP says shipments could be suspended for 60+ days—or indefinitely.

And the timing?

Right after new U.S. tariffs hit.

This is a calculated move in a broader economic war.

Ray Dalio is warning of a global recession if this escalates.

And he’s not alone.

This isn’t just a supply chain issue.

It’s a strategic chokehold on the future of Western tech and defence. China doesn’t need to fire a shot.

They're weaponising resources—and winning.

The New York Times reports China Halts Critical Exports as Trade War Intensifies. That is a free link for those who wish to read the full article.

China has suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets, threatening to choke off supplies of components central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world. Shipments of the magnets, essential for assembling everything from cars and drones to robots and missiles, have been halted at many Chinese ports while the Chinese government drafts a new regulatory system. Once in place, the new system could permanently prevent supplies from reaching certain companies, including American military contractors. The official crackdown is part of China’s retaliation for President Trump’s sharp increase in tariffs that started on April 2. On April 4, the Chinese government ordered restrictions on the export of six heavy rare earth metals, which are refined entirely in China, as well as rare earth magnets, 90 percent of which are produced in China. The metals, and special magnets made with them, can now be shipped out of China only with special export licenses. But China has barely started setting up a system for issuing the licenses. That has caused consternation among industry executives that the process could drag on and that current supplies of minerals and products outside of China could run low. If factories in Detroit and elsewhere run out of powerful rare earth magnets, that could prevent them from assembling cars and other products with electric motors that require these magnets. Companies vary widely in the size of their emergency stockpiles for such contingencies, so the timing of production disruptions is hard to predict. The so-called heavy rare earth metals covered by the export suspension are used in magnets essential for many kinds of electric motors. These motors are crucial components of electric cars, drones, robots, missiles and spacecraft. Gasoline-powered cars also use electric motors with rare earth magnets for critical tasks like steering. The metals also go into the chemicals for manufacturing jet engines, lasers, car headlights and certain spark plugs. And these rare metals are vital ingredients in capacitors, which are electrical components of the computer chips that power artificial intelligence servers and smartphones. Michael Silver, the chairman and chief executive of American Elements, a chemicals supplier based in Los Angeles, said his company had been told it would take 45 days before export licenses could be issued and exports of rare earth metals and magnets would resume. Mr. Silver said that his company had increased its inventory last winter in anticipation of a trade war between the United States and China, and could meet its existing contracts while waiting for the licenses. In a potential complication, China’s Ministry of Commerce, which issued the new export restrictions jointly with the General Administration of Customs, has barred Chinese companies from having any dealings with an ever-lengthening list of American companies, particularly military contractors. One American mining leader, James Litinsky, the executive chairman and chief executive of MP Materials, said that rare earth supplies for military contractors were of particular concern. “Drones and robotics are widely considered the future of warfare, and based on everything we are seeing, the critical inputs for our future supply chain are shut down,” he said. MP Materials owns the sole rare earths mine in the United States, the Mountain Pass mine in the California desert near the Nevada border, and hopes to start commercial production of magnets in Texas at the end of the year for General Motors and other manufacturers. Many American companies keep little or no inventory because they do not want to tie up cash in stockpiles of costly materials. One of the metals subject to the new controls, dysprosium oxide, trades for $204 per kilogram in Shanghai, and much more outside China. Rare earth magnets make up a tiny share of China’s overall exports to the United States and elsewhere. So halting shipments causes minimal economic pain in China while holding the potential for big effects in the United States and elsewhere. Chinese customs officials are blocking exports of heavy rare earth metals and magnets not just to the United States but to any country, including Japan and Germany. Enforcement of the new export license requirement, though, has been uneven so far among different Chinese ports, rare earth industry executives said. Until 2023, China produced 99 percent of the world’s supply of heavy rare earth metals, with a trickle of production coming out of a refinery in Vietnam. But that refinery has been closed for the past year because of a tax dispute, leaving China with a monopoly. China also produces 90 percent of the world’s nearly 200,000 tons a year of rare earth magnets, which are far more powerful than conventional iron magnets. Japan produces most of the rest and Germany produces a tiny quantity as well, but they depend on China for the raw materials

A Chinese response

Chinese reveal the rip-off of luxury goods from China

Chinese manufacturers are gaining attention on TikTok by sharing videos that reveal the production costs behind high-end consumer goods.

These posts, which have gone viral amid ongoing US tariff increases, showcase how much it actually costs to manufacture items such as Hermès Birkin bags, Lululemon leggings, and Tide Pods-style laundry capsules.

Known informally online as “Trade War TikTok,” the trend features factory tours, cost breakdowns, and direct purchasing advice. Some creators suggest ways to avoid traditional markups and new tariffs by ordering directly from manufacturers through platforms like Taobao or via direct messaging on WeChat and WhatsApp.

The videos often come from sourcing agents or OEM factories that also manufacture products for major Western brands. In some cases, they claim the only distinction between branded and unbranded products is the label.

One clip asserts that a US$38,000 Birkin bag costs about US$1,000 to produce. Another highlights leggings from the same line as those sold by Lululemon for US$100, available for around US$5–6 when bought direct.

Millions of buyers of luxury brand items now feel cheated and the owners of those luxury brands are livid after Chinese manufacturers revealed that all those luxury items were all made in China for cheap. Imagine paying thousands or tens of thousands of dollars more for a logo.

As President Trump pursues what appears to be a global trade war, and flip-flops between imposing tariffs and allowing delays and exemptions, his erratic actions are triggering fears of a recession in the U.S. That includes from Billionaire Ray Dalio, who said he’s “worried about something worse than a recession.”

Prof. Richard Wolff, an American Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, noted that Trump’s tariffs stand to isolate the U.S. from the rest of the world and while “the long term damage that this could do to us is incalculable,” the fact that Trump is willing to take such a risk tells us that “the problems in the U.S. are a lot more severe than we’ve been led to believe.”

Greenland's foreign minister has said it is seeking deeper cooperation with China and potentially a free trade agreement, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Reflecting some mix of anti-Trump sentiment, unease over American treatment of foreigners and economic worries, European travel to the United States plummeted 17% in March versus the same month last year. More broadly, global tourism to the USA dropped 12% -- the biggest decline since travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There's even more trouble coming: Hotel giant Accord, with brands that include upper-tier brands Sofitel, Novitel and Fairmont, said Europeans' summer bookings in the USA are down 25%. People aren't merely opting not to visit the United States -- more foreigners are cancelling trips they've already booked. The cancellation rate leapt 17% in the first quarter compared to last year -- with the cancellation rate among French, German and British would-be visitors soaring 40%.

There's one seasonal factor that contributed to the fall-off: Easter fell in March last year, but April this year. However, Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics says Easter alone can't account for the depth of the descent, telling the Financial Times that other data shows "it’s very clear something is happening . . . and it is a reaction to Trump." He's not the only one in the travel business pointing a finger at the White House. Didier Arino of French travel consultant firm Protourisme also blamed anti-Trump sentiment, and expressed amazement at the scale of the impact. “It’s unheard of. It’s happened before in a country at war, in a county where there was a security risk, or risk of health crisis, but in a normal situation, we’ve never seen this kind of turnaround," he said