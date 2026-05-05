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Valerie From America 1.0's avatar
Valerie From America 1.0
4h

John Key was exposed as a liar, won re‑election anyway, never resigned, got knighted, & mass surveillance continued – proving that in politics, showing that a cover‑up often works. This sounds exactly like Trump every day. Trump was exposed as a liar, conman, pedophile, rapist, convicted felon, and a fake businessman who couldn’t run a lemonade stand and still won the election anyway. Now he has carte blanche to cheat, steal, bribe, kill, whatever he wants.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
4h

Who was controlling Key? Rumours abound.

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