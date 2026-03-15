I can scarcely keep up with the news. Unless you believe Trump, things are not going well for the US/Israel war on Iran.

The idiots in the NZ government are saying this war might cut 0.5% off our growth

This is getting worse by the day!

Meanwhile, in Australia.

Petrol Rationing Could Return For First Time Since WWII | 10 News+

Pictures coming from Israel.

It is starting to look more like Gaza.

Iran cluster hypersonic missile just hit Netanyahu’s underground bank in Tel Aviv - OPTM

HUMAN SHIELDS? Israel Limits Flights to Stop Colony Collapsing

Contrast this with the news

Defiance in Iran

Iran just published a list of US industrial targets linked with the military-industrial complex

Iranian intelligence released the identities and phone numbers of the pilots who bombed Iran.

Fujairah suspending oil-loading operations

US embassy in Baghdad says US citizens 'should leave Iraq now'

Iran allows Indian tankers through Hormuz amid consultations with India

The truth about the Straits of Hormuz

Yemen says it may shut strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait in support of Iran

IRAQ REFINERY ATTACK ‘FALSE FLAG’ BY US/ISRAEL — Tasnim/Fars

Hezbollah has taken control of Metula town from Israel

Many tourists are stuck in Thailand, including many Europeans.

Someone’s view





The situation changed dramatically in the last few hours. Read everything.



– Isfahan, Iran is being hit by airstrikes RIGHT NOW. Active bombing as I write this.



– Iran’s Foreign Minister just went on state media and said if Iranian facilities are targeted, Iran will strike facilities of AMERICAN COMPANIES in the region — or any company the U.S. holds shares in.



– The IRGC followed up and said U.S. BANK BRANCHES across the Gulf are now on their target list. Their words: “You hit our banks, we hit yours.”



– UAE’s Fujairah oil terminal — the world’s 3rd largest oil storage hub — was hit by multiple drones. Oil loading operations have been SUSPENDED. It’s burning again.



– This is the port the world was counting on to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. That bypass is now ON FIRE.



– A drone just struck the UAE consulate in Erbil, Iraq.



– 3 cluster munition impacts confirmed near Tel Aviv. Iran is deploying area-denial weapons against Israel’s most populated urban corridor. Not precision strikes — weapons designed to scatter submunitions across civilian zones.



– Iran has threatened to strike UKRAINE. The entire territory of Ukraine is now considered a “legitimate target” over its alleged support for Israel’s drone defense.



– Iran is considering allowing a limited number of oil tankers through Hormuz — ONLY if cargo is traded in Chinese yuan. Not dollars. Yuan.



– The White House responded: “Iran’s military would be wise to lay down their arms and save what’s left of their country — which isn’t much.”



– Operation Epic Fury status report: Iran’s missile capacity destroyed. Iran’s navy combat ineffective. Iran’s airspace is no longer Iran’s.



– But Iran is NOT surrendering. Major General Rezaei laid out conditions: full compensation from the US, recovery of ALL losses, US withdrawal, and 100% future guarantees.



– Palmer Luckey — founder of a $60 billion defense company actively supplying weapons to this war — says the U.S. doesn’t have the political will to finish this.



– Lindsey Graham: “He who controls Kharg Island controls the destiny of Iran.” Says Trump’s decision to take the war to Kharg Island was “necessary, bold, and highly effective.”



– 3,000+ killed across the Middle East in 2 weeks.

Iran: 2,420+.

Lebanon: 773.

Israel: 15.

US forces: 13.

Iraq: 32.



– Lebanon update since Israeli strikes on March 2: 2,009 wounded, 31 paramedics killed, 5 hospitals forced to shut down. Rescue teams still digging through rubble.



– Macron is offering Paris for Israel-Lebanon ceasefire talks. Lebanon is open. Israel’s position: Hezbollah gets dealt with first.



– Kushner reportedly leading direct Lebanon-Israel talks in the coming days. Could take place in Cyprus or Paris.



– Iran says it will “act cautiously to avoid targeting populated areas.” But cluster munitions near Tel Aviv say otherwise.



This is no longer a contained military operation. Iran is pivoting to economic warfare against American businesses, threatening new countries, and deploying area-denial weapons against civilians.



You know where this is going….

🔴 IRGC Strikes CitiBank & US Oil Companies In Erbil | Live

Iran Destroyed 7 U.S. F-35s at UAE Al Dhafra Base — Abu Dhabi Gave America 48 Hours to Leave

All HELL BREAKS LOOSE as Iran just damaged another 10 US refuelling planes in Saudi Arabia – OPTM

🚨Kharg Island: Trump’s HUGE Mistake | Iran’s DEVASTATING Response & Severe WARNING



