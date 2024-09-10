Yudi Sherman

September 9, 2024

On September 22nd, dignitaries from around the world will gather at the United Nations headquarters in New York for a meeting called Summit of the Future.

At the conference, world leaders will sign Pact for the Future, an accord in which member states will pledge their allegiance to the UN as a central, unifying government.

“We, the Heads of State and Government, representing the peoples of the world, have gathered at United Nations Headquarters to protect the needs and interests of present and future generations through the actions in this Pact for the Future,” the document begins.

“We recognize that the multilateral system and its institutions, with the United Nations and its Charter at the centre, must be strengthened to keep pace with a changing world.”

Member states then repeatedly “reaffirm” their “unwavering commitment” to the UN, its charter, its purposes, its principles, and Agenda 2030. They vow to comply with the UN’s International Court of Justice and promise to “reform the international financial architecture.”

“Reform of the international financial architecture is an important step towards building greater trust in the multilateral system,” says the treaty. “We commend ongoing reform efforts and call for even more urgent and ambitious action to ensure that the international financial architecture becomes more efficient, more equitable, fit for the world of today and responsive to the challenges faced by developing countries in closing the SDG financing gap. The reform of the international financial architecture should place the 2030 Agenda at its centre, with an unwavering commitment to investing in the eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions.”

Altogether, the document lists 60 actions that member states should take. In nearly all of them, the agreement makes it clear that the countries's interests revolve around the UN and its globalist systems.

A clause buried toward the end of the document requires member states to embed UN “agreements and resolutions” in their own national laws:

[Member states will] deepen United Nations’ engagement with national parliaments in United Nations intergovernmental bodies and processes, in accordance with national legislation, including through building on the efforts of the United Nations and Inter-Parliamentary Union to engage parliamentarians to maintain support for the implementation of relevant UN agreements and resolutions.

UN official: The UN aims to create a single political identity

The latest draft of the treaty was published the same week that a UN official was caught on hidden camera suggesting the organization aims to be a one-world government with its own military power.

The remarks were unwittingly made by Jorge Paoletti, an associate legal officer in the UN Office of Legal Affairs’ treaty section. Paoletti did not know that the person he was conversing with was an undercover journalist from Mug Club Undercover and was secretly recording everything.

“They created this institution [the UN] which is the closest we’ve ever got to kind of like a world government. A world state.”

“Like a one-world government?” the reporter asked.

“Exactly,” Paoletti responded.

The United Nations, in Paoletti’s words, aspires to be a globalist world government that rules over Earth’s citizens, all of whom would be forced to adhere to a uniform identity.

“One of the objectives of the UN is to create an identity of a global citizen . . . of someone who shares an identity, a political identity, with everyone on this planet,” he said.

Paoletti lamented, however, that the UN is not as effective as it should be — though this could change if the organization had military power.

“The United Nations does not have its own army,” Paoletti said.

“Should it?” the Mug Club Undercover journalist asked.

“Absolutely,” the official responded.